HTML5 Canvas 2D Rendering Engine

Features

Simple API, Lightweight and High performance

Support PC and Mobile Canvas 2D Rendering and Mouse and Touch Event

Support event of element and element management like DOM

Turing complete group nesting system

Support clip and clip transformation

Built-in Text, Bitmap, Sprite, Graphics and Shape

Support SVG Path rendering

Support CSS filter

Built-in images loader

Built-in cross platform motion library → to2to

Docs

Getting Started

Get cax through npm or cdn:

npm i cax

Usage:

import cax from 'cax' const stage = new cax.Stage( 200 , 200 , 'body' ) cax.loadImgs({ imgs : [ './wepay-diy.jpg' ], complete : ( imgs ) => { const img = imgs[ 0 ] const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap(img) bitmap.x = stage.width / 2 bitmap.y = stage.height / 2 bitmap.rotation = -10 bitmap.originX = img.width / 2 bitmap.originY = img.height / 2 bitmap.filter( 'blur(10px)' ) stage.add(bitmap) stage.update() } })

You will see the following effect:

Built-in Object

Group

For grouping, group can also nested group, and the parent container's properties will be superimposed on child properties, such as:

the x of group is 100, the x of bitmap in group is 200, and the x of the bitmap rendered to stage is 300.

the alpha of group is 0.7, the alpha of bitmap in group is 0.6, and the alpha of the bitmap rendered to stage is 0.42.

const group = new cax.Group() const rect = new cax.Rect( 100 , 100 , { fillStyle : 'black' }) group.add(rect) stage.add(group) stage.update()

Group has commonly used add and remove methods to add and delete elements. The first add will be drawn first, and all subsequent add will be covered above the top add.

Group Method

add

add child to group

groupObj.add(child)

remove

remove child from group

groupObj.remove(child)

empty

remove all the children from group

groupObj.empty()

replace

replace child by another obj

groupObj.replace (current, pre)

Stage

Stage is the largest top container inherited from Group, so have all the methods and props of Group.

Stage Method

Any element can't be seen on the stage. You must execute the update method.

stage.update()

Any element property is modified. Please perform stage.update() to update the stage, or put it in the timer.

cax.tick(stage.update.bind(stage))

scaleEventPoint

When the height of the canvas and the pixels of the canvas are not one-to-one, the event triggering position is inaccurate, and you can use the scaleEventPoint method to make the event correct.

stage.scaleEventPoint( 0.5 , 0.5 )

Example: https://github.com/dntzhang/cax/blob/master/packages/cax/examples/pie/main.js#L218-L220

Stage Prop

disableMoveDetection

Disable event detection for mouse or touch mobile. Default value in the web is false. You can change it:

stage.disableMoveDetection = true

moveDetectionInterval

Set the touchmove and mousemove detection interval by moveDetectionInterval.

stage.moveDetectionInterval = 500

Bitmap

const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap(img) stage.add(bitmap) stage.update()

If you only transmit URL instead of the instance of the Image object, you need to do this:

const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap( './wepay.png' , ()=>{ stage.update() }) stage.add(bitmap)

rect

You can set the picture clipping display area, and other transform attributes:

bitmap.rect = [ 0 , 0 , 170 , 140 ] bitmap.x = 200 bitmap.rotation = 30

Sprite

The sequence frame animation component can combine any region of any picture into a series of animations.

const sprite = new cax.Sprite({ framerate : 7 , imgs : [ './mario-sheet.png' ], frames : [ [ 0 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 1 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 2 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 3 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 4 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 5 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 6 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 7 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 8 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 9 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 10 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 11 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 12 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 13 , 0 , 32 , 32 ], [ 32 * 14 , 0 , 32 , 32 ] ], animations : { walk : { frames : [ 0 , 1 ] }, happy : { frames : [ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] }, win : { frames : [ 12 ] } }, playOnce : false , currentAnimation : "walk" , animationEnd : function ( ) { } });

Sprite Method

gotoAndPlay

Jump to the current animationName and start playing

spriteObj.gotoAndPlay(animationName)

gotoAndStop

Jump to the current animationName and stop

spriteObj.gotoAndStop(animationName)

gotoAndPlayOnce

Jump to the current animationName and start playing, then destroy yourself after animation. Often used in explosions

spriteObj.gotoAndPlayOnce(animationName)

Text

Text object

const text = new cax.Text( 'Hello World' , { font : '20px Arial' , color : '#ff7700' , baseline : 'top' })

Method

getWidth

Get text width

textObj.getWidth()

Graphics

The drawing object is used to draw graphics with Canvas instructions in the basic way of linking.

const graphics = new cax.Graphics() graphics .beginPath() .arc( 0 , 0 , 10 , 0 , Math .PI * 2 ) .closePath() .fillStyle( '#f4862c' ) .fill() .strokeStyle( 'black' ) .stroke() graphics.x = 100 graphics.y = 200 stage.add(graphics)

In particular, if you perform a graphics connection rendering operation in a loop, be sure to add the clear () method, or the path will be overloaded to your browser:

cax.setInterval( function ( ) { graphics .clear() .beginPath() .arc( 0 , 0 , 10 , 0 , Math .PI * 2 ) .stroke() }, 16 )

Shape

Unlike Graphics, Shape usually has limited width height, so it can be buffered with off screen Canvas. The following are Shape.

