toiletdb 🚽

flushes an object to a JSON file. lets you do simple CRUD with async safely with the backend being a flat JSON file

uses require('last-one-wins') to ensure atomicity of CRUD actions

note: if you write Buffers they will be converted to hex strings

API

var toilet = require ( 'toiletdb' ) var db = require ( 'toiletdb/inmemory' ) var db = toilet( './data.json' ) await db.open() var data = await db.read() var value = await db.read(key) await db.write(key, val) await db.delete(key) await db.flush() db.flushSync()

Custom FS