Utility for converting textual time periods to time units (milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, etc..).

Due to the lack of precision in floating point numbers arithmetic and the need of keeping the results precise the utility is using the bignumber.js library for arithmetic operations on numbers.

Install

First install the package and save it to package.json using npm:

npm install --save to-time

To require in the browser:

Both files located in lib directory already include the bignumber.js dependency and there is no need to include this module in the browser.

< script src = "node_modules/to-time/lib/to-time.min.js" > </ script >

To require when using NodeJS:

const toTime = require('to-time');

Usage

Converting from textual time period to time units

toTime( '1 hour' ).seconds(); toTime( '1h' ).seconds(); toTime( '1 Year 365 Days 4 Hours' ).hours(); toTime( '1y 365d 4h' ).hours();

Useful for usage in methods such as setInterval and setTimeout which consume the second argument in milliseconds, it is much clearer for someone who will read the code.

setInterval( () => { }, toTime( '12h' ).ms()); setTimeout( () => { }, toTime.fromHours( 1.5 ).ms());

Allowed suffixes (all case-insensetive)

Year, Years, Y

Week, Weeks, W

Day, Days, D

Hour, Hours, H

Minute, Minutes, M

Second, Seconds, S

Millisecond, Milliseconds, MS

Initializing using factory methods

It is also possible to create a TimeFrame instance by calling the static factory methods. The result will be a TimeFrame object similar to the one that is created by invoking the function with a textual time period.

toTime.fromHours( 4 ).addMinutes( 30 ).hours(); toTime.fromYears( 4 ).addWeeks( 4 ).days();

Available factory methods

fromMilliseconds

fromSeconds

fromMinutes

fromHours

fromDays

fromWeeks

fromYears

Appenders methods

It is possible to add additional units to the TimeFrame object by invoking one of the appender methods on the returned instance:

toTime( '0.5 hour' ).addMinutes( 30 ).seconds(); toTime.fromHours( 2 ).addMinutes( 30 ).minutes();

Available appenders:

addMilliseconds

addSeconds

addMinutes

addHours

addDays

addWeeks

addYears

Getters methods

The getter methods are used to get the value of the TimeFrame object in a specific time unit.

milliseconds : Number

ms (alias to milliseconds)

minutes : Number

hours : Number

days : Number

weeks : Number

years : Number

humanize : String

Converting the TimeFrame object to human readable format

It is also possible to use to-time in order to convert time units into human readable format. Example:

const frame = toTime.fromMilliseconds( 500005050505005 ); frame.humanize();

Contributing

Running tests

Make sure to write tests, run new & existing tests using: npm run test

Check for source code & tests code styling by running eslint: npm run lint

If tests are passing and eslint doesn't return any error -> Create pull request

License

MIT