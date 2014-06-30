openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tos

toSrc

by Johannes Ewald
0.1.4 (see all)

Turns every JavaScript object or primitive into valid source code that can be evaled again.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

toSrc Build Status

Turns every JavaScript object or primitive into valid source code that can be evaled again.

You can use it to serialize classes, modules or other programming objects and reuse them in an other environment such as a browser. JSON.stringify doesnt work with programming objects (that contain functions, dates, etc.) because they're no legal JSONs.


Installation

npm install toSrc


Examples


    var toSrc = require("toSrc");
    
    // Primitives
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    toSrc(1); // = '1'
    toSrc(true); // = 'true'
    toSrc(undefined); // = 'undefined'
    tOSrc(null); // = null
    toSrc("1"); // = '"1"'
    toSrc('1'); // = '"1"' toSrc always uses double-quotes    

    // Constants
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    toSrc(Math.PI); // = 'Math.PI'
    toSrc(NaN); // = 'NaN'

    // RegExp
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    toSrc(/myRegEx/gi); // = '/myRegEx/gi'
    toSrc(new RegExp("myRegEx")); // = '/myRegEx/'

    // Date
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    toSrc(new Date()); // = 'new Date(<the time of creation in ms>)'

    // Functions
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    function testFunc() {
        var test = "hello";
    }
    toSrc(testFunc); // = 'function testFunc() {\n    var test = "hello";\n}'
    toSrc(String); // = 'String', native functions don't expose the source code

    // Arrays
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    toSrc([1, 2, "3"]); // = '[1, 2, "3"]'
    toSrc([1, 2, ["a", "b", "c"]]); // = '[1, 2, undefined]' because the depth
                                    // is 1 by default
    toSrc([1, 2, ["a", "b", "c"]], 2); // = '[1, 2, ["a", "b", "c"]]'

    // Objects
    ///////////////////////////////////////
    toSrc({
        regEx: /regex/gi,
        anotherObj: {
            test: "test"
        }
    });
    // = '{"regEx": /regex/gi, "anotherObj": undefined}'
    // anotherObj is undefined because the depth is 1 by default.
    toSrc({
        "regEx": /regex/gi,
        "anotherObj": {
            "test": "test"
        }
    }, 2);
    // = '{"regEx": /regex/gi, "anotherObj": {"test": "test"}}'

For more examples check out test/test.js


API

###toSrc(obj: *, depth: Number): String

  • obj:
    The object to stringify. Can also be a primitive like 1 or true.

  • {Number=1} depth:
    The depth to go. All nested structures like objects or arrays deeper than this will be undefined. Defaults to 1, meaning that every object or array within obj will be undefined by default.


Usage

In node.js

var toSrc = require("toSrc");

toSrc(obj, depth);

In the browser

Just call toSrc(obj, depth);


Notes

  • Circular references will be undefined. No error is thrown, but a warning is logged.
  • All math constants are restored to their source representation, e.g.: toSrc(Math.PI); // = 'Math.PI' instead of 3.14...
  • All dates are restored to their original time of creation, e.g.: toSrc(new Date()) // = 'new Date(<time of creation in ms>)'
  • Dynamic regular expressions created via new RegExp() will not be dynamic anymore. toSrc(new RegExp(someString)) will return '/<value of someString>/' instead of 'new RegExp(someString)'

Feel free to modify the code to meet your needs.


License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial