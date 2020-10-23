to-string loader for webpack

Usage

let output = require ( 'to-string!css!sass!./my.scss' );

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in node.

See webpack documentation.

Use Case

If you setup a SASS loader:

{ test : /\.scss$/ , loaders : [ 'css' , 'sass' ] },

then require('./my.scss') will return an Array object:

0: Array[3] 0: 223 1: "html,↵body,↵ol,↵ul,↵li,↵p { margin: 0; padding: 0; }↵" 2: "" length: 3 i: (modules, mediaQuery) { .. } length: 1 toString: toString()

In some cases (e.g. Angular2 @View styles definition) you need to have style as a string.

You can cast the require output to a string, e.g.

@View({ directives : [RouterOutlet, RouterLink], template : require ( './app.html' ), styles : [ require ( './app.scss' ).toString() ] })

or you can use to-string loader that will do that for you: