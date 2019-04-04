flushes an object to a JSON file. lets you do simple CRUD with async safely with the backend being a flat JSON file
uses
require('last-one-wins') to ensure atomicity of CRUD actions
note: if you write Buffers they will be converted to hex strings
var toilet = require('toiletdb')
// or require the in-memory version if you want
var db = require('toiletdb/inmemory')
// pass the name of the json file to use
var db = toilet('./data.json')
// open the db
await db.open()
// read data from data.json
var data = await db.read()
// read `key` inside data.json
var value = await db.read(key)
// sets `key` to `val` inside data.json
await db.write(key, val)
// deletes `key` key from data.json
await db.delete(key)
// deletes everything from data.json
await db.flush()
// synchronous version
db.flushSync()
// pass the name and custom fs
var db = toilet({fs: customFs, name: './data.json'})
// write/read as normal