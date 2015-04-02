openbase logo
to-ast

by Devon Govett
1.0.0 (see all)

Converts JavaScript objects to equivalent ASTs

Documentation
140K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

to-ast

This module converts JavaScript objects to an equivalent abstract syntax tree representation, compatible with the Mozilla Parser API. You can use it to generate JavaScript source code from objects, using escodegen.

Usage

Install with npm:

npm install to-ast

Here's a simple example:


var toAST = require('to-ast');
var escodegen = require('escodegen');

// get an AST from a number...
toAST(2) //=> { type: 'Literal', value: 2 }

// or if you want a source string...
escodegen.generate(toAST(2)) //=> '2'

Supported types

  • undefined
  • null
  • number, string, and boolean literals
  • functions
  • Node buffers
  • arrays
  • String, Number, and Boolean object wrappers
  • typed arrays and array buffers
  • dates
  • errors
  • regular expressions
  • object literals

Custom types

Most built-in JavaScript types as supported out of the box, but if you want to override the behavior for your particular object, you can provide a toAST method on your object:

var toAST = require('to-ast');
var escodegen = require('escodegen');

function Person(name) {
  this.name = name;
}

Person.prototype.toAST = function() {
  return {
    type: 'NewExpression',
    callee: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'Person' },
    arguments: [{ type: 'Literal', value: this.name }]
  };
};

escodegen.generate(toAST(new Person('Devon'))) //=> "new Person('Devon')"

License

MIT

