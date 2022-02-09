Transforms MDAST to MDXAST.
npm i -S mdast-util-to-mdxast
const unified = require('unified')
const remark = require('remark-parse')
const inspect = require('unist-util-inspect')
const toMAST = require('to-mdast')
const { getImports } = require('to-mdast')
const MDX = `
import { Foo } from 'bar'
# Hello, world!
<Foo />
`
// Import scope must be passed to the remark
// parser for block parsing
const options = {
blocks: getImports(MDX).blocks
}
const tree = unified()
.use(remark, options)
.use(toMDXAST, options)
.parse(MDX)
const mdxast = toMDXAST(options)(tree)
console.log(inspect(mdxast))
root[3] (1:1-7:1, 0-53)
├─ import: "import { Foo } from 'bar'" (2:1-2:26, 1-26)
├─ heading[1] (4:1-4:16, 28-43) [depth=1]
│ └─ text: "Hello, world!" (4:3-4:16, 30-43)
└─ jsx: "<Foo />" (6:1-6:8, 45-52)