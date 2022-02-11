Converts Numbers (including decimal points) into words. It also converts the numbers into words for currency.
npm install to-words --save
Importing
const { ToWords } = require('to-words');
OR
import { ToWords } from 'to-words';
Config Options
const toWords = new ToWords({
localeCode: 'en-IN',
converterOptions: {
currency: true,
ignoreDecimal: false,
ignoreZeroCurrency: false,
doNotAddOnly: false,
}
});
Options can be set at instance level, or along with individual call to
convert method.
const toWords = new ToWords();
let words = toWords.convert(123);
// words = One Hundred Twenty Three
words = toWords.convert(123.45);
// words = One Hundred Twenty Three Point Fourty Five
words = toWords.convert(123.045);
// words = One Hundred Twenty Three Point Zero Four Five
Note: When fractional part starts with zero, the digits after decimal points are converted into respective numbers individually
To convert to currency
const toWords = new ToWords();
let words = toWords.convert(452, { currency: true });
// words = Four Hundred Fifty Two Rupees Only
words = toWords.convert(452.36, { currency: true });
// words = Four Hundred Fifty Two Rupees And Thirty Six Paise Only
To discard fractional unit
const toWords = new ToWords();
let words = toWords.convert(452.36, { currency: true, ignoreDecimal: true });
// words = Four Hundred Fifty Two Rupees Only
To ignore major currency number when it's zero
const toWords = new ToWords();
let words = toWords.convert(0.572, { currency: true, ignoreZeroCurrency: true });
// words = Five Hundred Seventy Two Paise Only
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|localeCode
|string
|'en-IN'
|Locale code for selecting i18n.
|currency
|boolean
|false
|Whether the number to be converted into words written as currency.
Note: When currency:true, number will be rounded off to two decimals before converting to words
|ignoreDecimal
|boolean
|false
|Whether to ignore fractional unit of number while converting into words.
|ignoreZeroCurrency
|boolean
|false
|Whether to ignore zero currency value while converting into words.
|doNotAddOnly
|boolean
|false
|Do not add
only at the end of the words. This works only when currency = true
|Country
|Language
|Locale
|Bangladesh
|English
|en-BD
|France
|French
|fr-FR
|Ghana
|English
|en-GH
|India
|English
|en-IN (default)
|India
|Gujarati
|gu-IN
|India
|Hindi
|hi-IN
|India
|Marathi
|mr-IN
|Iran
|Persian
|fa-IR
|Mauritius
|English
|en-MU
|Myanmar
|English
|en-MM
|Nigeria
|English
|en-NG
|Turkey
|Turkish
|tr-TR
|UK
|English
|en-GB
|USA
|English
|en-US