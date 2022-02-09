openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

to-mdxast

by mdx-js
0.3.5 (see all)

Markdown for the component era

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

12.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

158

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-mdxast

Transforms MDAST to MDXAST.

Installation

npm i -S mdast-util-to-mdxast

Usage

const unified = require('unified')
const remark = require('remark-parse')
const inspect = require('unist-util-inspect')
const toMAST = require('to-mdast')
const { getImports } = require('to-mdast')

const MDX = `
import { Foo } from 'bar'

# Hello, world!

<Foo />
`

// Import scope must be passed to the remark
// parser for block parsing
const options = {
  blocks: getImports(MDX).blocks
}

const tree = unified()
  .use(remark, options)
  .use(toMDXAST, options)
  .parse(MDX)

const mdxast = toMDXAST(options)(tree)

console.log(inspect(mdxast))

Output

root[3] (1:1-7:1, 0-53)
├─ import: "import { Foo } from 'bar'" (2:1-2:26, 1-26)
├─ heading[1] (4:1-4:16, 28-43) [depth=1]
  └─ text: "Hello, world!" (4:3-4:16, 30-43)
└─ jsx: "<Foo />" (6:1-6:8, 45-52)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial