Table of contents

Overview

This is a Google-styled theme for Bootstrap. Because I'm a fan of the new Google UI seen in Gmail, Docs, Calendar, etc, I decided to reproduce the look of these new UI elements for my own personal use. The project's goal isn't UI parity with Google Apps -- it's feature parity with Bootstrap, themed with Google's UI in mind.

TODC Bootstrap was created by Tim O'Donnell, and maintained with the support and involvement of the community.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/todc/todc-bootstrap.git .

. Install with npm: npm install todc-bootstrap@next

Install with yarn: yarn add todc-bootstrap@next

Install with Composer: composer require todc/todc-bootstrap:5.0.0-5.0.0-alpha2 .

NOTE - After cloning/installing todc-bootstrap you must run grunt checkout-bootstrap from the todc-bootstrap directory. This will download the correct version of the Bootstrap source.

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Status

TODO - Configure BrowserStack

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

todc-bootstrap/ └── dist/ ├── css/ │ ├── bootstrap-grid.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.css │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.css │ ├── bootstrap.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.min.css │ ├── bootstrap.min.css.map │ ├── todc-bootstrap-utilities.css │ ├── todc-bootstrap-utilities.css.map │ ├── todc-bootstrap-utilities.min.css │ ├── todc-bootstrap-utilities.min.css.map │ ├── todc-bootstrap.css │ ├── todc-bootstrap.css.map │ ├── todc-bootstrap.min.css │ └── todc-bootstrap.min.css.map └── js/ ├── bootstrap.bundle.js ├── bootstrap.bundle.js.map ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js.map ├── bootstrap.esm.js ├── bootstrap.esm.js.map ├── bootstrap.esm.min.js ├── bootstrap.esm.min.js.map ├── bootstrap.js ├── bootstrap.js.map ├── bootstrap.min.js └── bootstrap.min.js.map

We provide compiled CSS and JS ( bootstrap.*, todc-bootstrap.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS ( bootstrap.min.*, todc-bootstrap.min.* ). source maps ( bootstrap.*.map, todc-bootstrap.*.map ) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files ( bootstrap.bundle.js and minified bootstrap.bundle.min.js ) include Popper.

Compatibility

This is being tested in the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and IE8+.

The following projects are specifically designed for use with todc-bootstrap:

todc-select2 - Google-themed select menus

todc-datepicker - Google-themed datepicker component

Requirements

SASS - for compiling .scss files into CSS

files into CSS Bootstrap - this will be automatically checked out, if necessary, during the build process

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

TODC Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Hugo and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://todc.github.io/todc-bootstrap/. The docs may also be run locally.

Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch. Working on our search? Be sure to set debug: true in site/assets/js/src/search.js file.

Running documentation locally

Run npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder). Run npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets. From the root /todc-bootstrap directory, run npm run docs-serve in the command line. Open http://localhost:9002/ in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

You can find all our previous releases docs on https://todc.github.io/todc-bootstrap/docs/versions/.

Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we adhere to those rules whenever possible.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of TODC Bootstrap.

Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>-<major>.<minor>.<patch>

The first set of <major>.<minor>.<patch> is the Bootstrap version while the second set is the todc-bootstrap version.

Given a version number MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH, increment the:

MAJOR version when you make incompatible API changes,

MINOR version when you add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner, and

PATCH version when you make backwards-compatible bug fixes.

Additional labels for pre-release and build metadata are available as extensions to the MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.

Creators

Tim O'Donnell

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!

Copyright and license

Copyright 2011-2020 Tim O'Donnell. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.

NOTE This project was previously and incorrectly licensed under the Public Domain. It has now been changed to be compatible with Bootstrap's current license.

Acknowledgements

Inspired by Bootstrap and, of course, Google.