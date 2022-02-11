Number to Words

Introduction

Converts Numbers (including decimal points) into words. It also converts the numbers into words for currency.

Installation

npm install to-words --save

Usage

Importing

const { ToWords } = require ( 'to-words' );

OR

import { ToWords } from 'to-words' ;

Config Options

const toWords = new ToWords({ localeCode : 'en-IN' , converterOptions : { currency : true , ignoreDecimal : false , ignoreZeroCurrency : false , doNotAddOnly : false , } });

Options can be set at instance level, or along with individual call to convert method.

const toWords = new ToWords(); let words = toWords.convert( 123 ); words = toWords.convert( 123.45 ); words = toWords.convert( 123.045 );

Note: When fractional part starts with zero, the digits after decimal points are converted into respective numbers individually

To convert to currency

const toWords = new ToWords(); let words = toWords.convert( 452 , { currency : true }); words = toWords.convert( 452.36 , { currency : true });

To discard fractional unit

const toWords = new ToWords(); let words = toWords.convert( 452.36 , { currency : true , ignoreDecimal : true });

To ignore major currency number when it's zero

const toWords = new ToWords(); let words = toWords.convert( 0.572 , { currency : true , ignoreZeroCurrency : true });

Options

Option Type Default Description localeCode string 'en-IN' Locale code for selecting i18n. currency boolean false Whether the number to be converted into words written as currency.

Note: When currency:true, number will be rounded off to two decimals before converting to words ignoreDecimal boolean false Whether to ignore fractional unit of number while converting into words. ignoreZeroCurrency boolean false Whether to ignore zero currency value while converting into words. doNotAddOnly boolean false Do not add only at the end of the words. This works only when currency = true

Supported Locale

Country Language Locale Bangladesh English en-BD France French fr-FR Ghana English en-GH India English en-IN (default) India Gujarati gu-IN India Hindi hi-IN India Marathi mr-IN Iran Persian fa-IR Mauritius English en-MU Myanmar English en-MM Nigeria English en-NG Turkey Turkish tr-TR UK English en-GB USA English en-US

Inspiration for core logic

https://stackoverflow.com/a/46221860