Install with
npm install to-utf-8 and optionally use the
-g flag to install the
command line utility.
var utf8 = require('to-utf-8')
var fs = require('fs')
fs.createReadStream('weirdencoding.txt')
.pipe(utf8())
.pipe('utf8encoded.txt')
You can also provide the encoding, if known:
var utf8 = require('to-utf-8')
var fs = require('fs')
fs.createReadStream('utf16-le-file.txt')
.pipe(utf8('utf16-le'))
.pipe('utf8encoded.txt')
You can also pass an options object instead with the following keys:
confidence Minimum confidence for the detected source encoding. If not reached assume
utf-8
encoding Same as passing a string directly. Use the given encoding instead of detecting it.
newline Use input text until newline is reached to detect encoding (default
true)
detectSize Maximum size from input to detect encoding (default
65535)
This modules includes a
to-utf-8 command line tool. It listens for a stream from
stdin and converts it to utf-8 to stdout like:
to-utf-8 < weirdencoding.txt > utf8encoded.txt
You can specify the source encoding with the
--enc flag.