openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tod

todo

by ves
1.1.0 (see all)

Todos in the CLI like what.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

403

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

todo

Usage

  todo: Todos in the CLI like what

  Usage:

    todo                     Print todos
    todo help                Lists the available commands
    todo add Go shopping     Create a new todo item
    todo ls                  Print all pending todo items
    todo ls @tag             Print todo items containing "@tag"
    todo ls ~@tag            Print todo items not containing "@tag"
    todo ls --all            Print completed and pending todo items
    todo ls --done           Print completed todo items
    todo check 1             Mark #1 as completed
    todo mv 1 42             Change the id of given todo
    todo undo 1              Revert #1 to pending
    todo rm 1                Remove #1 item
    todo clear               Destroy all todo items
    todo clear --done        Destroy all completed todo items
    todo renumber            Re-numbers all todos starting with 1

  Environment variables:

    TODO_FORMAT=pretty                Specify formatter (simple, pretty, mini) [default: simple]
    TODO_DB_PATH=~/Dropbox/todo.json  Specify DB path [default: ~/.todo-db.json]

Installation

npm install todo -g

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial