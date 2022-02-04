Tokenfield

Input field with tagging/token/chip capabilities written in raw JavaScript. Tokens in OS X or Chips in Android -

small UI elements which are inserted into various input fields that often combine with autocomplete functionality.

Tokens allow designers to display extra information about input. For example, in email applications when typing an

email address of the recipient, input field could display full name of the owner of a given email and a his/her picture.

This Tokenfield implementation is written in raw JavaScript without any extra dependencies like jQuery. it has one

somewhat opinionated behavior - Tokenfield intended use case is work with structured data. More specifically, it expects

autocomplete data to be JSOn formatted array of objects where each object contains token ID and token Name. More on that

below.

Examples

View live examples here.

Usage

Via JavaScript

Tokenfield could be applied to any visible <input /> element that allows users

to input text or number.

var tf = new Tokenfield({ el : document .querySelector( '.my-input' ) });

This action would create Tokenfield wrapped around given input element. Without additional options, this Tokenfield

would allow users to add multiple token items without any specific restrictions. Only unique items are allowed, though,

so it is not possible to add multiple items such as: "foo", "bar", "foo". Only first "foo" would be added and the last

one discarded.

Data

As it was mentioned above - Tokenfield is intended to be used with structured data - array of objects. With default

options it expects that data returned by the autocomplete or filtered from a given set of items would look like that:

[{ id : 1 , name : 'Red' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Blue' }, { id : 3 , name : 'Greed' }, ... ]

You can see that each object has two properties - id and a name . With this format when you submit form where

Tokenfield is located, server would receive not an array of string, but an array of IDs.

However, that is a case only with tokens that are added via autocomplete. If Tokenfield accepts new tokens, then form

would send an additional array which would contain an array of strings.

Options

Name Type Default Description el string or DOM node null DOM element or string with selector pointing at an element you want to turn into tokenfield. form bool, string or DOM node true Listens to reset event on the specified form. If set to true listens to immediate parent form. items array [] Array of objects amongst which autocomplete will try to find a match. Default format might look like this: [{id: 1, name: 'foo'}, {id: 2, name: 'bar'}] setItems array [] Array of objects which would be displayed as selected after Tokenfield has been created. newItems bool true Option to allow user to add custom tokens instead of using preset list of tokens or tokens retrieved from the server. multiple bool true Option to allow multiple tokens in the field. maxItems integer 0 Option to limit number of items. Set to 0 to remove the limit. matchRegex string '{value}' Regex string that would be used for matching - when regex is compiled {value} would be replaced with escaped user input. matchFlags string 'i' Regex flags used in matching. Default is i - case insensitive matching. matchStart bool false Option to do matching only from the beginning of the string - it compiles match regex to basicall this format: /^{value}/i . matchEnd bool false Option to do matching only from the end of the string - it compiles match regex to basicall this format: /{value}$/i . remote object Details on that - below in Autocomplete section. addItemOnBlur bool false If set to true, will add new item to the tokenfield on input blur. Either sets new item or first match from suggested list. delimiters array [] Option to specify certain characters/sets of characters to be used as delimiters during tokenization or input events on tokenfield. addItemsOnPaste bool false If set to true, will add new item to the tokenfield on paste. Tokenization happens using delimiters options listed above. placeholder null or string null Set a placeholder that will be shown in the input. If set to null, will try to use placeholder attribute from the original element set in el inputType string 'text' Specifies HTML type attribute for the input element. minChars integer 2 Specifies how many characters user has to input before autocomplete suggester is shown. maxSuggest integer 10 Specifies how many suggestions should be shown. filterSetItems bool true Specifies whether already set items should not be shown in suggested list. filterMatchCase bool false Used to match set items and new item by case-sensitivity. By default is set to false and does not take case of item value into the account. itemLabel string 'name' Property of an item object which is used to display text in tokens. itemName string 'items' Each token item will have its own hidden input which will contain an ID of a given item and a name attribute in an array format. This option sets a name. By default it is set to "items" which means that when user will submit a form server would receive an array of IDs under the name "items". newItemName string 'items_new' Same as the above except it is only related to new items which were not added via autocomplete. itemValue string 'id' Specifies which property from the autocomplete data to use as a primary identifying value. itemData string 'name' Which property should be used when you do autocomplete on a given array of items. validateNewItem closure null If set, closure will run on every attempt to add new non-existing item to validate it. Return true to allow an item, return any falsy value and it will prevent new item from being added.

Remote Options

Below you will find list of options which are related to remote autocomplete requests. Options are set as properties

of an object assigned to remote property of the parent options object:

new Tokenfield({ remote : { url : "http://example.com" , ... } });

Name Type Default Description type string 'GET' Sets AJAX request type. Usually GET or POST url string null Specifies which URL will be used to retrieve autocomplete data. If set to null - remote autocomplete won't be performed. queryParam string 'q' Sets name of the parameter which would contain value that user typed in the input field. delay integer 300 Sets delay in milliseconds after which remote request is performed. timestampParam string 't' Sets parameter for the timestamp when remote call was requested. params object {} Sets any additional AJAX params headers object {} Sets AJAX headers. Could be simple key:value items, or key:function items if you want to add headers dynamically

Events

Tokenfield uses standard node.js EventEmitter and therefore supports such event as: 'on', 'once', 'removeAllListeners', 'removeListener'.

For more details on EventEmitter, please check official documentation page.

Available events are:

Event Type Description change Fired after any change in tokens list - after adding or removing tokens, setting multiple tokens manually etc. showSuggestions Fired before Tokenfield would show suggestions box. shownSuggestions Fired after Tokenfield has shown suggestions box. hideSuggestions Fired before Tokenfield would hide suggestions box. hiddenSuggestions Fired after Tokenfield has hidden suggestions box. addToken Fired before token has been added to the tokenfield. Second argument contains token data. addedToken Fired after token has been added to internal token list. removeToken Fired before token has been removed from the tokenfield. Second argument contains token data. removedToken Fired after token has been removed from the tokenfield. Second argument contains removed token data.

Helper Methods

Tokenfield has several overridable methods which allow user to remap given token data or change how some elements are

rendered.

Available methods are: