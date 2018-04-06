Introduction

toastedjs is heir of vue-toasted it is responsive, touch compatible, easy to use, attractive and feature rich with icons, actions etc...

Interactive demo

Installation

Source Info npm npm install toastedjs --save yarn yarn add toastedjs unpkg (js) https://unpkg.com/toastedjs/dist/toasted.min.js unpkg (css) https://unpkg.com/toastedjs/dist/toasted.min.css jsdelivr https://jsdelivr.com/package/npm/toastedjs

Basic Usage

ES6

import Toasted from 'toastedjs' import 'toastedjs/dist/toastedjs.min.css' let toasted = new Toasted({ }) toasted.show( 'yo, toasted here !!' )

Direct

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/toastedjs/dist/toasted.min.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/toastedjs/dist/toasted.min.js" > </ script > < script > var toasted = new Toasted({ }) toasted.show( 'yo, toasted is directly here !!' ) </ script >

Guide

Actions

Actions are used to make the toasts interactive (save, undo, cancel, close), you can have one or more options on a single toast.

action : { text : 'Save' , onClick : ( e, toasted ) => { toasted.delete() } }

⬇ check action api below

Icons

Material Icons supported. you will have to import the icon packs into your project.

{ icon : 'check' icon : { name : 'watch' , after : true } }

⬇ check icons api below

Api

Options

below are the options you can pass to create a toast or you can set these options globally.

let toasted = new Toasted({ position : 'top-center' , theme : 'alive' , onComplete : () => { console .log( 'i am done !' ) } })

Option Type's Default Description position String 'top-right' Position of the toast container

['top-right', 'top-center', 'top-left', 'bottom-right', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-left'] duration Number null Display time of the toast in millisecond action Object, Array null ⬇ check action api below fullWidth Boolean FALSE Enable Full Width fitToScreen Boolean FALSE Fits to Screen on Full Width className String, Array null Custom css class name of the toast containerClass String, Array null Custom css classes for toast container Icon String, Object null ⬇ check icons api below type String 'default' Type of the Toast

['success', 'info', 'error'] theme String 'primary' Theme of the toast you prefer

['primary', 'outline', 'bubble'] onComplete Function null Trigger when toast is completed

Actions

Parameters Type's Default Description text* String - name of action href String null url of action icon String null name of material for action class String/Array null custom css class for the action onClick Function(e,toastObject) null onClick Function of action

Icons

Parameters Type's Default Description name* String - name of the icon color String null color of the icon after Boolean null append the icon to end of the toast

Methods

Methods available under ToastedJS

let toasted = new Toasted({ }) toasted.show( 'my message' , { })

Method Parameter's Description show message*, options Show a toast success message*, options Show a toast success style info message*, options Show a toast info style error message*, options Show a toast error style register name, message[string,function(payload)]* , options Register your own toast with options explained here group options Create a new group of toasts (new toast container with its options) clear - Clear all toasts

Toast Instance (Single toast instance)

Each Toast Returns a Toast Instance where you can manipulate the toast.

let toasted = new Toasted() let myToast = toasted.show( "Holla !!" ) myToast.text( "Changing the text !!!" ).delete( 1500 ) let anotherToast = toasted.error( "Oopss.. my bad !" ) anotherToast.text( "Oopss.. it's okey.." )

Option Type's Description options Object Options of the toast instance toast HTMLElement Html Element of the toast text Function(message) Change text of the toast delete Function(delay = 300) Delete the toast with animation and delay destroy Function Destroy the toast unregister from parent instance

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

iOS Safari

Chrome for Android IE10, IE11, Edge last 7 versions last 7 versions last 7 versions last 7 versions last 3 versions last 3 versions

Please Open and issue If You have Found any Issues.

Mobile Responsiveness

On Mobile Toasts will be on full width. according to the position the toast will either be on top or bottom.

Credits

Inspired and developed from materialize-css toast.

Uses hammerjs for touch events

Uses lightweight and fast animejs for animations.

Whoever contributes to this project 😉

Enjoy Toasting !!