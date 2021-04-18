openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsq

to-single-quotes-shahata

by Sindre Sorhus
0.3.0 (see all)

Convert matching double-quotes to single-quotes: `I "love" unicorns` → `I 'love' unicorns`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

669

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-single-quotes Build Status

Convert matching double-quotes to single-quotes: I "love" unicorns => I 'love' unicorns

See to-double-quotes for the inverse.

Install

Download manually or with a package-manager.

$ npm install --save to-single-quotes

$ bower install --save to-single-quotes

$ component install sindresorhus/to-single-quotes

Usage

Node.js
var toSingleQuotes = require('to-single-quotes');
Bower
<script src="bower_components/to-single-quotes/to-single-quotes.js"></script>
Usage
toSingleQuotes('I love "unicorns" \'and\' "ponies"');
//=> I love 'unicorns' 'and' 'ponies'

CLI

You can also use it as a CLI app by installing it globally:

$ npm install --global to-single-quotes

Usage

$ to-single-quotes --help

Usage
  to-single-quotes <path|glob>
  cat input.txt | to-single-quotes > output.txt

Example
  to-single-quotes src/*.txt

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial