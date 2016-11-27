openbase logo
to-utf-8

by Finn Pauls
1.3.0 (see all)

Detect input encoding and convert to utf-8 if needed

3.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-utf-8

Install with npm install to-utf-8 and optionally use the -g flag to install the command line utility.

js-standard-style

Usage

var utf8 = require('to-utf-8')
var fs = require('fs')

fs.createReadStream('weirdencoding.txt')
  .pipe(utf8())
  .pipe('utf8encoded.txt')

You can also provide the encoding, if known:

var utf8 = require('to-utf-8')
var fs = require('fs')

fs.createReadStream('utf16-le-file.txt')
  .pipe(utf8('utf16-le'))
  .pipe('utf8encoded.txt')

You can also pass an options object instead with the following keys:

  • confidence Minimum confidence for the detected source encoding. If not reached assume utf-8
  • encoding Same as passing a string directly. Use the given encoding instead of detecting it.
  • newline Use input text until newline is reached to detect encoding (default true)
  • detectSize Maximum size from input to detect encoding (default 65535)

CLI

This modules includes a to-utf-8 command line tool. It listens for a stream from stdin and converts it to utf-8 to stdout like:

to-utf-8 < weirdencoding.txt > utf8encoded.txt

You can specify the source encoding with the --enc flag.

