This module converts JavaScript objects to an equivalent abstract syntax tree representation, compatible with the Mozilla Parser API. You can use it to generate JavaScript source code from objects, using escodegen.

Usage

Install with npm:

npm install to-ast

Here's a simple example:

var toAST = require ( 'to-ast' ); var escodegen = require ( 'escodegen' ); toAST( 2 ) escodegen.generate(toAST( 2 ))

Supported types

undefined

null

number, string, and boolean literals

functions

Node buffers

arrays

String, Number, and Boolean object wrappers

typed arrays and array buffers

dates

errors

regular expressions

object literals

Custom types

Most built-in JavaScript types as supported out of the box, but if you want to override the behavior for your particular object, you can provide a toAST method on your object:

var toAST = require ( 'to-ast' ); var escodegen = require ( 'escodegen' ); function Person ( name ) { this .name = name; } Person.prototype.toAST = function ( ) { return { type : 'NewExpression' , callee : { type : 'Identifier' , name : 'Person' }, arguments : [{ type : 'Literal' , value : this .name }] }; }; escodegen.generate(toAST( new Person( 'Devon' )))

License

MIT