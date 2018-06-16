openbase logo
Readme

toastr

toastr is a Javascript library for non-blocking notifications. jQuery is required. The goal is to create a simple core library that can be customized and extended.

Build Status Browser testing provided by BrowserStack.

Current Version

2.1.4

Demo

CDNs

cdnjs jsdelivr

Toastr is hosted at cdnjs and jsdelivr

Debug

Minified

Install

Bower

bower install toastr

npm

npm install --save toastr

yarn

yarn add toastr

Ruby on Rails

# Gemfile

gem 'toastr-rails'

# application.coffee

#= require toastr

// application.scss

@import "toastr";

Wiki and Change Log

Wiki including Change Log

Breaking Changes

Animation Changes

The following animations options have been deprecated and should be replaced:

  • Replace options.fadeIn with options.showDuration
  • Replace options.onFadeIn with options.onShown
  • Replace options.fadeOut with options.hideDuration
  • Replace options.onFadeOut with options.onHidden

Quick Start

3 Easy Steps

For other API calls, see the demo.

  1. Link to toastr.css <link href="toastr.css" rel="stylesheet"/>

  2. Link to toastr.js <script src="toastr.js"></script>

  3. use toastr to display a toast for info, success, warning or error

    // Display an info toast with no title
toastr.info('Are you the 6 fingered man?')

Other Options

// Display a warning toast, with no title
toastr.warning('My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father, prepare to die!')

// Display a success toast, with a title
toastr.success('Have fun storming the castle!', 'Miracle Max Says')

// Display an error toast, with a title
toastr.error('I do not think that word means what you think it means.', 'Inconceivable!')

// Immediately remove current toasts without using animation
toastr.remove()

// Remove current toasts using animation
toastr.clear()

// Override global options
toastr.success('We do have the Kapua suite available.', 'Turtle Bay Resort', {timeOut: 5000})

Escape HTML characters

In case you want to escape HTML characters in title and message

toastr.options.escapeHtml = true;

Close Button

Optionally enable a close button

toastr.options.closeButton = true;

Optionally override the close button's HTML.

toastr.options.closeHtml = '<button><i class="icon-off"></i></button>';

You can also override the CSS/LESS for #toast-container .toast-close-button

Optionally override the hide animation when the close button is clicked (falls back to hide configuration).

toastr.options.closeMethod = 'fadeOut';
toastr.options.closeDuration = 300;
toastr.options.closeEasing = 'swing';

Display Sequence

Show newest toast at bottom (top is default)

toastr.options.newestOnTop = false;

Callbacks

// Define a callback for when the toast is shown/hidden/clicked
toastr.options.onShown = function() { console.log('hello'); }
toastr.options.onHidden = function() { console.log('goodbye'); }
toastr.options.onclick = function() { console.log('clicked'); }
toastr.options.onCloseClick = function() { console.log('close button clicked'); }

Animation Options

Toastr will supply default animations, so you do not have to provide any of these settings. However you have the option to override the animations if you like.

Easings

Optionally override the animation easing to show or hide the toasts. Default is swing. swing and linear are built into jQuery.

toastr.options.showEasing = 'swing';
toastr.options.hideEasing = 'linear';
toastr.options.closeEasing = 'linear';

Using the jQuery Easing plugin (http://www.gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/)

toastr.options.showEasing = 'easeOutBounce';
toastr.options.hideEasing = 'easeInBack';
toastr.options.closeEasing = 'easeInBack';

Animation Method

Use the jQuery show/hide method of your choice. These default to fadeIn/fadeOut. The methods fadeIn/fadeOut, slideDown/slideUp, and show/hide are built into jQuery.

toastr.options.showMethod = 'slideDown';
toastr.options.hideMethod = 'slideUp';
toastr.options.closeMethod = 'slideUp';

Prevent Duplicates

Rather than having identical toasts stack, set the preventDuplicates property to true. Duplicates are matched to the previous toast based on their message content.

toastr.options.preventDuplicates = true;

Timeouts

Control how toastr interacts with users by setting timeouts appropriately.

toastr.options.timeOut = 30; // How long the toast will display without user interaction
toastr.options.extendedTimeOut = 60; // How long the toast will display after a user hovers over it

Prevent from Auto Hiding

To prevent toastr from closing based on the timeouts, set the timeOut and extendedTimeOut options to 0. The toastr will persist until selected.

toastr.options.timeOut = 0;
toastr.options.extendedTimeOut = 0;

Progress Bar

Visually indicate how long before a toast expires.

toastr.options.progressBar = true;

rtl

Flip the toastr to be displayed properly for right-to-left languages.

toastr.options.rtl = true;

Building Toastr

To build the minified and css versions of Toastr you will need node installed. (Use Homebrew or Chocolatey.)

npm install -g gulp karma-cli
npm install

At this point the dependencies have been installed and you can build Toastr

  • Run the analytics gulp analyze
  • Run the test gulp test
  • Run the build gulp

Contributing

For a pull request to be considered it must resolve a bug, or add a feature which is beneficial to a large audience.

Pull requests must pass existing unit tests, CI processes, and add additional tests to indicate successful operation of a new feature, or the resolution of an identified bug.

Requests must be made against the develop branch. Pull requests submitted against the master branch will not be considered.

All pull requests are subject to approval by the repository owners, who have sole discretion over acceptance or denial.

Authors

John Papa

Tim Ferrell

Hans Fjällemark

Credits

Inspired by https://github.com/Srirangan/notifer.js/.

Copyright © 2012-2015

License

toastr is under MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

