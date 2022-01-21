In-memory Node.js job scheduler that repeatedly executes given tasks within specified intervals of time (e. g. "each 20 seconds").

Getting started

First install the package:

npm i toad-scheduler

Next, set up your jobs:

const { ToadScheduler, SimpleIntervalJob, Task } = require ( 'toad-scheduler' ) const scheduler = new ToadScheduler() const task = new Task( 'simple task' , () => { counter++ }) const job = new SimpleIntervalJob({ seconds : 20 , }, task) scheduler.addSimpleIntervalJob(job) scheduler.stop()

Usage with async tasks

In order to avoid unhandled rejections, make sure to use AsyncTask if your task is asynchronous:

const { ToadScheduler, SimpleIntervalJob, AsyncTask } = require ( 'toad-scheduler' ) const scheduler = new ToadScheduler() const task = new AsyncTask( 'simple task' , () => { return db.pollForSomeData().then( ( result ) => { }) }, (err: Error ) => { } ) const job = new SimpleIntervalJob({ seconds : 20 , }, task) scheduler.addSimpleIntervalJob(job) scheduler.stop()

Note that in order to avoid memory leaks, it is recommended to use promise chains instead of async/await inside task definition. See talk on common Promise mistakes for more details.

Asynchronous error handling

Note that your error handlers can be asynchronous and return a promise. In such case an additional catch block will be attached to them, and should there be an error while trying to resolve that promise, and logging error will be logged using the default error handler ( console.error ).

Using IDs and ES6-style imports

You can attach IDs to tasks to identify them later. This is helpful in projects that run a lot of tasks and especially if you want to target some of the tasks specifically (e. g. in order to stop or restart them, or to check their status).

import { ToadScheduler, SimpleIntervalJob, Task } from 'toad-scheduler' ; const scheduler = new ToadScheduler(); const task = new Task( 'simple task' , () => { console .log( 'Task triggered' ); }); const job1 = new SimpleIntervalJob( { seconds : 20 , runImmediately : true }, task, 'id_1' ); const job2 = new SimpleIntervalJob( { seconds : 15 , runImmediately : true }, task, 'id_2' ); scheduler.addSimpleIntervalJob(job1); scheduler.addSimpleIntervalJob(job2); scheduler.stopById( 'id_2' ); scheduler.removeById( 'id_1' ); console .log(scheduler.getById( 'id_1' ).getStatus()); console .log(scheduler.getById( 'id_2' ).getStatus());

API for schedule

days?: number - how many days to wait before executing the job for the next time;

- how many days to wait before executing the job for the next time; hours?: number - how many hours to wait before executing the job for the next time;

- how many hours to wait before executing the job for the next time; minutes?: number - how many minutes to wait before executing the job for the next time;

- how many minutes to wait before executing the job for the next time; seconds?: number - how many seconds to wait before executing the job for the next time;

- how many seconds to wait before executing the job for the next time; milliseconds?: number - how many milliseconds to wait before executing the job for the next time;

- how many milliseconds to wait before executing the job for the next time; runImmediately?: boolean - if set to true, in addition to being executed on a given interval, job will also be executed immediately when added or restarted.

API for jobs

start(): void - starts, or restarts (if it's already running) the job;

- starts, or restarts (if it's already running) the job; stop(): void - stops the job. Can be restarted again with start command;

- stops the job. Can be restarted again with command; getStatus(): JobStatus - returns the status of the job, which is one of: running , stopped .

API for scheduler