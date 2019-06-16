Pass two numbers, get a regex-compatible source string for matching ranges. Validated against more than 2.78 million test assertions.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save to-regex-range
This libary generates the
source string to be passed to
new RegExp() for matching a range of numbers.
Example
const toRegexRange = require('to-regex-range');
const regex = new RegExp(toRegexRange('15', '95'));
A string is returned so that you can do whatever you need with it before passing it to
new RegExp() (like adding
^ or
$ boundaries, defining flags, or combining it another string).
Creating regular expressions for matching numbers gets deceptively complicated pretty fast.
For example, let's say you need a validation regex for matching part of a user-id, postal code, social security number, tax id, etc:
1 =>
/1/ (easy enough)
1 through
5 =>
/[1-5]/ (not bad...)
1 or
5 =>
/(1|5)/ (still easy...)
1 through
50 =>
/([1-9]|[1-4][0-9]|50)/ (uh-oh...)
1 through
55 =>
/([1-9]|[1-4][0-9]|5[0-5])/ (no prob, I can do this...)
1 through
555 =>
/([1-9]|[1-9][0-9]|[1-4][0-9]{2}|5[0-4][0-9]|55[0-5])/ (maybe not...)
0001 through
5555 =>
/(0{3}[1-9]|0{2}[1-9][0-9]|0[1-9][0-9]{2}|[1-4][0-9]{3}|5[0-4][0-9]{2}|55[0-4][0-9]|555[0-5])/ (okay, I get the point!)
The numbers are contrived, but they're also really basic. In the real world you might need to generate a regex on-the-fly for validation.
Learn more
If you're interested in learning more about character classes and other regex features, I personally have always found regular-expressions.info to be pretty useful.
As of April 07, 2019, this library runs >1m test assertions against generated regex-ranges to provide brute-force verification that results are correct.
Tests run in ~280ms on my MacBook Pro, 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7.
Generated regular expressions are optimized:
? conditionals when number(s) or range(s) can be positive or negative
Add this library to your javascript application with the following line of code
const toRegexRange = require('to-regex-range');
The main export is a function that takes two integers: the
min value and
max value (formatted as strings or numbers).
const source = toRegexRange('15', '95');
//=> 1[5-9]|[2-8][0-9]|9[0-5]
const regex = new RegExp(`^${source}$`);
console.log(regex.test('14')); //=> false
console.log(regex.test('50')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('94')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('96')); //=> false
Type:
boolean
Deafault:
undefined
Wrap the returned value in parentheses when there is more than one regex condition. Useful when you're dynamically generating ranges.
console.log(toRegexRange('-10', '10'));
//=> -[1-9]|-?10|[0-9]
console.log(toRegexRange('-10', '10', { capture: true }));
//=> (-[1-9]|-?10|[0-9])
Type:
boolean
Deafault:
undefined
Use the regex shorthand for
[0-9]:
console.log(toRegexRange('0', '999999'));
//=> [0-9]|[1-9][0-9]{1,5}
console.log(toRegexRange('0', '999999', { shorthand: true }));
//=> \d|[1-9]\d{1,5}
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
This option relaxes matching for leading zeros when when ranges are zero-padded.
const source = toRegexRange('-0010', '0010');
const regex = new RegExp(`^${source}$`);
console.log(regex.test('-10')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('-010')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('-0010')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('10')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('010')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('0010')); //=> true
When
relaxZeros is false, matching is strict:
const source = toRegexRange('-0010', '0010', { relaxZeros: false });
const regex = new RegExp(`^${source}$`);
console.log(regex.test('-10')); //=> false
console.log(regex.test('-010')); //=> false
console.log(regex.test('-0010')); //=> true
console.log(regex.test('10')); //=> false
console.log(regex.test('010')); //=> false
console.log(regex.test('0010')); //=> true
|Range
|Result
|Compile time
toRegexRange(-10, 10)
-[1-9]\|-?10\|[0-9]
|132μs
toRegexRange(-100, -10)
-1[0-9]\|-[2-9][0-9]\|-100
|50μs
toRegexRange(-100, 100)
-[1-9]\|-?[1-9][0-9]\|-?100\|[0-9]
|42μs
toRegexRange(001, 100)
0{0,2}[1-9]\|0?[1-9][0-9]\|100
|109μs
toRegexRange(001, 555)
0{0,2}[1-9]\|0?[1-9][0-9]\|[1-4][0-9]{2}\|5[0-4][0-9]\|55[0-5]
|51μs
toRegexRange(0010, 1000)
0{0,2}1[0-9]\|0{0,2}[2-9][0-9]\|0?[1-9][0-9]{2}\|1000
|31μs
toRegexRange(1, 50)
[1-9]\|[1-4][0-9]\|50
|24μs
toRegexRange(1, 55)
[1-9]\|[1-4][0-9]\|5[0-5]
|23μs
toRegexRange(1, 555)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]\|[1-4][0-9]{2}\|5[0-4][0-9]\|55[0-5]
|30μs
toRegexRange(1, 5555)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,2}\|[1-4][0-9]{3}\|5[0-4][0-9]{2}\|55[0-4][0-9]\|555[0-5]
|43μs
toRegexRange(111, 555)
11[1-9]\|1[2-9][0-9]\|[2-4][0-9]{2}\|5[0-4][0-9]\|55[0-5]
|38μs
toRegexRange(29, 51)
29\|[34][0-9]\|5[01]
|24μs
toRegexRange(31, 877)
3[1-9]\|[4-9][0-9]\|[1-7][0-9]{2}\|8[0-6][0-9]\|87[0-7]
|32μs
toRegexRange(5, 5)
5
|8μs
toRegexRange(5, 6)
5\|6
|11μs
toRegexRange(1, 2)
1\|2
|6μs
toRegexRange(1, 5)
[1-5]
|15μs
toRegexRange(1, 10)
[1-9]\|10
|22μs
toRegexRange(1, 100)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]\|100
|25μs
toRegexRange(1, 1000)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,2}\|1000
|31μs
toRegexRange(1, 10000)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,3}\|10000
|34μs
toRegexRange(1, 100000)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,4}\|100000
|36μs
toRegexRange(1, 1000000)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,5}\|1000000
|42μs
toRegexRange(1, 10000000)
[1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,6}\|10000000
|42μs
Order of arguments
When the
min is larger than the
max, values will be flipped to create a valid range:
toRegexRange('51', '29');
Is effectively flipped to:
toRegexRange('29', '51');
//=> 29|[3-4][0-9]|5[0-1]
Steps / increments
This library does not support steps (increments). A pr to add support would be welcome.
New features
Adds support for zero-padding!
Optimizations
Repeating ranges are now grouped using quantifiers. rocessing time is roughly the same, but the generated regex is much smaller, which should result in faster matching.
Inspired by the python library range-regex.
|Commits
|Contributor
|63
|jonschlinkert
|3
|doowb
|2
|realityking
