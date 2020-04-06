openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tp

to-px

by Mikola Lysenko
1.1.0 (see all)

Convert any CSS unit to logical pixels (aka "px")

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

168K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-px

Get the scale factor to convert any CSS unit to px (logical pixel units).

testling badge

Example

var toPX = require('to-px')

console.log(toPX('1em'))
console.log(toPX('.23vh'))
console.log(toPX('in'))

Install

Note that this module only works within the DOM.

npm i to-px

API

var scaleFactor = require('to-px')(unit[, element])

Computes the number of pixels in the unit string.

  • unit is a CSS unit type or a number followed by CSS unit, eg vh or 2in
  • element is an optional element in which the unit is computed (default is document.body)

Returns The number of pixels in the unit

Note Conversions for % are not supported since they are context dependent.

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial