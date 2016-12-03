toStyle

Converts style objects to strings. Can be used on node or in the browser.

Install

npm install to-style

Usage

var toStyleString = require ( 'to-style' ).string var toStyleObject = require ( 'to-style' ).object

toStyleString

toStyleString({ border : { width : 1 , color : 'red' }, padding : 4 , margin : { top : 5 } }) == 'border-width: 1px; border-color: red; padding: 4px; margin-top: 5px;'

toStyleObject

toStyleObject({ padding : { top : 3 , bottom : 2 }, border : '1px solid red' , margin : 4 })

You can also get your styles in camel-case, just pass a config object as a second argument to toStyleObject , with camelize: true

Example:

toStyleObject({ padding : { top : 10 }, 'border-width' : 20 }, { camelize : true })

Usage in browser

In browser, make sure you add dist/toStyle.js to your page. This exposes a global toStyle variable.