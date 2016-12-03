openbase logo
by Radu Brehar
1.3.3

Converts style objects to strings

Documentation
52.7K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

toStyle

Converts style objects to strings. Can be used on node or in the browser.

Install

npm install to-style

Usage

var toStyleString = require('to-style').string
var toStyleObject = require('to-style').object

toStyleString

toStyleString({
    border: {
        width: 1,
        color: 'red'
    },
    padding: 4,
    margin: {
        top: 5
    }
}) == 'border-width: 1px; border-color: red; padding: 4px; margin-top: 5px;'

toStyleObject


toStyleObject({
    padding: {
        top: 3,
        bottom: 2
    },
    border: '1px solid red',
    margin: 4
}) // =>
/*
{
    'padding-top': '3px',
    'padding-bottom': '2px',
    'border': '1px solid red',
    'margin': '4px'
}
 */

You can also get your styles in camel-case, just pass a config object as a second argument to toStyleObject, with camelize: true

Example:

toStyleObject({
    padding: {
        top: 10
    },
    'border-width': 20
}, { camelize: true})

/**
 *  {
 *      paddingTop: '10px',
 *      borderWidth: '20px'
 *  }
 */

Usage in browser

In browser, make sure you add dist/toStyle.js to your page. This exposes a global toStyle variable.

var toStyleString = toStyle.string
var toStyleObject = toStyle.object

