The to-aop module help you with applying Aspect Oriented Programming to JavaScript. It use under the hood ES Proxy for object same as other similar modules. It allow you hook class without creating new instance as well. It use javascript prototype for that.
For example I am using it for adding hooks to production code where all debug code is missing. I don't have got access to instance but I have only class constructor. But usage is unlimited.
More articles about AOP:
Examples:
npm i to-aop --save
Easy example for native Date.now method.
import { aop, hookName, createHook } from 'to-aop';
const nowHook = createHook(hookName.aroundMethod, 'now', (args) => {
return 1;
});
aop(Date, nowHook);
Date.now() // returns 1
Other example with more hooks for your defined class.
// a.js
export default class A {
constructor(variable) {
this.variable = variable;
}
method() {
return this.variable;
}
notHookedMethod() {
return 'not hook';
}
}
You can use it for creating hook to your favorite framework or your own application without modification source code.
import { aop, hookName, createHook, unAop } from 'to-aop';
import A from './a';
const classHookBefore = createHook(
hookName.beforeMethod,
/^(method)$/,
({ target, object, property, context, args, meta }) => {
//call your own hook
meta.startTime = performance.now();
console.log(
`Instance of ${target.name} call "${property}"
with arguments ${args && args.length ? args : '[]'}.`
);
}
);
const classHookAfter = createHook(
hookName.afterMethod,
/^(method)$/,
({ target, object, property, context, args, payload, meta }) => {
//call your own hook
console.log(
`Instance of ${target.name} call "${property}"
with arguments ${args && args.length ? args : '[]'}
and return value is "${payload}" took ${performance.now() - meta.startTime}.`
);
}
);
const hooks = Object.assign({}, classHookBefore, classHookAfter);
aop(
A,
hooks
); // bind hook to class
const a = new A('my hook');
a.method(); // log: 'Instance of A call "method" with arguments [] and return value is "my hook".', returns: 'my hook'
a.notHookedClassMethod(); // returns: 'not hook'
unAop(A);
a.method(); // returns: 'my hook'
a.notHookedClassMethod(); // returns: 'not hook'
import { aop, hookName, createHook, unAop } from 'to-aop';
import A from './a';
const instanceHook = createHook(
hookName.afterMethod,
/^(method)$/,
({ target, object, property, context, args, payload, meta }) => {
console.log(
`Instance of ${object.constructor.name} call "${property}"
with arguments ${args && args.length ? args : '[]'}
and return value is "${payload}".`
);
}
);
const a = new A('my hook');
const hookedInstance = aop(a, instanceHook); // bind hook to instance
hookedInstance.method(); // log: 'Instance of A call "method" with arguments [] and return value is "my hook.', returns: 'my hook'
hookedInstance.notHookedClassMethod(); // returns: 'not hook'
unAop(a);
a.method(); // returns: 'my hook'
a.notHookedClassMethod(); // returns: 'not hook'
We implemented base set of hooks which you can use for AOP.
import { hookName } from 'to-aop';
// hookName.(beforeMethod|afterMethod|...)