toastr

toastr is a Javascript library for non-blocking notifications. jQuery is required. The goal is to create a simple core library that can be customized and extended.

Current Version

2.1.4

Demo

CDNs

Toastr is hosted at cdnjs and jsdelivr

Debug

Minified

Install

bower install toastr

npm install --save toastr

yarn add toastr

gem 'toastr-rails'

@ import "toastr" ;

Wiki and Change Log

Wiki including Change Log

Breaking Changes

Animation Changes

The following animations options have been deprecated and should be replaced:

Replace options.fadeIn with options.showDuration

with Replace options.onFadeIn with options.onShown

with Replace options.fadeOut with options.hideDuration

with Replace options.onFadeOut with options.onHidden

Quick Start

3 Easy Steps

For other API calls, see the demo.

Link to toastr.css <link href="toastr.css" rel="stylesheet"/> Link to toastr.js <script src="toastr.js"></script> use toastr to display a toast for info, success, warning or error toastr.info( 'Are you the 6 fingered man?' )

Other Options

toastr.warning( 'My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father, prepare to die!' ) toastr.success( 'Have fun storming the castle!' , 'Miracle Max Says' ) toastr.error( 'I do not think that word means what you think it means.' , 'Inconceivable!' ) toastr.remove() toastr.clear() toastr.success( 'We do have the Kapua suite available.' , 'Turtle Bay Resort' , { timeOut : 5000 })

Escape HTML characters

In case you want to escape HTML characters in title and message

toastr.options.escapeHtml = true

Close Button

Optionally enable a close button

toastr.options.closeButton = true ;

Optionally override the close button's HTML.

toastr.options.closeHtml = '<button><i class="icon-off"></i></button>' ;

You can also override the CSS/LESS for #toast-container .toast-close-button

Optionally override the hide animation when the close button is clicked (falls back to hide configuration).

toastr.options.closeMethod = 'fadeOut' ; toastr.options.closeDuration = 300 ; toastr.options.closeEasing = 'swing' ;

Display Sequence

Show newest toast at bottom (top is default)

toastr.options.newestOnTop = false ;

Callbacks

toastr.options.onShown = function ( ) { console .log( 'hello' ); } toastr.options.onHidden = function ( ) { console .log( 'goodbye' ); } toastr.options.onclick = function ( ) { console .log( 'clicked' ); } toastr.options.onCloseClick = function ( ) { console .log( 'close button clicked' ); }

Animation Options

Toastr will supply default animations, so you do not have to provide any of these settings. However you have the option to override the animations if you like.

Easings

Optionally override the animation easing to show or hide the toasts. Default is swing. swing and linear are built into jQuery.

toastr.options.showEasing = 'swing' ; toastr.options.hideEasing = 'linear' ; toastr.options.closeEasing = 'linear' ;

Using the jQuery Easing plugin (http://www.gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/)

toastr.options.showEasing = 'easeOutBounce' ; toastr.options.hideEasing = 'easeInBack' ; toastr.options.closeEasing = 'easeInBack' ;

Animation Method

Use the jQuery show/hide method of your choice. These default to fadeIn/fadeOut. The methods fadeIn/fadeOut, slideDown/slideUp, and show/hide are built into jQuery.

toastr.options.showMethod = 'slideDown' ; toastr.options.hideMethod = 'slideUp' ; toastr.options.closeMethod = 'slideUp' ;

Prevent Duplicates

Rather than having identical toasts stack, set the preventDuplicates property to true. Duplicates are matched to the previous toast based on their message content.

toastr.options.preventDuplicates = true ;

Timeouts

Control how toastr interacts with users by setting timeouts appropriately.

toastr.options.timeOut = 30 ; toastr.options.extendedTimeOut = 60 ;

Prevent from Auto Hiding

To prevent toastr from closing based on the timeouts, set the timeOut and extendedTimeOut options to 0 . The toastr will persist until selected.

toastr.options.timeOut = 0 ; toastr.options.extendedTimeOut = 0 ;

Progress Bar

Visually indicate how long before a toast expires.

toastr.options.progressBar = true ;

rtl

Flip the toastr to be displayed properly for right-to-left languages.

toastr.options.rtl = true ;

Building Toastr

To build the minified and css versions of Toastr you will need node installed. (Use Homebrew or Chocolatey.)

npm install -g gulp karma-cli npm install

At this point the dependencies have been installed and you can build Toastr

Run the analytics gulp analyze

Run the test gulp test

Run the build gulp

Contributing

For a pull request to be considered it must resolve a bug, or add a feature which is beneficial to a large audience.

Pull requests must pass existing unit tests, CI processes, and add additional tests to indicate successful operation of a new feature, or the resolution of an identified bug.

Requests must be made against the develop branch. Pull requests submitted against the master branch will not be considered.

All pull requests are subject to approval by the repository owners, who have sole discretion over acceptance or denial.

Authors

John Papa

Tim Ferrell

Hans Fjällemark

Credits

Inspired by https://github.com/Srirangan/notifer.js/.

Copyright

Copyright © 2012-2015

License

toastr is under MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php