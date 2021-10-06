The to-aop module help you with applying Aspect Oriented Programming to JavaScript. It use under the hood ES Proxy for object same as other similar modules. It allow you hook class without creating new instance as well. It use javascript prototype for that.

For example I am using it for adding hooks to production code where all debug code is missing. I don't have got access to instance but I have only class constructor. But usage is unlimited.

More articles about AOP:

Examples:

Installation

npm i to-aop --save

Usage

Easy example for native Date.now method.

import { aop, hookName, createHook } from 'to-aop' ; const nowHook = createHook(hookName.aroundMethod, 'now' , (args) => { return 1 ; }); aop( Date , nowHook); Date .now()

Other example with more hooks for your defined class.

export default class A { constructor (variable) { this .variable = variable; } method() { return this .variable; } notHookedMethod() { return 'not hook' ; } }

Applying AOP to class

You can use it for creating hook to your favorite framework or your own application without modification source code.

import { aop, hookName, createHook, unAop } from 'to-aop' ; import A from './a' ; const classHookBefore = createHook( hookName.beforeMethod, /^(method)$/, ({ target, object, property, context, args, meta }) => { meta.startTime = performance.now(); console .log( `Instance of ${target.name} call " ${property} " with arguments ${args && args.length ? args : '[]' } .` ); } ); const classHookAfter = createHook( hookName.afterMethod, /^(method)$/, ({ target, object, property, context, args, payload, meta }) => { console .log( `Instance of ${target.name} call " ${property} " with arguments ${args && args.length ? args : '[]' } and return value is " ${payload} " took ${performance.now() - meta.startTime} .` ); } ); const hooks = Object .assign({}, classHookBefore, classHookAfter); aop( A, hooks ); const a = new A( 'my hook' ); a.method(); a.notHookedClassMethod(); unAop(A); a.method(); a.notHookedClassMethod();

Applying AOP to instance or object

import { aop, hookName, createHook, unAop } from 'to-aop' ; import A from './a' ; const instanceHook = createHook( hookName.afterMethod, /^(method)$/, ({ target, object, property, context, args, payload, meta }) => { console .log( `Instance of ${object.constructor.name} call " ${property} " with arguments ${args && args.length ? args : '[]' } and return value is " ${payload} ".` ); } ); const a = new A( 'my hook' ); const hookedInstance = aop(a, instanceHook); hookedInstance.method(); hookedInstance.notHookedClassMethod(); unAop(a); a.method(); a.notHookedClassMethod();

Documentation

(string) hookName - set of hooks

(string, regexp, Array, function) regular - condition for filtering

(function) callbackHook - your defined action

(class, object) - target for hooks

(Object<string, Array>) - pattern of hooks

{Object} settings

{booelan} [settings.constructor=false] - allow hook class constructor

(class, object) - target for hooks

Hooks API

We implemented base set of hooks which you can use for AOP.

beforeMethod afterMethod aroundMethod beforeGetter afterGetter aroundGetter beforeSetter afterSetter aroundSetter