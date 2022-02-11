openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ti

to-id

by Gregor Martynus
2.0.0 (see all)

Normalises strings for comparison or usage as IDs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-id

Normalises strings for comparison or usage as IDs

Build Status Coverage Status Greenkeeper badge

Usage

toId('Inside a $34 smartphone') // inside-a-34-smartphone
toId('Kore: a fast web server') // kore-a-fast-webserver
toId(' L. (YC S15) - Is Hiring ') // l-yc-s15-is-hiring
toId('안_형_준') // 안-형-준

Installation

You can download to-id.js and add it to your site using <script src="to-id.js"></script>

Or install using bower for usage in browser:

bower install --save to-id

Install using npm for node.js or browserify:

npm install --save to-id

Test

npm test

Tests are run with testmate. In order to run them in a browser or through saucelabs, set TEST_CLIENT accordingly, for example

TEST_CLIENT=selenium:firefox npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial