toc

Linkify HTML headers and generate a TOC.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install toc

var toc = require ( 'toc' );

Documentation

Strip HTML tags from a string.

var stripped = toc.untag(html);

Convert a string of text into something URL-friendly and not too fugly.

var anchor = toc.anchor(arbitraryText);

Get a unique name and store the returned name in names for future unique-name-gettingness.

var names = {}; var guaranteedUniqueAnchor1 = toc.unique(names, toc.anchor(arbitraryText)); var guaranteedUniqueAnchor2 = toc.unique(names, toc.anchor(arbitraryText));

Anchorize all headers and inline a generated TOC, returning processed HTML.

var htmlWithAnchorsAndTOC = toc.process(html [, options]);

options

placeholder - RegExp - Used to match TOC placeholder. Defaults to /<!--\s*toc\s*-->/gi .

- - Used to match TOC placeholder. Defaults to . Because this method calls the toc.anchorize and toc.toc methods internally, their options may be specified as well.

Parse HTML, returning an array of header objects and anchorized HTML.

var obj = toc.anchorize(html [, options]);

options

headers - RegExp - Used to match HTML headers. Defaults to /<h(\d)(\s*[^>]*)>([\s\S]+?)<\/h\1>/gi .

- - Used to match HTML headers. Defaults to . tocMin - Number - Min header level to add to TOC. Defaults to 2 .

- - Min header level to add to TOC. Defaults to . tocMax - Number - Max header level to add to TOC. Defaults to 6 .

- - Max header level to add to TOC. Defaults to . anchorMin - Number - Min header level to anchorize. Defaults to 2 .

- - Min header level to anchorize. Defaults to . anchorMax - Number - Max header level to anchorize. Defaults to 6 .

- - Max header level to anchorize. Defaults to . header - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to anchorize a header.

Generate TOC HTML from an array of header objects.

var obj = toc.toc(headers [, options]);

options

openUL - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.

- | - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC. closeUL - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.

- | - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC. openLI - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.

- | - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC. closeLI - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC.

- | - Lodash template string or function used to generate the TOC. TOC - String | Function - Lodash template string or function used to wrap the generated TOC.

Examples

The default HTML is pretty awesome, but you can customize the hell out of the generated HTML, eg.

var processedHTML = toc.process(unprocessedHTML, { header : '<h<%= level %><%= attrs %> id="<%= anchor %>"><%= header %></h<%= level %>>' , TOC : '<div class="toc"><%= toc %></div>' , openUL : '<ul data-depth="<%= depth %>">' , closeUL : '</ul>' , openLI : '<li data-level="H<%= level %>"><a href="#<%= anchor %>"><%= text %></a>' , closeLI : '</li>' , });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

