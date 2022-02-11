openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tw

to-words

by Munjal Dhamecha
3.0.2 (see all)

Converts Numbers (including decimal points) into words. It also converts the numbers into words for currency.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.5K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Number to Words

Introduction

Converts Numbers (including decimal points) into words. It also converts the numbers into words for currency.

Installation

npm install to-words --save

Usage

Importing

const { ToWords } = require('to-words');

OR

import { ToWords } from 'to-words';

Config Options

const toWords = new ToWords({
  localeCode: 'en-IN',
  converterOptions: {
    currency: true,
    ignoreDecimal: false,
    ignoreZeroCurrency: false,
    doNotAddOnly: false,
  }
});

Options can be set at instance level, or along with individual call to convert method.

const toWords = new ToWords();

let words = toWords.convert(123);
// words = One Hundred Twenty Three

words = toWords.convert(123.45);
// words = One Hundred Twenty Three Point Fourty Five

words = toWords.convert(123.045);
// words = One Hundred Twenty Three Point Zero Four Five

Note: When fractional part starts with zero, the digits after decimal points are converted into respective numbers individually

To convert to currency

const toWords = new ToWords();

let words = toWords.convert(452, { currency: true });
// words = Four Hundred Fifty Two Rupees Only

words = toWords.convert(452.36, { currency: true });
// words = Four Hundred Fifty Two Rupees And Thirty Six Paise Only

To discard fractional unit

const toWords = new ToWords();

let words = toWords.convert(452.36, { currency: true, ignoreDecimal: true });
// words = Four Hundred Fifty Two Rupees Only

To ignore major currency number when it's zero

const toWords = new ToWords();

let words = toWords.convert(0.572, { currency: true, ignoreZeroCurrency: true });
// words = Five Hundred Seventy Two Paise Only

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
localeCodestring'en-IN'Locale code for selecting i18n.
currencybooleanfalseWhether the number to be converted into words written as currency.
Note: When currency:true, number will be rounded off to two decimals before converting to words
ignoreDecimalbooleanfalseWhether to ignore fractional unit of number while converting into words.
ignoreZeroCurrencybooleanfalseWhether to ignore zero currency value while converting into words.
doNotAddOnlybooleanfalseDo not add only at the end of the words. This works only when currency = true

Supported Locale

CountryLanguageLocale
BangladeshEnglishen-BD
FranceFrenchfr-FR
GhanaEnglishen-GH
IndiaEnglishen-IN (default)
IndiaGujaratigu-IN
IndiaHindihi-IN
IndiaMarathimr-IN
IranPersianfa-IR
MauritiusEnglishen-MU
MyanmarEnglishen-MM
NigeriaEnglishen-NG
TurkeyTurkishtr-TR
UKEnglishen-GB
USAEnglishen-US

Inspiration for core logic

https://stackoverflow.com/a/46221860

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial