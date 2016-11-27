Install with npm install to-utf-8 and optionally use the -g flag to install the command line utility.

Usage

var utf8 = require ( 'to-utf-8' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.createReadStream( 'weirdencoding.txt' ) .pipe(utf8()) .pipe( 'utf8encoded.txt' )

You can also provide the encoding, if known:

var utf8 = require ( 'to-utf-8' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.createReadStream( 'utf16-le-file.txt' ) .pipe(utf8( 'utf16-le' )) .pipe( 'utf8encoded.txt' )

You can also pass an options object instead with the following keys:

confidence Minimum confidence for the detected source encoding. If not reached assume utf-8

encoding Same as passing a string directly. Use the given encoding instead of detecting it.

newline Use input text until newline is reached to detect encoding (default true )

detectSize Maximum size from input to detect encoding (default 65535 )

CLI

This modules includes a to-utf-8 command line tool. It listens for a stream from stdin and converts it to utf-8 to stdout like:

to-utf-8 < weirdencoding .txt > utf8encoded .txt