Toastify

Toastify is a lightweight, vanilla JS toast notification library.

Features

Multiple stacked notifications

Customizable

No blocking of execution thread

Customization options

Notification Text

Duration

Toast background color

Close icon display

Display position

Offset position

Installation

Toastify now supports installation via NPM

Run the below command to add toastify-js to your exisitng or new project.

npm install --save toastify-js

or

yarn add toastify-js -S

Import toastify-js into your module to start using it.

import Toastify from 'toastify-js'

You can use the default CSS from Toastify as below and later override it or choose to write your own CSS.

import "toastify-js/src/toastify.css"

Adding ToastifyJs to HTML page using the traditional method

To start using Toastify, add the following CSS on to your page.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toastify-js/src/toastify.min.css" >

And the script at the bottom of the page

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toastify-js" > </ script >

Files are delivered via the CDN service provided by jsdeliver

Documentation

Toastify({ text : "This is a toast" , duration : 3000 , destination : "https://github.com/apvarun/toastify-js" , newWindow : true , close : true , gravity : "top" , position : "left" , stopOnFocus : true , style : { background : "linear-gradient(to right, #00b09b, #96c93d)" , }, onClick : function ( ) {} }).showToast();

Toast messages will be centered on devices with screen width less than 360px.

Add own custom classes

If you want to use custom classes on the toast for customizing (like info or warning for example), you can do that as follows:

Toastify({ text : "This is a toast" , className : "info" , style : { background : "linear-gradient(to right, #00b09b, #96c93d)" , } }).showToast();

Multiple classes also can be assigned as a string, with spaces between class names.

Add some offset

If you want to add offset to the toast, you can do that as follows:

Toastify({ text : "This is a toast with offset" , offset : { x : 50 , y : 10 }, }).showToast();

Toast will be pushed 50px from right in x axis and 10px from top in y axis.

Note:

If position is equals to left , it will be pushed from left. If gravity is equals to bottom , it will be pushed from bottom.

API

Option Key type Usage Defaults text string Message to be displayed in the toast "Hi there!" node ELEMENT_NODE Provide a node to be mounted inside the toast. node takes higher precedence over text duration number Duration for which the toast should be displayed.

-1 for permanent toast 3000 selector string | ELEMENT_NODE ShadowRoot CSS Selector or Element Node on which the toast should be added destination URL string URL to which the browser should be navigated on click of the toast newWindow boolean Decides whether the destination should be opened in a new window or not false close boolean To show the close icon or not false gravity "top" or "bottom" To show the toast from top or bottom "top" position "left" or "right" To show the toast on left or right "right" backgroundColor CSS background value To be deprecated, use style.background option instead. Sets the background color of the toast avatar URL string Image/icon to be shown before text className string Ability to provide custom class name for further customization stopOnFocus boolean To stop timer when hovered over the toast (Only if duration is set) true callback Function Invoked when the toast is dismissed onClick Function Invoked when the toast is clicked offset Object Ability to add some offset to axis escapeMarkup boolean Toggle the default behavior of escaping HTML markup true style object Use the HTML DOM Style properties to add any style directly to toast oldestFirst boolean Set the order in which toasts are stacked in page true

Deprecated properties: backgroundColor - use style.background option instead

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE10, IE11, Edge last 10 versions last 10 versions last 10 versions last 10 versions

