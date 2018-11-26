Uses snapdragon to tokenize a single JavaScript block comment into an object, with description, tags, and code example sections that can be passed to any other comment parsers for further parsing.

Install with npm:

This is a node.js library for tokenizing a single JavaScript block comment into an object with the following properties:

Why is this necessary?

After working with a number of different comment parsers and documentation systems, including dox, doctrine, jsdoc, catharsis, closure-compiler, verb, js-comments, parse-comments, among others, a few things became clear:

There are certain features that are common to all of them, but they are implemented in totally different ways, and they all return completely different objects

None of them follow the same conventions

None of them have solid support for markdown formatting or examples in code comments (some have basic support, but weird conventions that need to be followed)

doctrine is a good example the disparity. It's a great parser that produces reliable results. But if you review the doctrine issues you'll see mention of the need to adhere to "jsdoc specifications" quite often. Unfortunately:

jsdoc is not a specification and does not have anything close to a spec to follow. Only docs.

Even if jsdoc did have a real spec, it's an attempt at implementing a Javadoc parser in JavaScript, which itself does not have a specification. Similarly, Oracle has some documentation for Javadoc, but no specification (at least, I could not find a spec and was informed there wasn't one when I contacted support)

where jsdoc falls short, doctrine augments the "spec" with closure compiler conventions (which also is not a real specification)

doctrine throws errors on a great variety of nuances and edge cases that jsdoc itself has no problem with and will normalize out for you

To be clear, I'm not picking on doctrine, it's one of the better parsers (and I'm using it to parse the tags returned by tokenize-comment ).

The solution

By tokenizing the comment first, we achieve the following:

it's fast, since we're only interested in sifting out descriptions from examples and tags

we get better support for different flavors of code examples (we can write indented or gfm code examples, or use the javadoc @example tag if we want)

tag if we want) we use doctrine, catharsis, or any other comment parser to do further processing on any of the values.

As a result, you can write code examples the way you want, and still follow jsdoc conventions for every other feature.

Example

Given the following comment:

tokenize-comment would return something like this:

{ description : 'foo bar baz' , footer : '' , examples : [ { type : 'gfm' , val : '```js

var foo = "bar";

```' , description : '' , language : 'js' , code : '

var foo = "bar";

' } ], tags : [ { type : 'tag' , raw : '@param {string} something' , key : 'param' , val : '{string} something' }, { type : 'tag' , raw : '@param {string} else' , key : 'param' , val : '{string} else' } ] }