Turns every JavaScript object or primitive into valid source code that can be evaled again.
You can use it to serialize classes, modules or other programming objects and reuse them in an other environment such as a browser. JSON.stringify doesnt work with programming objects (that contain functions, dates, etc.) because they're no legal JSONs.
npm install toSrc
var toSrc = require("toSrc");
// Primitives
///////////////////////////////////////
toSrc(1); // = '1'
toSrc(true); // = 'true'
toSrc(undefined); // = 'undefined'
tOSrc(null); // = null
toSrc("1"); // = '"1"'
toSrc('1'); // = '"1"' toSrc always uses double-quotes
// Constants
///////////////////////////////////////
toSrc(Math.PI); // = 'Math.PI'
toSrc(NaN); // = 'NaN'
// RegExp
///////////////////////////////////////
toSrc(/myRegEx/gi); // = '/myRegEx/gi'
toSrc(new RegExp("myRegEx")); // = '/myRegEx/'
// Date
///////////////////////////////////////
toSrc(new Date()); // = 'new Date(<the time of creation in ms>)'
// Functions
///////////////////////////////////////
function testFunc() {
var test = "hello";
}
toSrc(testFunc); // = 'function testFunc() {\n var test = "hello";\n}'
toSrc(String); // = 'String', native functions don't expose the source code
// Arrays
///////////////////////////////////////
toSrc([1, 2, "3"]); // = '[1, 2, "3"]'
toSrc([1, 2, ["a", "b", "c"]]); // = '[1, 2, undefined]' because the depth
// is 1 by default
toSrc([1, 2, ["a", "b", "c"]], 2); // = '[1, 2, ["a", "b", "c"]]'
// Objects
///////////////////////////////////////
toSrc({
regEx: /regex/gi,
anotherObj: {
test: "test"
}
});
// = '{"regEx": /regex/gi, "anotherObj": undefined}'
// anotherObj is undefined because the depth is 1 by default.
toSrc({
"regEx": /regex/gi,
"anotherObj": {
"test": "test"
}
}, 2);
// = '{"regEx": /regex/gi, "anotherObj": {"test": "test"}}'
For more examples check out
test/test.js
###toSrc(obj: *, depth: Number): String
obj:
The object to stringify. Can also be a primitive like
1 or
true.
{Number=1} depth:
The depth to go. All nested structures like objects or arrays deeper than this will be undefined. Defaults to 1, meaning that every object or array within
obj will be undefined by default.
var toSrc = require("toSrc");
toSrc(obj, depth);
Just call
toSrc(obj, depth);
toSrc(Math.PI); // = 'Math.PI' instead of 3.14...
toSrc(new Date()) // = 'new Date(<time of creation in ms>)'
new RegExp() will not be dynamic anymore.
toSrc(new RegExp(someString)) will return
'/<value of someString>/' instead of
'new RegExp(someString)'
Feel free to modify the code to meet your needs.
MIT