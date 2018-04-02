ToffeeScript

ToffeeScript is a CoffeeScript dialect with Asynchronous Grammar

Features

Asynchronous everywhere Condition: If, Switch

Loop: For In, For Of, While with guard when

Mathematics

Logical Operation Auto Callback Regexp Operator =~ and matches \~ , \& , \0 ~ \9 High efficent code generated. Sourcemap Supported. Follow up to CoffeeScript 1.6.2 so far Safety named-function supported. Added in ToffeeScript 1.6.2-3

Installation

npm install toffee-script

Named Function

ToffeeScript support named function which is different from CoffeeScript. if the function defined in the first level of code block and the function name haven't been used, then compile it as named function. see Code Examples section It won't have compatible issue with CoffeeScript except one case

m() m = -> m

in CoffeeScript will throw exception undefined is not function . Use m as constant undefined variable is rare case.

in ToffeeScript function m is hoisted, and will run function m() as Javascript does.

Code Examples

Left: ToffeeScript

Right: Generated JavaScript

Basic

x, y = a! b console.log x, y var x, y, _this = this; a(b, function() { x = arguments[0], y = arguments[1]; return console.log(x, y); });

with powerful CoffeeScript assignment [...]

[@x, y...] = a! b console.log @x, y var y, _this = this, __slice = [].slice; a(b, function() { _this.x = arguments[0], y = 2 <= arguments.length ? __slice.call(arguments, 1) : []; return console.log(_this.x, y); });

Condition

if i x = a! else y = b! console.log x, y var x, y, _this = this; if (i) { a(function() { x = arguments[0]; $$_0(); }); } else { b(function() { y = arguments[0]; $$_0(); }); } function _$$_0() { return console.log(x, y); };

Async in condition

if e = a! return cb(e) foo() var e, _this = this; a(function() { $cb$_2(e = arguments[0]); }); function $cb$2($$0) { if ($$0) { return cb(e); } else { $$1(); } function $$_1() { return foo(); }; };

Async in condition with multi return

Async call always return first argument

if e, data = fs.readFile! 'foo' return cb(e) console.log data var data, e, _this = this; fs.readFile('foo', function() { $cb$_2((e = arguments[0], data = arguments[1], e)); }); function $cb$2($$0) { if ($$0) { return cb(e); } else { $$1(); } function $$_1() { return console.log(data); }; };

Loop

Support For In, For Of, While with guard when

xs = for i in [1..3] when i > 2 a! # return arguments[0] in default var i, xs, _$res$_1, _i, _this = this; $res$_1 = []; i = _i = 1; function _step() { i = ++_i; _body(); }; function _body() { if (_i <= 3) { if (i > 2) { a(function($$2) { _step($res$1.push($$2)); }); } else { _step(); } } else { _done(); } }; function _done() { $cb$0($res$1); }; _body(); function $cb$_0() { return xs = arguments[0]; };

Mathematics

x = a! + b! * c! var x, _this = this; a(function($$_1) { b(function($$3) { c(function($$4) { $cb$2($$3 * $$4); }); }); function $cb$2($$5) { $cb$0($$1 + $$5); }; }); function $cb$_0() { return x = arguments[0]; };

Object

A = a: a b: b! c: c var A, _$$_1, _this = this; $$_1 = a; b(function($$2) { $cb$0({ a: $$1, b: $$2, c: c }); }); function $cb$_0() { return A = arguments[0]; };

Logical

Support || , && , ? , &&= , ||= , ?=

x = a! || b! console.log x var x, _this = this; a(function($$_1) { if ($$1) { $cb$3($$1); } else { b(function($$2) { $cb$3($$2); }); } }); function $cb$3($$4) { $cb$0($$4); }; function $cb$_0() { x = arguments[0]; return console.log(x); };

Auto Callback

a = (autocb) -> return 3 function a(autocb) { return autocb(3); };

Return Multiple Values

a = (autocb) -> return null, 3 function a(autocb) { return autocb(null, 3); };

Autocb with default args

a = (paramA, autocb(e, data)) -> e = foo! if something data = 1 else data = 2 function a(paramA, autocb) { var data, e, _this = this; foo(function() { e = arguments[0]; if (something) { data = 1; autocb(e, data); } else { data = 2; autocb(e, data); } }); };

Regexp

if a =~ b || b =~ c \~ \& \0 \9 var __matches; if ((matches = a.match(b)) || (matches = b.match(c))) { matches; matches[0]; matches[0]; matches[9]; }

Named Function Supported

a = -> b = -> null function a() {}; function b() {}; null;

Those cases will be kept in non-named function