Generate CSS from a JavaScript Object

This module does not convert property names to their dasherized counterparts, this is just a plain object to CSS stringification, though see property and value options below.

Installation

Install to-css using npm:

npm install --save to-css

Usage

Module usage

var toCss = require ( 'to-css' ); toCss({ body : { 'font-size' : '10px' }}, { indent : ' ' });

Array values - When you want to set a property multiple times

Sometimes you want to have a CSS declaration with the same property specified multiple times with different values, for fallback values. You can use arrays for that, e.g:

var toCss = require ( 'to-css' ); toCss({ body : { color : [ 'rgba(0,0,0,.5)' , 'black' ]}}, { indent : ' ' });

Array declarations - E.g. for @font-face

Defining multiple @font-face 's can be done using arrays like this:

var toCss = require ( 'to-css' ); toCss({ '@font-face' : [ { 'font-family' : '"MyWebFont"' , src : 'url("myfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("myfont.woff") format("woff")' }, { 'font-family' : 'MyOtherFont' , src : 'url("otherfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("otherfont.woff") format("woff")' } ] });

Or like this:

var toCss = require ( 'to-css' ); toCss([ { '@font-face' : { 'font-family' : '"MyWebFont"' , src : 'url("myfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("myfont.woff") format("woff")' } }, { '@font-face' : { 'font-family' : 'MyOtherFont' , src : 'url("otherfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("otherfont.woff") format("woff")' } } ]);

API

Name Type Description object `Object Array` options Object Options

Returns: String , the generated CSS string.

Type: String|Number

Default: ""

Works like JSON.stringify's space parameter. I.e. if it's a number it indicates the number of spaces to use as white space, and if it's a string the string itself is used as white space. When empty (or NULL ) no white space is used.

Type: Function

Default: NOOP

A transform function for property values, gets called for each CSS rule with value and property as params: options.value(value, property) . Can return a String or an array of strings!

Type: Function

Default: NOOP

A transform function for property names, gets called for each CSS rule with property and value as params: options.property(property, value) . Can return a String or an array of strings!

Type: Function

Default: NOOP

A transform function for selectors, gets called for each CSS declaration with selector and declaration object as params: options.selector(selector, declaration) . Can return a String or an array of strings!

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein