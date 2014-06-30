toSrc

Turns every JavaScript object or primitive into valid source code that can be evaled again.

You can use it to serialize classes, modules or other programming objects and reuse them in an other environment such as a browser. JSON.stringify doesnt work with programming objects (that contain functions, dates, etc.) because they're no legal JSONs.

Installation

npm install toSrc

Examples

var toSrc = require ( "toSrc" ); toSrc( 1 ); toSrc( true ); toSrc( undefined ); tOSrc( null ); toSrc( "1" ); toSrc( '1' ); toSrc( Math .PI); toSrc( NaN ); toSrc( /myRegEx/gi ); toSrc( new RegExp ( "myRegEx" )); toSrc( new Date ()); function testFunc ( ) { var test = "hello" ; } toSrc(testFunc); toSrc( String ); toSrc([ 1 , 2 , "3" ]); toSrc([ 1 , 2 , [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]]); toSrc([ 1 , 2 , [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]], 2 ); toSrc({ regEx : /regex/gi , anotherObj : { test : "test" } }); toSrc({ "regEx" : /regex/gi , "anotherObj" : { "test" : "test" } }, 2 );

For more examples check out test/test.js

API

###toSrc(obj: *, depth: Number): String

obj:

The object to stringify. Can also be a primitive like 1 or true .

{Number=1} depth:

The depth to go. All nested structures like objects or arrays deeper than this will be undefined. Defaults to 1, meaning that every object or array within obj will be undefined by default.

Usage

In node.js

var toSrc = require ( "toSrc" ); toSrc(obj, depth);

In the browser

Just call toSrc(obj, depth);

Notes

Circular references will be undefined. No error is thrown, but a warning is logged.

All math constants are restored to their source representation, e.g.: toSrc(Math.PI); // = 'Math.PI' instead of 3.14...

All dates are restored to their original time of creation, e.g.: toSrc(new Date()) // = 'new Date(<time of creation in ms>)'

Dynamic regular expressions created via new RegExp() will not be dynamic anymore. toSrc(new RegExp(someString)) will return '/<value of someString>/' instead of 'new RegExp(someString)'

Feel free to modify the code to meet your needs.

License

MIT