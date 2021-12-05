Toastify is a lightweight, vanilla JS toast notification library.
npm install --save toastify-js
or
yarn add toastify-js -S
import Toastify from 'toastify-js'
You can use the default CSS from Toastify as below and later override it or choose to write your own CSS.
import "toastify-js/src/toastify.css"
To start using Toastify, add the following CSS on to your page.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toastify-js/src/toastify.min.css">
And the script at the bottom of the page
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toastify-js"></script>
Files are delivered via the CDN service provided by jsdeliver
Toastify({
text: "This is a toast",
duration: 3000,
destination: "https://github.com/apvarun/toastify-js",
newWindow: true,
close: true,
gravity: "top", // `top` or `bottom`
position: "left", // `left`, `center` or `right`
stopOnFocus: true, // Prevents dismissing of toast on hover
style: {
background: "linear-gradient(to right, #00b09b, #96c93d)",
},
onClick: function(){} // Callback after click
}).showToast();
Toast messages will be centered on devices with screen width less than 360px.
If you want to use custom classes on the toast for customizing (like info or warning for example), you can do that as follows:
Toastify({
text: "This is a toast",
className: "info",
style: {
background: "linear-gradient(to right, #00b09b, #96c93d)",
}
}).showToast();
Multiple classes also can be assigned as a string, with spaces between class names.
If you want to add offset to the toast, you can do that as follows:
Toastify({
text: "This is a toast with offset",
offset: {
x: 50, // horizontal axis - can be a number or a string indicating unity. eg: '2em'
y: 10 // vertical axis - can be a number or a string indicating unity. eg: '2em'
},
}).showToast();
Toast will be pushed 50px from right in x axis and 10px from top in y axis.
Note:
If
position is equals to
left, it will be pushed from left.
If
gravity is equals to
bottom, it will be pushed from bottom.
|Option Key
|type
|Usage
|Defaults
|text
|string
|Message to be displayed in the toast
|"Hi there!"
|node
|ELEMENT_NODE
|Provide a node to be mounted inside the toast.
node takes higher precedence over
text
|duration
|number
|Duration for which the toast should be displayed.
-1 for permanent toast
|3000
|selector
|string | ELEMENT_NODE
|ShadowRoot
|CSS Selector or Element Node on which the toast should be added
|destination
|URL string
|URL to which the browser should be navigated on click of the toast
|newWindow
|boolean
|Decides whether the
destination should be opened in a new window or not
|false
|close
|boolean
|To show the close icon or not
|false
|gravity
|"top" or "bottom"
|To show the toast from top or bottom
|"top"
|position
|"left" or "right"
|To show the toast on left or right
|"right"
|backgroundColor
|CSS background value
|To be deprecated, use
style.background option instead. Sets the background color of the toast
|avatar
|URL string
|Image/icon to be shown before text
|className
|string
|Ability to provide custom class name for further customization
|stopOnFocus
|boolean
|To stop timer when hovered over the toast (Only if duration is set)
|true
|callback
|Function
|Invoked when the toast is dismissed
|onClick
|Function
|Invoked when the toast is clicked
|offset
|Object
|Ability to add some offset to axis
|escapeMarkup
|boolean
|Toggle the default behavior of escaping HTML markup
|true
|style
|object
|Use the HTML DOM Style properties to add any style directly to toast
|oldestFirst
|boolean
|Set the order in which toasts are stacked in page
|true
Deprecated properties:
backgroundColor- use
style.backgroundoption instead
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|last 10 versions
|last 10 versions
|last 10 versions
|last 10 versions
|
AStoker
|
caiomoura1994
|
rndevfx
|
1ess
|
d4rn0k
|
danielkaiser80
|
skjnldsv
|
chasedeanda
|
chrisgraham
|
Wachiwi
|
FeixuRuins
|
gavinhungry
|
haydster7
|
joaquinwojcik
|
juliushaertl
|
mort3za
|
Sandip124
|
Tadaz
|
t12ung
|
victorfeijo
|
fiatjaf
|
prousseau-korem
MIT © Varun A P