DEMO: https://ngx-toastr.vercel.app

Features

Toast Component Injection without being passed ViewContainerRef

No use of *ngFor . Fewer dirty checks and higher performance.

. Fewer dirty checks and higher performance. AoT compilation and lazy loading compatible

Component inheritance for custom toasts

SystemJS/UMD rollup bundle

Animations using Angular's Web Animations API

Output toasts to an optional target directive

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-toastr Angular 6.5.0 4.x 8.10.2 5.x 10.1.0 8.x 7.x 6.x 11.3.3 8.x 12.1.0 9.x 13.2.1 10.x 11.x current >= 12.x

Install

npm install ngx-toastr --save

@angular/animations package is a required dependency for the default toast

npm install @angular/animations --save

Don't want to use @angular/animations ? See Setup Without Animations.

Setup

step 1: add css

copy toast css to your project.

If you are using sass you can import the css.

@ import '~ngx-toastr/toastr' ; @ import '~ngx-toastr/toastr-bs4-alert' ; @ import '~bootstrap/scss/functions' ; @ import '~bootstrap/scss/variables' ; @ import '~bootstrap/scss/mixins' ; @ import '~ngx-toastr/toastr-bs4-alert' ;

If you are using angular-cli you can add it to your angular.json

"styles" : [ "styles.scss" , "node_modules/ngx-toastr/toastr.css" ]

step 2: add ToastrModule to app NgModule, make sure you have BrowserAnimationsModule as well

import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr' ; ({ imports: [ CommonModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, ToastrModule.forRoot(), ], bootstrap: [App], declarations: [App], }) class MainModule {}

Use

import { ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr' ; ({...}) export class YourComponent { constructor ( private toastr: ToastrService ) {} showSuccess() { this .toastr.success( 'Hello world!' , 'Toastr fun!' ); } }

Options

There are individual options and global options.

Individual Options

Passed to ToastrService.success/error/warning/info/show()

Option Type Default Description toastComponent Component Toast Angular component that will be used closeButton boolean false Show close button timeOut number 5000 Time to live in milliseconds extendedTimeOut number 1000 Time to close after a user hovers over toast disableTimeOut boolean \| 'timeOut' \| 'extendedTimeOut' false Disable both timeOut and extendedTimeOut when set to true . Allows specifying which timeOut to disable, either: timeOut or extendedTimeOut easing string 'ease-in' Toast component easing easeTime string | number 300 Time spent easing enableHtml boolean false Allow html in message progressBar boolean false Show progress bar progressAnimation 'decreasing' \| 'increasing' 'decreasing' Changes the animation of the progress bar. toastClass string 'ngx-toastr' Class on toast positionClass string 'toast-top-right' Class on toast container titleClass string 'toast-title' Class inside toast on title messageClass string 'toast-message' Class inside toast on message tapToDismiss boolean true Close on click onActivateTick boolean false Fires changeDetectorRef.detectChanges() when activated. Helps show toast from asynchronous events outside of Angular's change detection

Setting Individual Options

success, error, info, warning take (message, title, ToastConfig) pass an options object to replace any default option.

this .toastrService.error( 'everything is broken' , 'Major Error' , { timeOut: 3000 , });

Global Options

All individual options can be overridden in the global options to affect all toasts. In addition, global options include the following options:

Option Type Default Description maxOpened number 0 Max toasts opened. Toasts will be queued. 0 is unlimited autoDismiss boolean false Dismiss current toast when max is reached iconClasses object see below Classes used on toastr service methods newestOnTop boolean true New toast placement preventDuplicates boolean false Block duplicate messages countDuplicates boolean false Displays a duplicates counter (preventDuplicates must be true). Toast must have a title and duplicate message resetTimeoutOnDuplicate boolean false Reset toast timeout on duplicate (preventDuplicates must be true) includeTitleDuplicates boolean false Include the title of a toast when checking for duplicates (by default only message is compared)

iconClasses defaults

iconClasses = { error: 'toast-error' , info: 'toast-info' , success: 'toast-success' , warning: 'toast-warning' , };

Setting Global Options

Pass values to ToastrModule.forRoot()

imports: [ ToastrModule.forRoot({ timeOut: 10000 , positionClass: 'toast-bottom-right' , preventDuplicates: true , }), ],

Toastr Service methods return:

export interface ActiveToast { toastId: number ; title: string ; message: string ; portal: ComponentRef< any >; toastRef: ToastRef< any >; onShown: Observable< any >; onHidden: Observable< any >; onTap: Observable< any >; onAction: Observable< any >; }

Put toasts in your own container

Put toasts in a specific div inside your application. This should probably be somewhere that doesn't get deleted. Add ToastContainerModule to the ngModule where you need the directive available.

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { ToastrModule, ToastContainerModule } from 'ngx-toastr' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, ToastrModule.forRoot({ positionClass: 'inline' }), ToastContainerModule, ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

Add a div with toastContainer directive on it.

import { Component, OnInit, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { ToastContainerDirective, ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: ` <h1><a (click)="onClick()">Click</a></h1> <div toastContainer></div> ` , }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { (ToastContainerDirective, { static : true }) toastContainer: ToastContainerDirective; constructor ( private toastrService: ToastrService ) {} ngOnInit() { this .toastrService.overlayContainer = this .toastContainer; } onClick() { this .toastrService.success( 'in div' ); } }

Functions

Clear

Remove all or a single toast by optional id

toastrService.clear(toastId?: number );

Remove

Remove and destroy a single toast by id

toastrService .remove ( toastId : number);

SystemJS

If you are using SystemJS, you should also adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.

In your SystemJS config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-toastr :

map: { 'ngx-toastr' : 'node_modules/ngx-toastr/bundles/ngx-toastr.umd.min.js' , }

Setup Without Animations

If you do not want to include @angular/animations in your project you can override the default toast component in the global config to use ToastNoAnimation instead of the default one.

In your main module (ex: app.module.ts )

import { ToastrModule, ToastNoAnimation, ToastNoAnimationModule } from 'ngx-toastr' ; ({ imports: [ ToastNoAnimationModule.forRoot(), ], }) class AppModule {}

That's it! Animations are no longer required.

Using A Custom Toast

Create your toast component extending Toast see the demo's pink toast for an example https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/blob/master/src/app/pink.toast.ts

import { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr' ; ({ imports: [ ToastrModule.forRoot({ toastComponent: YourToastComponent, }), ], entryComponents: [YourToastComponent], bootstrap: [App], declarations: [App, YourToastComponent], }) class AppModule {}

FAQ

ExpressionChangedAfterItHasBeenCheckedError: Expression has changed after it was checked\ When opening a toast inside an angular lifecycle wrap it in setTimeout

ngOnInit() { setTimeout( () => this .toastr.success( 'sup' )) }

Change default icons (check, warning sign, etc)\ Overwrite the css background-image https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/blob/master/src/lib/toastr.css How do I use this in an ErrorHandler? See: https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/issues/179 How can I translate messages See: https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/issues/201 How to handle toastr click/tap action?

showToaster() { this .toastr.success( 'Hello world!' , 'Toastr fun!' ) .onTap .pipe(take( 1 )) .subscribe( () => this .toasterClickedHandler()); } toasterClickedHandler() { console .log( 'Toastr clicked' ); }

Previous Works

toastr original toastr\ angular-toastr AngularJS toastr\ notyf notyf (css)

