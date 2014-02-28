openbase logo
by Ben Alman
0.4.0 (see all)

Linkify HTML headers and generate a TOC.

Readme

Linkify HTML headers and generate a TOC.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install toc

var toc = require('toc');

Documentation

toc.untag

Strip HTML tags from a string.

var stripped = toc.untag(html);

toc.anchor

Convert a string of text into something URL-friendly and not too fugly.

var anchor = toc.anchor(arbitraryText);

toc.unique

Get a unique name and store the returned name in names for future unique-name-gettingness.

var names = {};
var guaranteedUniqueAnchor1 = toc.unique(names, toc.anchor(arbitraryText));
var guaranteedUniqueAnchor2 = toc.unique(names, toc.anchor(arbitraryText));

toc.process

Anchorize all headers and inline a generated TOC, returning processed HTML.

var htmlWithAnchorsAndTOC = toc.process(html [, options]);

options

  • placeholder - RegExp - Used to match TOC placeholder. Defaults to /<!--\s*toc\s*-->/gi.
  • Because this method calls the toc.anchorize and toc.toc methods internally, their options may be specified as well.

toc.anchorize

Parse HTML, returning an array of header objects and anchorized HTML.

var obj = toc.anchorize(html [, options]);

options

  • headers - RegExp - Used to match HTML headers. Defaults to /<h(\d)(\s*[^>]*)>([\s\S]+?)<\/h\1>/gi.
  • tocMin - Number - Min header level to add to TOC. Defaults to 2.
  • tocMax - Number - Max header level to add to TOC. Defaults to 6.
  • anchorMin - Number - Min header level to anchorize. Defaults to 2.
  • anchorMax - Number - Max header level to anchorize. Defaults to 6.
  • header - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to anchorize a header.

toc.toc

Generate TOC HTML from an array of header objects.

var obj = toc.toc(headers [, options]);

options

  • openUL - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.
  • closeUL - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.
  • openLI - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.
  • closeLI - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.
  • TOC - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to wrap the generated TOC.

Examples

The default HTML is pretty awesome, but you can customize the hell out of the generated HTML, eg.

var processedHTML = toc.process(unprocessedHTML, {
  header: '<h<%= level %><%= attrs %> id="<%= anchor %>"><%= header %></h<%= level %>>',
  TOC: '<div class="toc"><%= toc %></div>',
  openUL: '<ul data-depth="<%= depth %>">',
  closeUL: '</ul>',
  openLI: '<li data-level="H<%= level %>"><a href="#<%= anchor %>"><%= text %></a>',
  closeLI: '</li>',
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

2014-02-28 - v0.4.0 - Updated a bunch of dependencies. Functionality shouldn't change, and all test pass, but YMMV.
2013-03-08 - v0.3.0 - Separated .process method internals into .anchorize and .toc methods. Renamed toc template option to TOC.
2013-03-07 - v0.2.0 - Second official release. Minor changes.
2013-03-07 - v0.1.0 - First official release.