Rect

const rect = new cax.Rect( 200 , 100 , { fillStyle : 'black' })

Circle

const circle = new cax.Circle( 10 )

Ellipse

const ellipse = new cax.Ellipse( 120 , 20 )

Element

Element is a combination of multiple elements, such as Bitmap, Group, Text, Shape and other mixed images.

Button

const button = new cax.Button({ width : 100 , height : 40 , text : "Click Me!" })

Property

Transform

name Describe x Horizontal offset y Vertical offset scaleX Horizontal scaling scaleY Vertical scaling scale Horizontal and Vertical scaling rotation rotation skewX skewX skewY skewY originX Rotation base point X originY Rotation base point Y

Alpha

Name Describe alpha The transparency of the element

Notice that the father and son have set up alpha to do multiplicative stacking.

compositeOperation

Name Describe compositeOperation The superposition pattern drawn from the source image to the target image

Notice that if you don't have a definition of compositeOperation to look up, find the nearest compositeOperation's parent container as its own compositeOperation.

Cursor

Name Describe cursor The shape of the mouse

Fixed

Name Describe fixed Whether to fixed or not, the default is false, and set to true will not overlay the transform of ancestors.

Shadow

Name Describe shadow shadow

Usage:

obj.shadow = { color : '#42B035' , offsetX : -5 , offsetY : 5 , blur : 10 }

Stage

Name Describe stage get the root stage

Usage:

obj.stage

Method

destroy

Destroy self

obj.destroy()

Event

Name Describe click Click time trigger on the element mousedown Triggers when the mouse button is pressed on the element mousemove Trigger when the mouse pointer moves to the element mouseup Trigger when the mouse button is released on the element mouseover Trigger when the mouse pointer moves to the element mouseout Trigger when the mouse pointer moves out of the element tap Leave the finger and leave immediately touchstart The start of finger touch action touchmove Move the finger after touch touchend End of finger touch action drag Drag and drop

const handler = () => {} obj.on( 'click' , handler) obj.off( 'click' , handler)

Motion

Cax has built-in to capability to write motion effects in a continuous way.

const easing = cax.To.easing.elasticInOut cax.To.get(bitmap) .to({ y : 340 , rotation : 240 }, 2000 , easing) .begin( () => { console .log( "Task one has began!" ) }) .progress( () => { console .log( "Task one is progressing!" ) }) .end( () => { console .log( "Task one has completed!" ) }) .wait( 500 ) .to() .rotation( 0 , 1400 , easing) .begin( () => { console .log( "Task two has began!" ) }) .progress( () => { console .log( "Task two is progressing!" ) }) .end( () => { console .log( "Task two has completed!" ) }) .start();

to and to are parallel

and are parallel to and wait are serial

and are serial The serial between to and to is serial with the next to and to

If you want circular motion, you can use the cycle method:

cax.To.get(bitmap) .to() .y( 340 , 2000 , cax.easing.elasticInOut) .to .y( 0 , 2000 , cax.easing.elasticInOut) .cycle() .start()

It's important to note that, unlike tween.js, Cax uses the camelcase. For example, Cubic.In becomes cubicIn.

Clip

const stage = new cax.Stage( 600 , 400 , 'body' ) const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap( './wepay-diy.jpg' , () => { stage.update() }) const clipPath = new cax.Graphics() clipPath.arc( 40 , 40 , 25 , 0 , Math .PI * 2 ) bitmap.clip(clipPath) stage.add(bitmap)

You can get the same effect with blow code:

const clipPath = new cax.Graphics() clipPath.x = 40 clipPath.y = 40 clipPath.arc( 0 , 0 , 25 , 0 , Math .PI * 2 )

So you can find that clip graphics supports all the transformation props(x,y,scaleX,scaleY,rotation,skewX,skewY,originX,originY).

→ Clip Demo

Custom Object

Custom Shape

Custom Shape inherits from cax.Shape:

class Sector extends cax . Shape { constructor (r, from, to, option) { super () this .option = option || {} this .r = r this .from = from this .to = to } draw () { this .beginPath() .moveTo( 0 , 0 ) .arc( 0 , 0 , this .r, this .from, this .to) .closePath() .fillStyle( this .option.fillStyle) .fill() .strokeStyle( this .option.strokeStyle) .lineWidth( this .option.lineWidth) .stroke() } }

Use the Shape:

const sector = new Sector( 10 , 0 , Math .PI/ 6 , { fillStyle : 'red' lineWidth : 2 }) stage.add(sector) stage.update()

Custom Element

Custom Element inherits from cax.Group:

class Button extends cax . Group { constructor (option) { super () this .width = option.width this .roundedRect = new cax.RoundedRect(option.width, option.height, option.r) this .text = new cax.Text(option.text, { font : option.font, color : option.color }) this .text.x = option.width / 2 - this .text.getWidth() / 2 * this .text.scaleX this .text.y = option.height / 2 - 10 + 5 * this .text.scaleY this .add( this .roundedRect, this .text) } } export default Button

Use the Button:

const button = new cax.Button({ width : 100 , height : 40 , text : "Click Me!" })

In general, it is suggested that inherit Group from a slightly complex combination, which is conducive to expansion and management of internal components.

License

MIT