Javascript tokenizer for english sentences.
$ npm install tokenize-english
var tokenize = require('tokenize-text')();
var tokenizeEnglish = require('tokenize-english')(tokenize);
var tokens = tokenizeEnglish.sentences("On Jan. 20, former Sen. Barack Obama became the 44th President of the U.S. Millions attended the Inauguration.")
/*
[ { index: 0,
value: 'On Jan. 20, former Sen. Barack Obama became the 44th President of the U.S.',
offset: 74 },
{ index: 74,
value: ' Millions attended the Inauguration.',
offset: 36 } ]
*/