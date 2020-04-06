Get the scale factor to convert any CSS unit to
px (logical pixel units).
var toPX = require('to-px')
console.log(toPX('1em'))
console.log(toPX('.23vh'))
console.log(toPX('in'))
Note that this module only works within the DOM.
npm i to-px
var scaleFactor = require('to-px')(unit[, element])
Computes the number of pixels in the
unit string.
unit is a CSS unit type or a number followed by CSS unit, eg
vh or
2in
element is an optional element in which the unit is computed (default is
document.body)
Returns The number of pixels in the
unit
Note Conversions for
% are not supported since they are context dependent.
(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License