Uses snapdragon to tokenize a single JavaScript block comment into an object, with description, tags, and code example sections that can be passed to any other comment parsers for further parsing.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save tokenize-comment
This is a node.js library for tokenizing a single JavaScript block comment into an object with the following properties:
description
examples
tags
footer
After working with a number of different comment parsers and documentation systems, including dox, doctrine, jsdoc, catharsis, closure-compiler, verb, js-comments, parse-comments, among others, a few things became clear:
doctrine is a good example the disparity. It's a great parser that produces reliable results. But if you review the doctrine issues you'll see mention of the need to adhere to "jsdoc specifications" quite often. Unfortunately:
To be clear, I'm not picking on doctrine, it's one of the better parsers (and I'm using it to parse the tags returned by
tokenize-comment).
The solution
By tokenizing the comment first, we achieve the following:
@example tag if we want)
As a result, you can write code examples the way you want, and still follow jsdoc conventions for every other feature.
Example
Given the following comment:
/**
* foo bar baz
*
* ```js
* var foo = "bar";
* ```
* @param {string} something
* @param {string} else
*/
tokenize-comment would return something like this:
{
description: 'foo bar baz',
footer: '',
examples: [
{
type: 'gfm',
val: '```js\nvar foo = "bar";\n```',
description: '',
language: 'js',
code: '\nvar foo = "bar";\n'
}
],
tags: [
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {string} something',
key: 'param',
val: '{string} something'
},
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {string} else',
key: 'param',
val: '{string} else'
}
]
}
We can now pass each tag to
doctrine.parseTag() or
catharsis.parse(), and format the resulting comment object to follow whatever convention we want. You can do something similar with the other properties as well.
The main export is a function that takes a string with a single javascript comment only, no code.
var tokenize = require('tokenize-comment');
var token = tokenize(commentString);
console.log(token);
The comment can be a "raw" comment with leading stars:
/**
* foo bar baz
* @param {String} abc Some description
* @param {Object} def Another description
*/
Or a comment with stars already stripped (with or without leading whitespace):
foo bar baz
@param {String} abc Some description
@param {Object} def Another description
Recognizes gfm, javadoc and indented code examples. See the unit tests for a number of more complex examples.
Supports GFM style code examples. The following comment:
/**
* foo bar baz
*
* ```js
* var foo = "bar";
* ```
* @param {string} something
* @param {string} else
*/
Results in:
{
description: 'foo bar baz',
footer: '',
examples: [
{
type: 'gfm',
val: '```js\nvar foo = "bar";\n```',
description: '',
language: 'js',
code: '\nvar foo = "bar";\n'
}
],
tags: [
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {string} something',
key: 'param',
val: '{string} something'
},
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {string} else',
key: 'param',
val: '{string} else'
}
]
}
Supports indented code examples:
/**
* foo bar baz
*
* var foo = "bar";
*
* @param {string} something
* @param {string} else
*/
Supports javadoc-style code examples:
/**
* foo bar baz
*
* @example
* var foo = "bar";
* var baz = "qux";
*
* @param {string} something
* @param {string} else
*/
Results in:
{
description: 'foo bar baz',
footer: '',
examples: [
{
type: 'javadoc',
language: '',
description: '',
raw: '@example\nvar foo = "bar";\nvar baz = "qux";\n',
val: '\nvar foo = "bar";\nvar baz = "qux";\n'
}
],
tags: [
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {string} something',
key: 'param',
val: '{string} something'
},
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {string} else',
key: 'param',
val: '{string} else'
}
]
}
It will also recognize a mixture of formats (javadoc-style examples must always be last):
/**
* This is a comment with
* several lines of text.
*
* An example
*
* ```js
* var foo = bar;
* var foo = bar;
* var foo = bar;
* ```
*
* Another example
*
* var baz = fez;
* var baz = fez;
* var baz = fez;
*
* Another example
*
* var baz = fez;
* var baz = fez;
*
*
*
* And another example
*
* ```js
* var foo = bar;
* var foo = bar;
* ```
*
* Another example
*
* @example
* var baz = fez;
*
* @example
* // this is a comment
* var alalla = zzzz;
*
* @param {String} foo bar
* @returns {Object} Instance of Foo
* @api public
*/
Results in:
{
description: 'This is a comment with\nseveral lines of text.',
footer: '',
examples: [
{
type: 'gfm',
language: 'js',
description: 'An example',
raw: '```js\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n```',
val: '\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n'
},
{
type: 'indented',
language: '',
description: 'Another example',
raw: ' var baz = fez;\n var baz = fez;\n var baz = fez;\n',
val: 'var baz = fez;\nvar baz = fez;\nvar baz = fez;\n'
},
{
type: 'indented',
language: '',
description: 'Another example',
raw: ' var baz = fez;\n var baz = fez;\n',
val: 'var baz = fez;\nvar baz = fez;\n'
},
{
type: 'gfm',
language: 'js',
description: 'And another example',
raw: '```js\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n```',
val: '\nvar foo = bar;\nvar foo = bar;\n'
},
{
type: 'javadoc',
language: '',
description: 'Another example',
raw: '@example\nvar baz = fez;\n',
val: '\nvar baz = fez;\n'
},
{
type: 'javadoc',
language: '',
description: '',
raw: '@example\n// this is a comment\nvar alalla = zzzz;\n',
val: '\n// this is a comment\nvar alalla = zzzz;\n'
}
],
tags: [
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@param {String} foo bar',
key: 'param',
val: '{String} foo bar'
},
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@returns {Object} Instance of Foo',
key: 'returns',
val: '{Object} Instance of Foo'
},
{
type: 'tag',
raw: '@api public',
key: 'api',
val: 'public'
}
]
}
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
