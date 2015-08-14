todo

Usage

todo: Todos in the CLI like what Usage: todo Print todos todo help Lists the available commands todo add Go shopping Create a new todo item todo ls Print all pending todo items todo ls @tag Print todo items containing "@tag" todo ls ~@tag Print todo items not containing "@tag" todo ls --all Print completed and pending todo items todo ls --done Print completed todo items todo check 1 Mark todo mv 1 42 Change the id of given todo todo undo 1 Revert todo rm 1 Remove todo clear Destroy all todo items todo clear --done Destroy all completed todo items todo renumber Re-numbers all todos starting with 1 Environment variables: TODO_FORMAT=pretty Specify formatter (simple, pretty, mini) [ default : simple] TODO_DB_PATH=~/Dropbox/todo.json Specify DB path [ default : ~/.todo-db.json]

Installation

npm install todo -g

License

MIT License