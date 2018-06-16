toastr is a Javascript library for non-blocking notifications. jQuery is required. The goal is to create a simple core library that can be customized and extended.
Toastr is hosted at cdnjs and jsdelivr
bower install toastr
npm install --save toastr
yarn add toastr
# Gemfile
gem 'toastr-rails'
# application.coffee
#= require toastr
// application.scss
@import "toastr";
The following animations options have been deprecated and should be replaced:
options.fadeIn with
options.showDuration
options.onFadeIn with
options.onShown
options.fadeOut with
options.hideDuration
options.onFadeOut with
options.onHidden
Link to toastr.css
<link href="toastr.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
Link to toastr.js
<script src="toastr.js"></script>
use toastr to display a toast for info, success, warning or error
// Display an info toast with no title
toastr.info('Are you the 6 fingered man?')
// Display a warning toast, with no title
toastr.warning('My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father, prepare to die!')
// Display a success toast, with a title
toastr.success('Have fun storming the castle!', 'Miracle Max Says')
// Display an error toast, with a title
toastr.error('I do not think that word means what you think it means.', 'Inconceivable!')
// Immediately remove current toasts without using animation
toastr.remove()
// Remove current toasts using animation
toastr.clear()
// Override global options
toastr.success('We do have the Kapua suite available.', 'Turtle Bay Resort', {timeOut: 5000})
In case you want to escape HTML characters in title and message
toastr.options.escapeHtml = true;
Optionally enable a close button
toastr.options.closeButton = true;
Optionally override the close button's HTML.
toastr.options.closeHtml = '<button><i class="icon-off"></i></button>';
You can also override the CSS/LESS for
#toast-container .toast-close-button
Optionally override the hide animation when the close button is clicked (falls back to hide configuration).
toastr.options.closeMethod = 'fadeOut';
toastr.options.closeDuration = 300;
toastr.options.closeEasing = 'swing';
Show newest toast at bottom (top is default)
toastr.options.newestOnTop = false;
// Define a callback for when the toast is shown/hidden/clicked
toastr.options.onShown = function() { console.log('hello'); }
toastr.options.onHidden = function() { console.log('goodbye'); }
toastr.options.onclick = function() { console.log('clicked'); }
toastr.options.onCloseClick = function() { console.log('close button clicked'); }
Toastr will supply default animations, so you do not have to provide any of these settings. However you have the option to override the animations if you like.
Optionally override the animation easing to show or hide the toasts. Default is swing. swing and linear are built into jQuery.
toastr.options.showEasing = 'swing';
toastr.options.hideEasing = 'linear';
toastr.options.closeEasing = 'linear';
Using the jQuery Easing plugin (http://www.gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/)
toastr.options.showEasing = 'easeOutBounce';
toastr.options.hideEasing = 'easeInBack';
toastr.options.closeEasing = 'easeInBack';
Use the jQuery show/hide method of your choice. These default to fadeIn/fadeOut. The methods fadeIn/fadeOut, slideDown/slideUp, and show/hide are built into jQuery.
toastr.options.showMethod = 'slideDown';
toastr.options.hideMethod = 'slideUp';
toastr.options.closeMethod = 'slideUp';
Rather than having identical toasts stack, set the preventDuplicates property to true. Duplicates are matched to the previous toast based on their message content.
toastr.options.preventDuplicates = true;
Control how toastr interacts with users by setting timeouts appropriately.
toastr.options.timeOut = 30; // How long the toast will display without user interaction
toastr.options.extendedTimeOut = 60; // How long the toast will display after a user hovers over it
To prevent toastr from closing based on the timeouts, set the
timeOut and
extendedTimeOut options to
0. The toastr will persist until selected.
toastr.options.timeOut = 0;
toastr.options.extendedTimeOut = 0;
Visually indicate how long before a toast expires.
toastr.options.progressBar = true;
Flip the toastr to be displayed properly for right-to-left languages.
toastr.options.rtl = true;
To build the minified and css versions of Toastr you will need node installed. (Use Homebrew or Chocolatey.)
npm install -g gulp karma-cli
npm install
At this point the dependencies have been installed and you can build Toastr
gulp analyze
gulp test
gulp
For a pull request to be considered it must resolve a bug, or add a feature which is beneficial to a large audience.
Pull requests must pass existing unit tests, CI processes, and add additional tests to indicate successful operation of a new feature, or the resolution of an identified bug.
Requests must be made against the
develop branch. Pull requests submitted against the
master branch will not be considered.
All pull requests are subject to approval by the repository owners, who have sole discretion over acceptance or denial.
Inspired by https://github.com/Srirangan/notifer.js/.
Copyright © 2012-2015
toastr is under MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
