Converts style objects to strings. Can be used on node or in the browser.
npm install to-style
var toStyleString = require('to-style').string
var toStyleObject = require('to-style').object
toStyleString({
border: {
width: 1,
color: 'red'
},
padding: 4,
margin: {
top: 5
}
}) == 'border-width: 1px; border-color: red; padding: 4px; margin-top: 5px;'
toStyleObject({
padding: {
top: 3,
bottom: 2
},
border: '1px solid red',
margin: 4
}) // =>
/*
{
'padding-top': '3px',
'padding-bottom': '2px',
'border': '1px solid red',
'margin': '4px'
}
*/
You can also get your styles in camel-case, just pass a config object as a second argument to
toStyleObject, with
camelize: true
Example:
toStyleObject({
padding: {
top: 10
},
'border-width': 20
}, { camelize: true})
/**
* {
* paddingTop: '10px',
* borderWidth: '20px'
* }
*/
In browser, make sure you add
dist/toStyle.js to your page. This exposes a global
toStyle variable.
var toStyleString = toStyle.string
var toStyleObject = toStyle.object