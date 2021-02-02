A javscript timer/countdown clock.
Based on an idea by James Edwards: http://sitepoint.com/creating-accurate-timers-in-javascript/
You probably use a dependency manager, such as NPM:
npm install tocktimer
or Yarn
yarn add tocktimer
Tock.js works behind the scenes - it doesn't alter anything on screen - so here I'll show how to make a stop-watch that updates in real-time on screen.
<button id="start">Start</button>
<button id="stop">Stop</button>
<input id="clock" value="10:00">
<script>
//
</script>
First create a new instance of Tock and assign it to a variable called timer.
const timer = new Tock();
This will give you a clock that will count up from 00:00 when the start() method is called. The stop() and reset() methods can also be used.
For more control we can pass in some options. Note that all options are...optional.
const timer = new Tock({
countdown: true,
interval: 10,
callback: someCallbackFunction,
complete: someCompleteFunction
});
You'll need some way of controlling your clock. Let's set add a start button. Note that we get the time from the clock input and pass it to the start function as the start time.
document.getElementById('start').addEventListener('click', () => {
timer.start(document.getElementById('clock').value);
});
Now add a stop button
document.getElementById('stop').addEventListener('click', () => {
timer.stop();
});
If you're not using a countdown clock you can make a reset button, too.
document.getElementById('reset').addEventListener('click', () => {
timer.reset();
});
You could also create a reset button if you are using a countdown clock, but that's beyond the scope of this walkthrough. The tools are there. Do with them what you can. After this next section you're on your own. Good luck. We're all counting on you.
The callback option is a function that will be called once every
interval milliseconds.
Here we'll use the
lap() method to get the current clock time (in milliseconds). We'll then pass that through
msToTime() to format it nicely before displaying it in the
input field.
callback: () => {
var current_time = timer.msToTime(timer.lap());
document.getElementById('clock').value = current_time;
},
If
countdown is
true you can also pass in a function to call once the countdown reaches zero.
complete: () => {
alert("Time's up!");
},
start(time) - Start the timer
time (optional) can be either a countdown value or a starting value.
If a
countdown is
true then set
time to count down from.
If a
countdown is
false or not
time will control start time to count up from.
Both timer types allow
time as an integer number of milliseconds or as as string - see
timeToMS below.
stop() - Stop the clock and clear the timeout
pause() - Stop the clock if it's running, continue clock if paused
reset() - Reset times to zero
start() after
reset() is called.
lap() - Return elapsed time in milliseconds
Note: Tock is designed to work with millisecond values. These conversion methods are provided as basic helpers and may be removed entirely in later versions. If you want more complex or custom formatting, you might want to use date-fns.
MM:SS time string
ms - number of milliseconds
show_ms - Optional. If true, return an
HH:MM:SS:mmm format otherwise
HH:MM:SS
string - should be a duration as a string of form:
MM:SS
MM:SS:ms
MM:SS.ms
HH:MM:SS
yyyy-mm-dd HH:MM:SS.ms. The difference between
this time and present will be returned.
0 is returned
I'm using Grunt for task running and Mocha for testing.
Get all dependencies with:
npm install
Run all tasks:
grunt
Run all tasks automatically when you save.
grunt watch
MIT License.