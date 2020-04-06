Get the scale factor to convert any CSS unit to px (logical pixel units).

Example

var toPX = require ( 'to-px' ) console .log(toPX( '1em' )) console .log(toPX( '.23vh' )) console .log(toPX( 'in' ))

Install

Note that this module only works within the DOM.

npm i to-px

API

var scaleFactor = require('to-px')(unit[, element])

Computes the number of pixels in the unit string.

unit is a CSS unit type or a number followed by CSS unit, eg vh or 2in

is a CSS unit type or a number followed by CSS unit, eg or element is an optional element in which the unit is computed (default is document.body )

Returns The number of pixels in the unit

Note Conversions for % are not supported since they are context dependent.

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License