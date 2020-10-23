let output = require('to-string!css!sass!./my.scss');
// => returns sass rendered to CSS a string
Don't forget to polyfill
require if you want to use it in node.
See
webpack documentation.
If you setup a SASS loader:
{
test: /\.scss$/,
loaders: [
'css',
'sass'
]
},
then
require('./my.scss') will return an
Array object:
0: Array[3]
0: 223
1: "html,↵body,↵ol,↵ul,↵li,↵p { margin: 0; padding: 0; }↵"
2: ""
length: 3
i: (modules, mediaQuery) { .. }
length: 1
toString: toString()
In some cases (e.g. Angular2 @View styles definition) you need to have style as a string.
You can cast the require output to a string, e.g.
@View({
directives: [RouterOutlet, RouterLink],
template: require('./app.html'),
styles: [
require('./app.scss').toString()
]
})
or you can use
to-string loader that will do that for you:
{
test: /\.scss$/,
loaders: [
'to-string',
'css',
'sass'
]
},