Pass two numbers, get a regex-compatible source string for matching ranges. Validated against more than 2.78 million test assertions.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save to-regex-range

What does this do?

This libary generates the source string to be passed to new RegExp() for matching a range of numbers. Example const toRegexRange = require ( 'to-regex-range' ); const regex = new RegExp (toRegexRange( '15' , '95' )); A string is returned so that you can do whatever you need with it before passing it to new RegExp() (like adding ^ or $ boundaries, defining flags, or combining it another string).



Why use this library?

Convenience Creating regular expressions for matching numbers gets deceptively complicated pretty fast. For example, let's say you need a validation regex for matching part of a user-id, postal code, social security number, tax id, etc: regex for matching 1 => /1/ (easy enough)

=> (easy enough) regex for matching 1 through 5 => /[1-5]/ (not bad...)

through => (not bad...) regex for matching 1 or 5 => /(1|5)/ (still easy...)

or => (still easy...) regex for matching 1 through 50 => /([1-9]|[1-4][0-9]|50)/ (uh-oh...)

through => (uh-oh...) regex for matching 1 through 55 => /([1-9]|[1-4][0-9]|5[0-5])/ (no prob, I can do this...)

through => (no prob, I can do this...) regex for matching 1 through 555 => /([1-9]|[1-9][0-9]|[1-4][0-9]{2}|5[0-4][0-9]|55[0-5])/ (maybe not...)

through => (maybe not...) regex for matching 0001 through 5555 => /(0{3}[1-9]|0{2}[1-9][0-9]|0[1-9][0-9]{2}|[1-4][0-9]{3}|5[0-4][0-9]{2}|55[0-4][0-9]|555[0-5])/ (okay, I get the point!) The numbers are contrived, but they're also really basic. In the real world you might need to generate a regex on-the-fly for validation. Learn more If you're interested in learning more about character classes and other regex features, I personally have always found regular-expressions.info to be pretty useful. Heavily tested As of April 07, 2019, this library runs >1m test assertions against generated regex-ranges to provide brute-force verification that results are correct. Tests run in ~280ms on my MacBook Pro, 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7. Optimized Generated regular expressions are optimized: duplicate sequences and character classes are reduced using quantifiers

smart enough to use ? conditionals when number(s) or range(s) can be positive or negative

conditionals when number(s) or range(s) can be positive or negative uses fragment caching to avoid processing the same exact string more than once



Usage

Add this library to your javascript application with the following line of code

const toRegexRange = require ( 'to-regex-range' );

The main export is a function that takes two integers: the min value and max value (formatted as strings or numbers).

const source = toRegexRange( '15' , '95' ); const regex = new RegExp ( `^ ${source} $` ); console .log(regex.test( '14' )); console .log(regex.test( '50' )); console .log(regex.test( '94' )); console .log(regex.test( '96' ));

Options

Type: boolean

Deafault: undefined

Wrap the returned value in parentheses when there is more than one regex condition. Useful when you're dynamically generating ranges.

console .log(toRegexRange( '-10' , '10' )); console .log(toRegexRange( '-10' , '10' , { capture : true }));

Type: boolean

Deafault: undefined

Use the regex shorthand for [0-9] :

console .log(toRegexRange( '0' , '999999' )); console .log(toRegexRange( '0' , '999999' , { shorthand : true }));

Type: boolean

Default: true

This option relaxes matching for leading zeros when when ranges are zero-padded.

const source = toRegexRange( '-0010' , '0010' ); const regex = new RegExp ( `^ ${source} $` ); console .log(regex.test( '-10' )); console .log(regex.test( '-010' )); console .log(regex.test( '-0010' )); console .log(regex.test( '10' )); console .log(regex.test( '010' )); console .log(regex.test( '0010' ));

When relaxZeros is false, matching is strict:

const source = toRegexRange( '-0010' , '0010' , { relaxZeros : false }); const regex = new RegExp ( `^ ${source} $` ); console .log(regex.test( '-10' )); console .log(regex.test( '-010' )); console .log(regex.test( '-0010' )); console .log(regex.test( '10' )); console .log(regex.test( '010' )); console .log(regex.test( '0010' ));

Examples

Range Result Compile time toRegexRange(-10, 10) -[1-9]\|-?10\|[0-9] 132μs toRegexRange(-100, -10) -1[0-9]\|-[2-9][0-9]\|-100 50μs toRegexRange(-100, 100) -[1-9]\|-?[1-9][0-9]\|-?100\|[0-9] 42μs toRegexRange(001, 100) 0{0,2}[1-9]\|0?[1-9][0-9]\|100 109μs toRegexRange(001, 555) 0{0,2}[1-9]\|0?[1-9][0-9]\|[1-4][0-9]{2}\|5[0-4][0-9]\|55[0-5] 51μs toRegexRange(0010, 1000) 0{0,2}1[0-9]\|0{0,2}[2-9][0-9]\|0?[1-9][0-9]{2}\|1000 31μs toRegexRange(1, 50) [1-9]\|[1-4][0-9]\|50 24μs toRegexRange(1, 55) [1-9]\|[1-4][0-9]\|5[0-5] 23μs toRegexRange(1, 555) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]\|[1-4][0-9]{2}\|5[0-4][0-9]\|55[0-5] 30μs toRegexRange(1, 5555) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,2}\|[1-4][0-9]{3}\|5[0-4][0-9]{2}\|55[0-4][0-9]\|555[0-5] 43μs toRegexRange(111, 555) 11[1-9]\|1[2-9][0-9]\|[2-4][0-9]{2}\|5[0-4][0-9]\|55[0-5] 38μs toRegexRange(29, 51) 29\|[34][0-9]\|5[01] 24μs toRegexRange(31, 877) 3[1-9]\|[4-9][0-9]\|[1-7][0-9]{2}\|8[0-6][0-9]\|87[0-7] 32μs toRegexRange(5, 5) 5 8μs toRegexRange(5, 6) 5\|6 11μs toRegexRange(1, 2) 1\|2 6μs toRegexRange(1, 5) [1-5] 15μs toRegexRange(1, 10) [1-9]\|10 22μs toRegexRange(1, 100) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]\|100 25μs toRegexRange(1, 1000) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,2}\|1000 31μs toRegexRange(1, 10000) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,3}\|10000 34μs toRegexRange(1, 100000) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,4}\|100000 36μs toRegexRange(1, 1000000) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,5}\|1000000 42μs toRegexRange(1, 10000000) [1-9]\|[1-9][0-9]{1,6}\|10000000 42μs

Heads up!

Order of arguments

When the min is larger than the max , values will be flipped to create a valid range:

toRegexRange( '51' , '29' );

Is effectively flipped to:

toRegexRange( '29' , '51' );

Steps / increments

This library does not support steps (increments). A pr to add support would be welcome.

History

New features

Adds support for zero-padding!

Optimizations

Repeating ranges are now grouped using quantifiers. rocessing time is roughly the same, but the generated regex is much smaller, which should result in faster matching.

Attribution

Inspired by the python library range-regex.

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

