This plugin brings push notifications, analytics, event tracking, crash reporting and more from Google Firebase to your Cordova project! Android and iOS supported.

Supported Cordova Versions

cordova: >= 6

cordova-android: >= 6.4

cordova-ios: >= 4

Installation

Install the plugin by adding it to your project's config.xml:

< plugin name = "cordova-plugin-firebase" spec = "^2.0.0" />

or by running:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase

Guides

Great installation and setup guide by Medium.com - https://medium.com/@felipepucinelli/how-to-add-push...

Setup

Download your Firebase configuration files, GoogleService-Info.plist for iOS and google-services.json for android, and place them in the root folder of your cordova project. Check out this firebase article for details on how to download the files.

- My Project/ platforms/ plugins/ www/ config .xml google-services .json <-- GoogleService-Info .plist <-- ...

IMPORTANT NOTES

This plugin uses a hook (after prepare) that copies the configuration files to the right place, namely platforms/ios/\<My Project\>/Resources for ios and platforms/android for android.

for ios and for android. Firebase SDK requires the configuration files to be present and valid, otherwise your app will crash on boot or Firebase features won't work.

PhoneGap Build

Hooks do not work with PhoneGap Build. This means you will have to manually make sure the configuration files are included. One way to do that is to make a private fork of this plugin and replace the placeholder config files (see src/ios and src/android ) with your actual ones, as well as hard coding your app id and api key in plugin.xml .

Google Play Services

Your build may fail if you are installing multiple plugins that use Google Play Services. This is caused by the plugins installing different versions of the Google Play Services library. This can be resolved by installing cordova-android-play-services-gradle-release.

If your build is still failing, you can try installing cordova-android-firebase-gradle-release. For more info, read the following comment about locking down the specific versions for play services and firebase. It is suggested to use + instead of 15.+ to ensure the correct versions are used.

Google Tag Manager

Checkout our guide for info on setting up Google Tag Manager.

Configuring Notifications

Checkout our guide for info on configuring notification icons and colors.

API

See the full API available for this plugin.