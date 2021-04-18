Convert matching double-quotes to single-quotes:
I "love" unicorns=>
I 'love' unicorns
See to-double-quotes for the inverse.
Download manually or with a package-manager.
$ npm install --save to-single-quotes
$ bower install --save to-single-quotes
$ component install sindresorhus/to-single-quotes
var toSingleQuotes = require('to-single-quotes');
<script src="bower_components/to-single-quotes/to-single-quotes.js"></script>
toSingleQuotes('I love "unicorns" \'and\' "ponies"');
//=> I love 'unicorns' 'and' 'ponies'
You can also use it as a CLI app by installing it globally:
$ npm install --global to-single-quotes
$ to-single-quotes --help
Usage
to-single-quotes <path|glob>
cat input.txt | to-single-quotes > output.txt
Example
to-single-quotes src/*.txt