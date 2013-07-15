A wide purpose tokenizer for JavaScript. The interface follows more or less the WriteStream from node.js.
node-tokenizer is published on npm so you can install it with
npm install tokenizer
var Tokenizer = require('tokenizer');
var t = new Tokenizer(mycallback);
t.addRule(/^my regex$/, 'type');
t.write(data);
// or
stream.pipe(t);
t.on('token', function(token, type) {
// do something useful
// type is the type of the token (specified with addRule)
// token is the actual matching string
})
// alternatively you can use the tokenizer as a readable stream.
t.on('end', callback);
the optional callback argument for the constructor is a function that will be called for each token in order to specify a different type by returning a string. The parameters passed to the function are token(the token that we found) and match, an object like this
{
regex: /whatever/ // the regex that matched the token
type: 'type' // the type of the token
}
Have a look in the example folder
rules are regular expressions associated with a type name. The tokenizer tries to find the longest string matching one or more rules. When several rules match the same string, priority is given to the rule which was added first. (this may change)
Please note that your regular expressions should use ^ and $ in order to test the whole string. If these are not used, you rule will match every string that contains what you specified, this could be the whole file!
