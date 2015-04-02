This module converts JavaScript objects to an equivalent abstract syntax tree representation, compatible with the Mozilla Parser API. You can use it to generate JavaScript source code from objects, using escodegen.
Install with npm:
npm install to-ast
Here's a simple example:
var toAST = require('to-ast');
var escodegen = require('escodegen');
// get an AST from a number...
toAST(2) //=> { type: 'Literal', value: 2 }
// or if you want a source string...
escodegen.generate(toAST(2)) //=> '2'
Most built-in JavaScript types as supported out of the box, but if you want to override the behavior for
your particular object, you can provide a
toAST method on your object:
var toAST = require('to-ast');
var escodegen = require('escodegen');
function Person(name) {
this.name = name;
}
Person.prototype.toAST = function() {
return {
type: 'NewExpression',
callee: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'Person' },
arguments: [{ type: 'Literal', value: this.name }]
};
};
escodegen.generate(toAST(new Person('Devon'))) //=> "new Person('Devon')"
MIT