Create a vfile from a filepath. Optionally populates them from the file system as well. Can write virtual files to file system too.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install to-vfile

Use

import {toVFile, readSync} from 'to-vfile' console .log(toVFile( 'readme.md' )) console .log(toVFile( new URL( './readme.md' , import .meta.url))) console .log(readSync( '.git/HEAD' )) console .log(readSync( '.git/HEAD' , 'utf8' ))

Yields:

VFile { data : {}, messages : [], history : [ 'readme.md' ], cwd : '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile' } VFile { data : {}, messages : [], history : [ 'readme.md' ], cwd : '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile' } VFile { data : {}, messages : [], history : [ '.git/HEAD' ], cwd : '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile' , value : < Buffer 72 65 66 3a 20 72 65 66 73 2f 68 65 61 64 73 2f 6d 61 73 74 65 72 0a > } VFile { data: {}, messages: [], history: ['.git/HEAD'], cwd: '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile', value: 'ref: refs/heads/main

' }

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toVFile , read , readSync , write , and writeSync . There is no default export.

Create a virtual file. Works like the vfile constructor, except when options is string or Buffer , in which case it’s treated as {path: options} instead of {value: options} , or when options is a WHATWG URL object, in which case it’s treated as {path: fileURLToPath(options)} .

Creates a virtual file from options ( toVFile(options) ), reads the file from the file system and populates file.value with the result. If encoding is specified, it’s passed to fs.readFile . If callback is given, invokes it with either an error or the populated virtual file. If callback is not given, returns a Promise that is rejected with an error or resolved with the populated virtual file.

Like read but synchronous. Either throws an error or returns a populated virtual file.

Creates a virtual file from options ( toVFile(options) ), writes the file to the file system. fsOptions are passed to fs.writeFile . If callback is given, invokes it with an error, if any. If callback is not given, returns a Promise that is rejected with an error or resolved with the written virtual file.

Like write but synchronous. Either throws an error or returns a populated virtual file.

Contribute

See contributing.md in vfile/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer