Super lightweight script ( ~1kB ) to detect via Javascript events like 'tap' 'longtap' 'dbltap' 'swipeup' 'swipedown' 'swipeleft' 'swiperight' on any kind of device.
$ npm install tocca
$ bower install Tocca.js -save
Include the script into your page:
<script src="path/to/Tocca.js"></script>
Once you have included Tocca.js you will be able to catch all the new events:
elm.addEventListener('tap',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('dbltap',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('longtap',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swipeleft',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swiperight',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swipeup',function(e){});
elm.addEventListener('swipedown',function(e){});
It works with jQuery as well:
$(elm).on('tap',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('dbltap',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('longtap',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swipeleft',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swiperight',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swipeup',function(e,data){});
$(elm).on('swipedown',function(e,data){});
Tocca.js supports also the inline events if you are using Riot.js!
<div ontap="function(e){})"></div>
<div ondbltap="function(e){})"></div>
<div onlongtap="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswipeleft="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswiperight="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswipeup="function(e){})"></div>
<div onswipedown="function(e){})"></div>
Anytime you will use a Tocca.js event the callback function will receive a special event object containing the following properties
x { Int }: latest x position of pointer at the end of the event
y { Int }: latest y position of pointer at the end of the event
originalEvent { Object }: the original javascript native event that has been triggered
distance: this property is available only for the swipe events
x { Int }: the x absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture
y { Int }: the y absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture
Examples:
elm.addEventListener('dbltap',function (e){
console.log(e.x);
console.log(e.y);
});
elm.addEventListener('swipeup',function (e){
console.log(e.x);
console.log(e.y);
console.log(e.distance.x);
console.log(e.distance.y);
});
// with jQuery
$(elm).on('dbltap',function (e,data){
console.log(data.x);
console.log(data.y);
});
$(elm).on('swipeup',function (e,data){
console.log(data.x);
console.log(data.y);
console.log(data.distance.x);
console.log(data.distance.y);
});
Anyway you can combine Tocca.js with the default javascript touch events:
touchmove
touchstart
touchend
touchcancel
To disable the default touch behaviours (zoom on double tap, scroll on swipe...) on a certain element via javascript you can always use the following snippet:
elm.addEventListener('touchmove',function(e){e.preventDefault()});
elm.addEventListener('touchstart',function(e){e.preventDefault()});
elm.addEventListener('touchend',function(e){e.preventDefault()});
Whenever you want to configure the plugin events settings you can do that simply specifying two constants before including Tocca.js into the page
<script>
var SWIPE_THRESHOLD = 100, // default value
DBL_TAP_THRESHOLD = 200, // range of time in which a dbltap event could be detected,
LONG_TAP_THRESHOLD = 1000, // range of time after which a longtap event could be detected
TAP_THRESHOLD = 150, // range of time in which a tap event could be detected
TAP_PRECISION = 60 / 2, // default value (touch events boundaries)
JUST_ON_TOUCH_DEVICES = false, // default value ( decide whether you want to use the Tocca.js events only on the touch devices )
IGNORE_JQUERY = false; // default value ( will not use jQuery events, even if jQuery is detected )
</script>
<script src="path/to/Tocca.js"></script>
In Tocca.js 1.1.0 you can also configure/get the internal options via function:
window.tocca({
useJquery: your new option
swipeThreshold: your new option
tapThreshold: your new option
dbltapThreshold: your new option
longtapThreshold: your new option
tapPrecision: your new option
justTouchEvents: your new option
})
console.log(window.tocca()) // will always return the current internal options
Actually the script has been tested on all the modern browsers but it need a better testing phase over several platforms: Chrome 29+ Firefox 23+ Opera 12+ Safari 5+
It works on mobile/tablet browsers and on desktop browsers as well.
On the old browsers all the Tocca.js events cannot be triggered.
'Tocca' is the second person singular of the imperative Italian verb 'Toccare' that means to touch.