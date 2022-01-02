Create a
vfile from a filepath.
Optionally populates them from the file system as well.
Can write virtual files to file system too.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install to-vfile
import {toVFile, readSync} from 'to-vfile'
console.log(toVFile('readme.md'))
console.log(toVFile(new URL('./readme.md', import.meta.url)))
console.log(readSync('.git/HEAD'))
console.log(readSync('.git/HEAD', 'utf8'))
Yields:
VFile {
data: {},
messages: [],
history: ['readme.md'],
cwd: '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile'
}
VFile {
data: {},
messages: [],
history: ['readme.md'],
cwd: '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile'
}
VFile {
data: {},
messages: [],
history: ['.git/HEAD'],
cwd: '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile',
value: <Buffer 72 65 66 3a 20 72 65 66 73 2f 68 65 61 64 73 2f 6d 61 73 74 65 72 0a>
}
VFile {
data: {},
messages: [],
history: ['.git/HEAD'],
cwd: '/Users/tilde/projects/oss/to-vfile',
value: 'ref: refs/heads/main\n'
}
This package exports the following identifiers:
toVFile,
read,
readSync,
write, and
writeSync.
There is no default export.
toVFile(options)
Create a virtual file.
Works like the vfile constructor, except when
options is
string or
Buffer, in which case it’s treated as
{path: options} instead of
{value: options}, or when
options is a WHATWG
URL object, in which case
it’s treated as
{path: fileURLToPath(options)}.
read(options[, encoding][, callback])
Creates a virtual file from options (
toVFile(options)), reads the file from
the file system and populates
file.value with the result.
If
encoding is specified, it’s passed to
fs.readFile.
If
callback is given, invokes it with either an error or the populated virtual
file.
If
callback is not given, returns a
Promise that is rejected with
an error or resolved with the populated virtual file.
readSync(options[, encoding])
Like
read but synchronous.
Either throws an error or returns a populated virtual file.
write(options[, fsOptions][, callback])
Creates a virtual file from
options (
toVFile(options)), writes the file to
the file system.
fsOptions are passed to
fs.writeFile.
If
callback is given, invokes it with an error, if any.
If
callback is not given, returns a
Promise that is rejected with
an error or resolved with the written virtual file.
writeSync(options[, fsOptions])
Like
write but synchronous.
Either throws an error or returns a populated virtual file.
See
contributing.md in
vfile/.github for ways to
get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.