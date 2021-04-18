Convert matching double-quotes to single-quotes: I "love" unicorns => I 'love' unicorns

See to-double-quotes for the inverse.

Install

Download manually or with a package-manager.

$ npm install --save to-single-quotes

$ bower install --save to-single-quotes

$ component install sindresorhus/to-single-quotes

Usage

var toSingleQuotes = require ( 'to-single-quotes' );

Bower

< script src = "bower_components/to-single-quotes/to-single-quotes.js" > </ script >

Usage

toSingleQuotes( 'I love "unicorns" \'and\' "ponies"' );

CLI

You can also use it as a CLI app by installing it globally:

$ npm install --global to-single-quotes

Usage

$ to-single-quotes -- help Usage to-single-quotes <path|glob> cat input.txt | to-single-quotes > output.txt Example to-single-quotes src/*.txt

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus