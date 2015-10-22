openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tc

to-css

by Joakim Carlstein
1.2.1 (see all)

Generate CSS from a JavaScript Object

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

812

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-css

Build status NPM version js-xo-style

Generate CSS from a JavaScript Object

This module does not convert property names to their dasherized counterparts, this is just a plain object to CSS stringification, though see property and value options below.

Installation

Install to-css using npm:

npm install --save to-css

Usage

Module usage

var toCss = require('to-css');

toCss({body: {'font-size': '10px'}}, {indent: '  '});
/**
 * body {
 *   font-size: 10px;
 * }
 */

Array values - When you want to set a property multiple times

Sometimes you want to have a CSS declaration with the same property specified multiple times with different values, for fallback values. You can use arrays for that, e.g:

var toCss = require('to-css');

toCss({body: {color: ['rgba(0,0,0,.5)', 'black']}}, {indent: '  '});
/**
 * body {
 *   color: rgba(0,0,0,.5);
 *   color: black;
 * }
 */

Array declarations - E.g. for @font-face

Defining multiple @font-face's can be done using arrays like this:

var toCss = require('to-css');

toCss({
    '@font-face': [
        {'font-family': '"MyWebFont"', src: 'url("myfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("myfont.woff") format("woff")'},
        {'font-family': 'MyOtherFont', src: 'url("otherfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("otherfont.woff") format("woff")'}
    ]
});
/**
 * @font-face {
 *   font-family: "MyWebFont";
 *   src: url("myfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("myfont.woff") format("woff");
 * }
 * @font-face {
 *   font-family: "MyOtherFont";
 *   src: url("otherfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("otherfont.woff") format("woff");
 * }
 */

Or like this:

var toCss = require('to-css');

toCss([
    {
        '@font-face': {
            'font-family': '"MyWebFont"',
            src: 'url("myfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("myfont.woff") format("woff")'
        }
    },
    {
        '@font-face': {
            'font-family': 'MyOtherFont',
            src: 'url("otherfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("otherfont.woff") format("woff")'
        }
    }
]);
/**
 * @font-face {
 *   font-family: "MyWebFont";
 *   src: url("myfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("myfont.woff") format("woff");
 * }
 * @font-face {
 *   font-family: "MyOtherFont";
 *   src: url("otherfont.woff2") format("woff2"), url("otherfont.woff") format("woff");
 * }
 */

API

toCss(object [, options])

NameTypeDescription
object`ObjectArray`
optionsObjectOptions

Returns: String, the generated CSS string.

options.indent

Type: String|Number
Default: ""

Works like JSON.stringify's space parameter. I.e. if it's a number it indicates the number of spaces to use as white space, and if it's a string the string itself is used as white space. When empty (or NULL) no white space is used.

options.value

Type: Function
Default: NOOP

A transform function for property values, gets called for each CSS rule with value and property as params: options.value(value, property). Can return a String or an array of strings!

options.property

Type: Function
Default: NOOP

A transform function for property names, gets called for each CSS rule with property and value as params: options.property(property, value). Can return a String or an array of strings!

options.selector

Type: Function
Default: NOOP

A transform function for selectors, gets called for each CSS declaration with selector and declaration object as params: options.selector(selector, declaration). Can return a String or an array of strings!

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial