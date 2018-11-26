openbase logo
tc

tokenize-comment

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.1 (see all)

Uses snapdragon to tokenize a single JavaScript block comment into an object, with description, tags, and code example sections that can be passed to any other comment parsers for further parsing.

Overview

Readme

tokenize-comment NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Uses snapdragon to tokenize a single JavaScript block comment into an object, with description, tags, and code example sections that can be passed to any other comment parsers for further parsing.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save tokenize-comment
What does this do?

This is a node.js library for tokenizing a single JavaScript block comment into an object with the following properties:

  • description
  • examples
  • tags
  • footer
Why is this necessary?

After working with a number of different comment parsers and documentation systems, including dox, doctrine, jsdoc, catharsis, closure-compiler, verb, js-comments, parse-comments, among others, a few things became clear:

  • There are certain features that are common to all of them, but they are implemented in totally different ways, and they all return completely different objects
  • None of them follow the same conventions
  • None of them have solid support for markdown formatting or examples in code comments (some have basic support, but weird conventions that need to be followed)

doctrine is a good example the disparity. It's a great parser that produces reliable results. But if you review the doctrine issues you'll see mention of the need to adhere to "jsdoc specifications" quite often. Unfortunately:

  • jsdoc is not a specification and does not have anything close to a spec to follow. Only docs.
  • Even if jsdoc did have a real spec, it's an attempt at implementing a Javadoc parser in JavaScript, which itself does not have a specification. Similarly, Oracle has some documentation for Javadoc, but no specification (at least, I could not find a spec and was informed there wasn't one when I contacted support)
  • where jsdoc falls short, doctrine augments the "spec" with closure compiler conventions (which also is not a real specification)
  • doctrine throws errors on a great variety of nuances and edge cases that jsdoc itself has no problem with and will normalize out for you

To be clear, I'm not picking on doctrine, it's one of the better parsers (and I'm using it to parse the tags returned by tokenize-comment).

The solution

By tokenizing the comment first, we achieve the following:

  • it's fast, since we're only interested in sifting out descriptions from examples and tags
  • we get better support for different flavors of code examples (we can write indented or gfm code examples, or use the javadoc @example tag if we want)
  • we use doctrine, catharsis, or any other comment parser to do further processing on any of the values.

As a result, you can write code examples the way you want, and still follow jsdoc conventions for every other feature.

Example

Given the following comment:

/**
 * foo bar baz
 * 
 * ```js
 * var foo = "bar";
 * ``` 
 * @param {string} something
 * @param {string} else
 */

tokenize-comment would return something like this:

{
  description: 'foo bar baz',
  footer: '',
  examples: [
    {
      type: 'gfm',
      val: '```js\nvar foo = "bar";\n```',
      description: '',
      language: 'js',
      code: '\nvar foo = "bar";\n'
    }
  ],
  tags: [
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {string} something',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{string} something'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {string} else',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{string} else'
    }
  ]
}

We can now pass each tag to doctrine.parseTag() or catharsis.parse(), and format the resulting comment object to follow whatever convention we want. You can do something similar with the other properties as well.

Usage

The main export is a function that takes a string with a single javascript comment only, no code.

var tokenize = require('tokenize-comment');
var token = tokenize(commentString);
console.log(token);

The comment can be a "raw" comment with leading stars:

/**
 * foo bar baz
 * @param {String} abc Some description
 * @param {Object} def Another description
 */

Or a comment with stars already stripped (with or without leading whitespace):

 foo bar baz
 @param {String} abc Some description
 @param {Object} def Another description

Code examples

Recognizes gfm, javadoc and indented code examples. See the unit tests for a number of more complex examples.

GitHub Flavored Markdown

Supports GFM style code examples. The following comment:

/**
 * foo bar baz
 * 
 * ```js
 * var foo = "bar";
 * ``` 
 * @param {string} something
 * @param {string} else
 */

Results in:

{
  description: 'foo bar baz',
  footer: '',
  examples: [
    {
      type: 'gfm',
      val: '```js\nvar foo = "bar";\n```',
      description: '',
      language: 'js',
      code: '\nvar foo = "bar";\n'
    }
  ],
  tags: [
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {string} something',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{string} something'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {string} else',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{string} else'
    }
  ]
}

Indented code

Supports indented code examples:

/**
 * foo bar baz
 * 
 *     var foo = "bar";
 *
 * @param {string} something
 * @param {string} else
 */

javadoc (jsdoc)

Supports javadoc-style code examples:

/**
 * foo bar baz
 * 
 * @example
 * var foo = "bar";
 * var baz = "qux";
 *
 * @param {string} something
 * @param {string} else
 */

Results in:

{
  description: 'foo bar baz',
  footer: '',
  examples: [
    {
      type: 'javadoc',
      language: '',
      description: '',
      raw: '@example\nvar foo = "bar";\nvar baz = "qux";\n',
      val: '\nvar foo = "bar";\nvar baz = "qux";\n'
    }
  ],
  tags: [
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {string} something',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{string} something'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {string} else',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{string} else'
    }
  ]
}

Mixture

It will also recognize a mixture of formats (javadoc-style examples must always be last):

/**
 * This is a comment with
 * several lines of text.
 *
 * An example
 *
 * ```js
 * var foo = bar;
 * var foo = bar;
 * var foo = bar;
 * ```
 *
 * Another example
 *
 *     var baz = fez;
 *     var baz = fez;
 *     var baz = fez;
 *
 * Another example
 *
 *     var baz = fez;
 *     var baz = fez;
 *
 *
 *
 * And another example
 *
 * ```js
 * var foo = bar;
 * var foo = bar;
 * ```
 *
 * Another example
 *
 * @example
 * var baz = fez;
 *
 * @example
 * // this is a comment
 * var alalla = zzzz;
 *
 * @param {String} foo bar
 * @returns {Object} Instance of Foo
 * @api public
 */

Results in:

{
  description: 'This is a comment with\nseveral lines of text.',
  footer: '',
  examples: [
    {
      type: 'gfm',
      language: 'js',
      description: 'An example',
      raw: '```js\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n```',
      val: '\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'indented',
      language: '',
      description: 'Another example',
      raw: '    var baz = fez;\n    var baz = fez;\n    var baz = fez;\n',
      val: 'var baz = fez;\nvar baz = fez;\nvar baz = fez;\n'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'indented',
      language: '',
      description: 'Another example',
      raw: '    var baz = fez;\n    var baz = fez;\n',
      val: 'var baz = fez;\nvar baz = fez;\n'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'gfm',
      language: 'js',
      description: 'And another example',
      raw: '```js\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n```',
      val: '\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'javadoc',
      language: '',
      description: 'Another example',
      raw: '@example\nvar baz = fez;\n',
      val: '\nvar baz = fez;\n'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'javadoc',
      language: '',
      description: '',
      raw: '@example\n// this is a comment\nvar alalla = zzzz;\n',
      val: '\n// this is a comment\nvar alalla = zzzz;\n'
    }
  ],
  tags: [
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@param {String} foo bar',
      key: 'param',
      val: '{String} foo bar'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@returns {Object} Instance of Foo',
      key: 'returns',
      val: '{Object} Instance of Foo'
    }, 
    {
      type: 'tag',
      raw: '@api public',
      key: 'api',
      val: 'public'
    }
  ]
}

About

  • parse-comments: Parse code comments from JavaScript or any language that uses the same format. | homepage
  • snapdragon: Easy-to-use plugin system for creating powerful, fast and versatile parsers and compilers, with built-in source-map… more | homepage
  • strip-comments: Strip comments from code. Removes line comments, block comments, the first comment only, or all… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.3, on March 16, 2017.

