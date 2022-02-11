Normalises strings for comparison or usage as IDs

Usage

toId( 'Inside a $34 smartphone' ) toId( 'Kore: a fast web server' ) toId( ' L. (YC S15) - Is Hiring ' ) toId( '안_형_준' )

Installation

You can download to-id.js and add it to your site using <script src="to-id.js"></script>

Or install using bower for usage in browser:

bower install --save to-id

Install using npm for node.js or browserify:

npm install --save to-id

Test

npm test

Tests are run with testmate. In order to run them in a browser or through saucelabs, set TEST_CLIENT accordingly, for example