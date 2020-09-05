Super lightweight script ( ~1kB ) to detect via Javascript events like 'tap' 'longtap' 'dbltap' 'swipeup' 'swipedown' 'swipeleft' 'swiperight' on any kind of device.

Demo

Installation

Npm

$ npm install tocca

Bower

bower install Tocca.js -save

Usage

Include the script into your page:

< script src = "path/to/Tocca.js" > </ script >

Once you have included Tocca.js you will be able to catch all the new events:

elm.addEventListener( 'tap' , function ( e ) {}); elm.addEventListener( 'dbltap' , function ( e ) {}); elm.addEventListener( 'longtap' , function ( e ) {}); elm.addEventListener( 'swipeleft' , function ( e ) {}); elm.addEventListener( 'swiperight' , function ( e ) {}); elm.addEventListener( 'swipeup' , function ( e ) {}); elm.addEventListener( 'swipedown' , function ( e ) {});

It works with jQuery as well:

$(elm).on( 'tap' , function ( e,data ) {}); $(elm).on( 'dbltap' , function ( e,data ) {}); $(elm).on( 'longtap' , function ( e,data ) {}); $(elm).on( 'swipeleft' , function ( e,data ) {}); $(elm).on( 'swiperight' , function ( e,data ) {}); $(elm).on( 'swipeup' , function ( e,data ) {}); $(elm).on( 'swipedown' , function ( e,data ) {});

Tocca.js supports also the inline events if you are using Riot.js!

< div ontap = "function(e){})" > </ div > < div ondbltap = "function(e){})" > </ div > < div onlongtap = "function(e){})" > </ div > < div onswipeleft = "function(e){})" > </ div > < div onswiperight = "function(e){})" > </ div > < div onswipeup = "function(e){})" > </ div > < div onswipedown = "function(e){})" > </ div >

API and Examples

Anytime you will use a Tocca.js event the callback function will receive a special event object containing the following properties

x { Int }: latest x position of pointer at the end of the event

{ Int }: latest x position of pointer at the end of the event y { Int }: latest y position of pointer at the end of the event

{ Int }: latest y position of pointer at the end of the event originalEvent { Object }: the original javascript native event that has been triggered

{ Object }: the original javascript native event that has been triggered distance : this property is available only for the swipe events

: this property is available only for the swipe events x { Int }: the x absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture

{ Int }: the x absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture y { Int }: the y absolute difference between the beginning and the end of the swipe gesture

Examples:

elm.addEventListener( 'dbltap' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.x); console .log(e.y); }); elm.addEventListener( 'swipeup' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.x); console .log(e.y); console .log(e.distance.x); console .log(e.distance.y); }); $(elm).on( 'dbltap' , function ( e,data ) { console .log(data.x); console .log(data.y); }); $(elm).on( 'swipeup' , function ( e,data ) { console .log(data.x); console .log(data.y); console .log(data.distance.x); console .log(data.distance.y); });

Anyway you can combine Tocca.js with the default javascript touch events:

touchmove

touchstart

touchend

touchcancel

To disable the default touch behaviours (zoom on double tap, scroll on swipe...) on a certain element via javascript you can always use the following snippet:

elm.addEventListener( 'touchmove' , function ( e ) {e.preventDefault()}); elm.addEventListener( 'touchstart' , function ( e ) {e.preventDefault()}); elm.addEventListener( 'touchend' , function ( e ) {e.preventDefault()});

Configuration

Whenever you want to configure the plugin events settings you can do that simply specifying two constants before including Tocca.js into the page

< script > var SWIPE_THRESHOLD = 100 , DBL_TAP_THRESHOLD = 200 , LONG_TAP_THRESHOLD = 1000 , TAP_THRESHOLD = 150 , TAP_PRECISION = 60 / 2 , JUST_ON_TOUCH_DEVICES = false , IGNORE_JQUERY = false ; </ script > < script src = "path/to/Tocca.js" > </ script >

In Tocca.js 1.1.0 you can also configure/get the internal options via function:

window .tocca({ useJquery : your new option swipeThreshold : your new option tapThreshold : your new option dbltapThreshold : your new option longtapThreshold : your new option tapPrecision : your new option justTouchEvents : your new option }) console .log( window .tocca())

Browser Support

Actually the script has been tested on all the modern browsers but it need a better testing phase over several platforms: Chrome 29+ Firefox 23+ Opera 12+ Safari 5+

It works on mobile/tablet browsers and on desktop browsers as well.

On the old browsers all the Tocca.js events cannot be triggered.

Changelog

fixed: removed const variables

update: improve multiple touches events detection

fixed: #51 #54

fixed: the PointerUp event is not always dispatched on Chrome and Android devices, prioritize always the touch* over pointer* events

fixed: https://github.com/GianlucaGuarini/Tocca.js/issues/44

added: support for the new pointerevents

added: the possibility to configure via function the internal tocca options

added: the IGNORE_JQUERY option

Thanks to @AndyOGo for his help on this release

fixed: #34 #35

fixed: more reliable and performant events on the hybrid devices

fixed: multiple events dispatched on tap

added: longtap event and the LONG_TAP_THRESHOLD variable

event and the variable fixed: inconsistencies and issues across the hybrid devices

added: support for the inline events

fixed: dbltap https://github.com/GianlucaGuarini/Tocca.js/pull/16

https://github.com/GianlucaGuarini/Tocca.js/pull/16 updated: node devDependecies updated

fixed: dbltap issue https://github.com/GianlucaGuarini/Tocca.js/issues/14

updated: no more deferred tap events, a tap event gets triggered immediately if it's in the TAP_THRESHOLD time range

updated: better and faster tap events detection

updated: node devDependecies updated

added: DBL_TAP_THRESHOLD option

bugfix: optimizing the support for the microsoft hybrid devices (IE10/IE11)

'touchcancel' event removed to fix and android issue on page scroll

nothing important (just a workaround to fix the tests on the motherfucker Phantomjs)

bugfix: do not set the mouse event listeners on any touch device and vice versa

added: new JUST_ON_TOUCH_DEVICES option to block all the Tocca.js events on the no-touch devices

tap precision option included

dpltap renamed dbltap

renamed new demo added demo-fun.html

Tests added

Android Bug fix

What does Tocca mean?!

'Tocca' is the second person singular of the imperative Italian verb 'Toccare' that means to touch.