Converts javascript objects (and other types) to corresponding JSON schema
npm install to-json-schema
const toJsonSchema = require('to-json-schema');
const objToBeConverted = {
name: 'David',
rank: 7,
born: '1990-04-05T15:09:56.704Z',
luckyNumbers: [7, 77, 5]
};
const schema = toJsonSchema(objToBeConverted);
schema generated from above code will look like this:
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string"
},
"rank": {
"type": "integer"
},
"born": {
"type": "string",
"format": "date-time"
},
"luckyNumbers": {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "integer"
}
}
}
}
toJsonSchema(value, options)
to-json-schema exports function that converts most javascript values to JSON schema. Such a schema can be used to
further validation of similar objects/values
value: required Any javascript value
options: optional options object
Possible option values
required
(
true|false default is
false)
specify
true to make all properties required.
const schema = toJsonSchema(33, {required: false});
/*
{
"type": "integer"
}
*/
const schema = toJsonSchema(33, {required: true});
/*
{
"type": "integer",
"required": true
}
*/
postProcessFnc (
function)
parameters:
value
type,
schema,
value params.
By providing
postProcessFnc, you can modify or replace generated schema. This function
will be called recursively for all the properties and sub-properties and array items from leaves to the root.
If you want to preserve default functionality, don't forget to call defaultFunc which is currently responsible for setting
required for the schema items if there is common option
required set tu true.
Following example is showing configuration options leading to all integer values to be automatically required
const options = {
postProcessFnc: (type, schema, value, defaultFunc) =>
(type === 'integer') ? {...schema, required: true} : defaultFunc(type, schema, value),
}
const instance = {
a: 1,
b: 'str',
}
const schema = toJsonSchema(instance, options);
/*
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
a: {type: 'integer', required: true},
b: {type: 'string'},
},
}*/
arrays.mode (
all|first|uniform|tuple default is
all)
all option causes parser to go through all array items, finding the most compatible yet most descriptive schema possible.
Array items are all of compatible type:
const arr = [33, 44, 55];
const schema = toJsonSchema(arr, {arrays: {mode: 'all'}});
/*
{
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "integer"
}
}
*/
Items' types are incompatible. Type is omitted in schema to be able to validate input object:
const arr = [33, 'str', 55];
const schema = toJsonSchema(arr, {arrays: {mode: 'all'}});
/*
{
"type": "array"
}
*/
Incompatible in sub-item. Schema still describes object properties
const arr = [
{name: 'john', grades: [1, 2, 3]},
{name: 'david', grades: ['a', 'b', 'c']}
];
const schema = toJsonSchema(arr, {arrays: {mode: 'all'}});
/*
{
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string"
},
"grades": {
"type": "array" // due to incompatible array items' types, `items` field is omitted
}
}
}
}
*/
first option takes only first item in the array into account. If performance
is a concern, you may consider this option.
const arr = ['str', 11, 30];
const schema = toJsonSchema(arr, {arrays: {mode: 'first'}});
/* Other than first array item is ignored
{
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "string"
}
}
*/
uniform option requires all items in array to have same structure (to convert to the same schema).
If not, error is thrown.
const arr = ['str', 11, 30];
const schema = toJsonSchema(arr, {arrays: {mode: 'uniform'}});
/*
Above code will throw 'Error: Invalid schema, incompatible array items'
*/
tuple option generates a tuple array
(array of objects) from arrays.
const arr = ['str', 11, 30];
const schema = toJsonSchema(arr, {arrays: {mode: 'tuple'}});
/*
{
"type": "array",
"items": [
{
"type": "string"
},
{
"type": "integer"
},
{
"type": "integer"
}
]
}
*/
objects.additionalProperties (
boolean, default
true)
if set to
false, all object schemas will include JSON schema property
additionalProperties: false which makes generated schema
to perevent any extra properties.
const options = {
objects: {additionalProperties: false},
}
const obj = {
a: {
c: 1,
d: 1,
},
b: 'str',
}
const schema = toJsonSchema(obj, options);
/*
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
a: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
c: {type: 'integer'},
d: {type: 'integer'},
},
additionalProperties: false,
},
b: {type: 'string'},
},
additionalProperties: false,
}
*/
objects.preProcessFnc (
function)
parameters:
obj param.
By providing custom function you will be able to modify any object value (including nested ones) and pre-process it before it gets converted into schema or modify generated schema or do the schema conversion entirely by yourself.
Custom function from example bellow ignores all properties other than
a and
b from input object:
const options = {
objects: {
preProcessFnc: (obj, defaultFnc) => defaultFnc({a: obj.a, b: obj.b})
}
};
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3};
const schema = toJsonSchema(obj, options);
/*
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"a": {
"type": "integer"
},
"b": {
"type": "integer",
}
}
}
*/
objects.postProcessFnc (
function)
parameters:
schema,
obj params.
By providing
postProcessFnc, you can modify or replace generated schema. This function
will be called recursively for all the properties and sub-properties and array items from leaves to the root of the
obj object.
Custom objects.postProcessFnc makes properties required on parent type level:
const options = {
objects: {
postProcessFnc: (schema, obj, defaultFnc) => ({...defaultFnc(schema, obj), required: Object.getOwnPropertyNames(obj)})
}
};
const obj = {a: 1, b: 'str'};
const schema = toJsonSchema(obj, options);
/*
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
a: {type: 'integer'},
b: {type: 'string'},
}
required: ['a', 'b']
}
*/
strings.preProcessFnc (
function)
By providing custom function you will be able to modify any string value (including nested ones) and pre-process it before it gets converted to schema, modify generated schema or do the schema conversion entirely by yourself.
Provided function will receive two parameters:
string to be converted into JSON schema
function that normally generates the schema. This function receives only
string to be converted to JSON schema
Custom function from example bellow converts any string of object containing string to JSON schema and if string's content is 'date' than sets the format property to 'date':
const options = {
strings: {
preProcessFnc: (value, defaultFnc) => {
const schema = defaultFnc(value);
if (value === 'date') {
schema.format = 'date';
}
return schema;
},
},
}
const schema = toJsonSchema('date', options);
/*
{
"type": "string",
"format": "date"
}
*/
strings.detectFormat (
true|false default id
true)
When set to true format of the strings values may be detected based on it's content.
These JSON schema string formats can be detected:
const obj = {
a: '2012-07-08T16:41:41.532Z',
b: '+31 42 123 4567',
c: 'http://www.google.com/',
d: 'obama@whitehouse.gov'
};
const schema = toJsonSchema(obj, {strings: {detectFormat: true}});
/*
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"a": {
"type": "string",
"format": "date-time"
},
"b": {
"type": "string",
"format": "phone"
},
"c": {
"type": "string",
"format": "uri"
},
"d": {
"type": "string",
"format": "email"
}
}
}
*/