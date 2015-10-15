openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tokenize-text

by GitbookIO
1.1.3 (see all)

Javascript text tokenizer that is easy to use and compose.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

716

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tokenize-text

Build Status NPM version

Javascript text tokenizer that is easy to use and compose.

Installation

$ npm install tokenize-text

Usage

var Tokenizer = require('tokenize-text');
var tokenize = new Tokenizer();

tokenize.split(fn)

This is the main method of this module, all other methods are using it.

fn will be called with 4 arguments:

  • text: text value of the token (text == currentToken.value)
  • currentToken: current token object
  • prevToken: precedent token (or null)
  • nextToken: next token (or null)

fn should return a string, an array of string, a token or an array of tokens.

tokenize.split(fn) returns a tokenizer function that accept a list of tokens or a string argument (it will be convert as one token).

The tokenizer function returns an array of tokens with the following properties:

  • value: text content of the token
  • index: absolute position in the original text
  • offset: length of the token (equivalent to value.length)
// Simple tokenizer that split into 2 sections
var splitIn2 = tokenize.split(function(text, currentToken, prevToken, nextToken) {
    return [
        text.slice(0, text.length / 2),
        text.slice(text.length / 2)
    ]
});

var tokens = splitIn2('hello');

/*
[
    { value: 'he', index: 0, offset: 2 },
    { value: 'llo', index: 2, offset: 3 }
]
*/

tokenize.re(re)

Tokenize using a regular expression:

var extractUppercase = tokenize.re(/[A-Z]/);
var tokens = extractUppercase('aBcD');

/*
[
    { value: 'B', index: 1, offset: 1 },
    { value: 'D', index: 3, offset: 1 }
]
*/

tokenize.characters()

Tokenize and split as characters, tokenize.characters() is equivalent to tokenize.re(/[^\s]/).

var tokens = tokenize.characters()('abc');

/*
[
    { value: 'a', index: 0, offset: 1 },
    { value: 'b', index: 1, offset: 1 },
    { value: 'c', index: 2, offset: 1 }
]
*/

tokenize.sections()

Split in sections, sections are split by \n . , ; ! ?.

var tokens = tokenize.sections()('this is sentence 1. this is sentence 2');

/*
[
    {
        value: 'this is sentence 1',
        index: 0,
        offset: 18
    },
    {
        value: ' this is sentence 2',
        index: 19,
        offset: 19
    }
]
*/

tokenize.words()

Split in words:

var tokens = tokenize.words()('hello, how are you?');

/*
[
    { value: 'hello', index: 0, offset: 5 },
    { value: 'how', index: 7, offset: 3 },
    { value: 'are', index: 11, offset: 3 },
    { value: 'you', index: 15, offset: 3 }
]
*/

tokenize.filter(fn)

Filter the list of tokens by calling fn(token):

// Filter the words to extract the ones that start with an uppercase
var extractNames = tokenize.filter(function(word, current, prev) {
    return (prev && /[A-Z]/.test(word[0]));
});

// Split texts in words
var words = tokenize.words()('My name is Samy.');

// Apply the filter
var tokens = extractNames(words);

/*
[
    { value: 'Samy', index: 11, offset: 4 }
]
*/

tokenize.flow(fn1, fn2, [...])

Creates a tokenizer that returns the result of invoking the provided tokenizers for each input token.

var extractNames = tokenize.flow(
    // Split text as words
    tokenize.words(),

    // Filter the words to extract the ones that start with an uppercase
    tokenize.filter(function(word, current, prev) {
        return (prev && /[A-Z]/.test(word[0]));
    })
);

var tokens = extractNames('My name is Samy.');

To execute all tokenizer in series, you can use tokenize.serie(fn1, fn2, [...]) instead.

Examples

Extract repeated words in sentences

Example to extract all repeated words in sentences:

var repeatedWords = tokenize.flow(
    // Tokenize as sections
    tokenize.sections(),

    // For each sentence
    tokenize.flow(
        // Tokenize as words
        tokenize.words(),

        // Filter words to extract only repeated ones
        tokenize.filter(function(word, token, prev) {
            return (
                prev &&
                token.value.toLowerCase() === prev.value.toLowerCase()
            );
        })
    )
);


var tokens = repeatedWords('This is great great. Great is an an awesome words');

/*
[
    { value: 'great', index: 14, offset: 5 },
    { value: 'an', index: 33, offset: 2 }
]
*/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial