Readme

Tocca.js

Build Status

NPM version NPM downloads

MIT License

CDNJS

Super lightweight script ( ~1kB ) to detect via Javascript events like 'tap' 'longtap' 'dbltap' 'swipeup' 'swipedown' 'swipeleft' 'swiperight' on any kind of device.

Demo

Donations

If this project helped getting your job done consider making a donation for all the time I spend to bring it to you

Donate

Installation

Npm

$ npm install tocca

Bower

$ bower install Tocca.js -save

Usage

Include the script into your page:

<script src="path/to/Tocca.js"></script>

Once you have included Tocca.js you will be able to catch all the new events:

elm.addEventListener('tap',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('dbltap',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('longtap',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swipeleft',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swiperight',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swipeup',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swipedown',function(e){});

It works with jQuery as well:

$(elm).on('tap',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('dbltap',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('longtap',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swipeleft',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swiperight',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swipeup',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swipedown',function(e,data){});

Tocca.js supports also the inline events if you are using Riot.js!

<div ontap="function(e){})"></div>
<div ondbltap="function(e){})"></div>
<div onlongtap="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswipeleft="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswiperight="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswipeup="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswipedown="function(e){})"></div>

API and Examples

Anytime you will use a Tocca.js event the callback function will receive a special event object containing the following properties

  • x { Int }: latest x position of pointer at the end of the event
  • y { Int }: latest y position of pointer at the end of the event
  • originalEvent { Object }: the original javascript native event that has been triggered
  • distance: this property is available only for the swipe events
  • x { Int }: the x absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture
  • y { Int }: the y absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture

Examples:

elm.addEventListener('dbltap',function (e){
  console.log(e.x);
  console.log(e.y);
});
elm.addEventListener('swipeup',function (e){
  console.log(e.x);
  console.log(e.y);
  console.log(e.distance.x);
  console.log(e.distance.y);
});

// with jQuery

$(elm).on('dbltap',function (e,data){
  console.log(data.x);
  console.log(data.y);
});
$(elm).on('swipeup',function (e,data){
  console.log(data.x);
  console.log(data.y);
  console.log(data.distance.x);
  console.log(data.distance.y);
});

Anyway you can combine Tocca.js with the default javascript touch events:

  • touchmove
  • touchstart
  • touchend
  • touchcancel

To disable the default touch behaviours (zoom on double tap, scroll on swipe...) on a certain element via javascript you can always use the following snippet:

elm.addEventListener('touchmove',function(e){e.preventDefault()});
elm.addEventListener('touchstart',function(e){e.preventDefault()});
elm.addEventListener('touchend',function(e){e.preventDefault()});

Configuration

Whenever you want to configure the plugin events settings you can do that simply specifying two constants before including Tocca.js into the page

<script>
var SWIPE_THRESHOLD = 100, // default value
  DBL_TAP_THRESHOLD = 200, // range of time in which a dbltap event could be detected,
  LONG_TAP_THRESHOLD = 1000, // range of time after which a longtap event could be detected
  TAP_THRESHOLD = 150, // range of time in which a tap event could be detected
  TAP_PRECISION = 60 / 2, // default value (touch events boundaries)
  JUST_ON_TOUCH_DEVICES = false, // default value ( decide whether you want to use the Tocca.js events only on the touch devices )
  IGNORE_JQUERY = false; // default value ( will not use jQuery events, even if jQuery is detected )
</script>
<script src="path/to/Tocca.js"></script>

In Tocca.js 1.1.0 you can also configure/get the internal options via function:

window.tocca({
  useJquery: your new option
  swipeThreshold: your new option
  tapThreshold: your new option
  dbltapThreshold: your new option
  longtapThreshold: your new option
  tapPrecision: your new option
  justTouchEvents: your new option
})

console.log(window.tocca()) // will always return the current internal options

Browser Support

Actually the script has been tested on all the modern browsers but it need a better testing phase over several platforms: Chrome 29+ Firefox 23+ Opera 12+ Safari 5+

It works on mobile/tablet browsers and on desktop browsers as well.

On the old browsers all the Tocca.js events cannot be triggered.

Changelog

2.0.9

  • fixed: removed const variables

2.0.8

  • fixed: 70

2.0.7

  • fixed: 69

2.0.6

  • update: improve multiple touches events detection

2.0.5

2.0.4

2.0.3

  • fixed: #51 #54
  • fixed: the PointerUp event is not always dispatched on Chrome and Android devices, prioritize always the touch* over pointer* events

2.0.1

2.0.0

1.1.0

  • added: the possibility to configure via function the internal tocca options
  • added: the IGNORE_JQUERY option

1.0.1

1.0.0

Thanks to @AndyOGo for his help on this release

  • fixed: #34 #35
  • fixed: more reliable and performant events on the hybrid devices
  • fixed: multiple events dispatched on tap

0.2.0

  • added: longtap event and the LONG_TAP_THRESHOLD variable
  • fixed: inconsistencies and issues across the hybrid devices

0.1.7

  • added: longtap event and the LONG_TAP_THRESHOLD variable

0.1.5

  • added: support for the inline events

0.1.4

0.1.3

0.1.2

  • updated: no more deferred tap events, a tap event gets triggered immediately if it's in the TAP_THRESHOLD time range
  • updated: a tap event will always come first a dbltap event

0.1.1

  • updated: better and faster tap events detection
  • updated: node devDependecies updated
  • added: DBL_TAP_THRESHOLD option

0.1.0

  • bugfix: optimizing the support for the microsoft hybrid devices (IE10/IE11)

0.0.8

  • 'touchcancel' event removed to fix and android issue on page scroll

0.0.7

  • nothing important (just a workaround to fix the tests on the motherfucker Phantomjs)

0.0.6

  • bugfix: do not set the mouse event listeners on any touch device and vice versa
  • added: new JUST_ON_TOUCH_DEVICES option to block all the Tocca.js events on the no-touch devices

0.0.5

  • tap precision option included

0.0.4

  • dpltap renamed dbltap
  • new demo added demo-fun.html

0.0.3

  • Tests added

0.0.2

  • Android Bug fix

What does Tocca mean?!

'Tocca' is the second person singular of the imperative Italian verb 'Toccare' that means to touch.

