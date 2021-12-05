openbase logo
Readme

Toastify

Built with JavaScript

toastify-js MIT License

Toastify is a lightweight, vanilla JS toast notification library.

Demo

Click here

Features

  • Multiple stacked notifications
  • Customizable
  • No blocking of execution thread

Customization options

  • Notification Text
  • Duration
  • Toast background color
  • Close icon display
  • Display position
  • Offset position

Installation

Toastify now supports installation via NPM

  • Run the below command to add toastify-js to your exisitng or new project.
npm install --save toastify-js

or

yarn add toastify-js -S
  • Import toastify-js into your module to start using it.
import Toastify from 'toastify-js'

You can use the default CSS from Toastify as below and later override it or choose to write your own CSS.

import "toastify-js/src/toastify.css"

Adding ToastifyJs to HTML page using the traditional method

To start using Toastify, add the following CSS on to your page.

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toastify-js/src/toastify.min.css">

And the script at the bottom of the page

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/toastify-js"></script>

Files are delivered via the CDN service provided by jsdeliver

Documentation

Toastify({
  text: "This is a toast",
  duration: 3000,
  destination: "https://github.com/apvarun/toastify-js",
  newWindow: true,
  close: true,
  gravity: "top", // `top` or `bottom`
  position: "left", // `left`, `center` or `right`
  stopOnFocus: true, // Prevents dismissing of toast on hover
  style: {
    background: "linear-gradient(to right, #00b09b, #96c93d)",
  },
  onClick: function(){} // Callback after click
}).showToast();

Toast messages will be centered on devices with screen width less than 360px.

Add own custom classes

If you want to use custom classes on the toast for customizing (like info or warning for example), you can do that as follows:

Toastify({
  text: "This is a toast",
  className: "info",
  style: {
    background: "linear-gradient(to right, #00b09b, #96c93d)",
  }
}).showToast();

Multiple classes also can be assigned as a string, with spaces between class names.

Add some offset

If you want to add offset to the toast, you can do that as follows:

Toastify({
  text: "This is a toast with offset",
  offset: {
    x: 50, // horizontal axis - can be a number or a string indicating unity. eg: '2em'
    y: 10 // vertical axis - can be a number or a string indicating unity. eg: '2em'
  },
}).showToast();

Toast will be pushed 50px from right in x axis and 10px from top in y axis.

Note:

If position is equals to left, it will be pushed from left. If gravity is equals to bottom, it will be pushed from bottom.

API

Option KeytypeUsageDefaults
textstringMessage to be displayed in the toast"Hi there!"
nodeELEMENT_NODEProvide a node to be mounted inside the toast. node takes higher precedence over text
durationnumberDuration for which the toast should be displayed.
-1 for permanent toast		3000
selectorstring | ELEMENT_NODEShadowRootCSS Selector or Element Node on which the toast should be added
destinationURL stringURL to which the browser should be navigated on click of the toast
newWindowbooleanDecides whether the destination should be opened in a new window or notfalse
closebooleanTo show the close icon or notfalse
gravity"top" or "bottom"To show the toast from top or bottom"top"
position"left" or "right"To show the toast on left or right"right"
backgroundColorCSS background valueTo be deprecated, use style.background option instead. Sets the background color of the toast
avatarURL stringImage/icon to be shown before text
classNamestringAbility to provide custom class name for further customization
stopOnFocusbooleanTo stop timer when hovered over the toast (Only if duration is set)true
callbackFunctionInvoked when the toast is dismissed
onClickFunctionInvoked when the toast is clicked
offsetObjectAbility to add some offset to axis
escapeMarkupbooleanToggle the default behavior of escaping HTML markuptrue
styleobjectUse the HTML DOM Style properties to add any style directly to toast
oldestFirstbooleanSet the order in which toasts are stacked in pagetrue

Deprecated properties: backgroundColor - use style.background option instead

Browsers support


IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
IE10, IE11, Edgelast 10 versionslast 10 versionslast 10 versionslast 10 versions

Contributors

AStoker
AStoker 		caiomoura1994
caiomoura1994 		rndevfx
rndevfx 		1ess
1ess 		d4rn0k
d4rn0k 		danielkaiser80
danielkaiser80
skjnldsv
skjnldsv 		chasedeanda
chasedeanda 		chrisgraham
chrisgraham 		Wachiwi
Wachiwi 		FeixuRuins
FeixuRuins 		gavinhungry
gavinhungry
haydster7
haydster7 		joaquinwojcik
joaquinwojcik 		juliushaertl
juliushaertl 		mort3za
mort3za 		Sandip124
Sandip124 		Tadaz
Tadaz
t12ung
t12ung 		victorfeijo
victorfeijo 		fiatjaf
fiatjaf 		prousseau-korem
prousseau-korem

License

MIT © Varun A P

Buy Me A Coffee

