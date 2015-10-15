openbase logo
tokenize-english

by GitbookIO
1.0.3 (see all)

Javascript tokenizer for english sentences

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

248

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status NPM version

Installation

$ npm install tokenize-english

Usage

var tokenize = require('tokenize-text')();
var tokenizeEnglish = require('tokenize-english')(tokenize);

var tokens = tokenizeEnglish.sentences("On Jan. 20, former Sen. Barack Obama became the 44th President of the U.S. Millions attended the Inauguration.")

/*
[ { index: 0,
    value: 'On Jan. 20, former Sen. Barack Obama became the 44th President of the U.S.',
    offset: 74 },
  { index: 74,
    value: ' Millions attended the Inauguration.',
    offset: 36 } ]
*/

