ToffeeScript is a CoffeeScript dialect with Asynchronous Grammar
Features
when
=~ and matches
\~,
\&,
\0~
\9
npm install toffee-script
ToffeeScript support named function which is different from CoffeeScript. if the function defined in the first level of code block and the function name haven't been used, then compile it as named function. see Code Examples section It won't have compatible issue with CoffeeScript except one case
# m never declared above, m must be local variable and assign to undefined
m()
m = ->
m
in CoffeeScript will throw exception
undefined is not function. Use m as constant undefined variable is rare case.
in ToffeeScript function m is hoisted, and will run function m() as Javascript does.
Left: ToffeeScript
Right: Generated JavaScript
|
x, y = a! b console.log x, y
var x, y, _this = this;
with powerful CoffeeScript assignment
[...]
[@x, y...] = a! b console.log @x, y
var y, _this = this, __slice = [].slice;
|
if i x = a! else y = b! console.log x, y
var x, y, _this = this;
Async in condition
|
if e = a! return cb(e) foo()
var e, _this = this;
Async in condition with multi return
Async call always return first argument
if e, data = fs.readFile! 'foo' return cb(e) console.log data
var data, e, _this = this;
Support For In, For Of, While with guard
when
|
xs = for i in [1..3] when i > 2 a! # return arguments[0] in default
var i, xs, _$res$_1, _i, _this = this;
|
x = a! + b! * c!
var x, _this = this;
|
A = a: a b: b! c: c
var A, _$$_1, _this = this;
Support
||,
&&,
?,
&&=,
||=,
?=
|
x = a! || b! console.log x
var x, _this = this;
|
a = (autocb) -> return 3
|
function a(autocb) { return autocb(3); };
Return Multiple Values
|
a = (autocb) -> return null, 3
|
function a(autocb) { return autocb(null, 3); };
Autocb with default args
|
a = (paramA, autocb(e, data)) -> e = foo! if something data = 1 else data = 2
|
function a(paramA, autocb) { var data, e, _this = this; foo(function() { e = arguments[0]; if (something) { data = 1; autocb(e, data); } else { data = 2; autocb(e, data); } }); };
if a =~ b || b =~ c \~ \& \0 \9
var __matches;
|
a = -> b = -> null
function a() {};
Those cases will be kept in non-named function
|
f = null if a b = c -> d e = -> f = -> null
var b, e, f;