Make a glob pattern absolute, ensuring that negative globs and patterns with trailing slashes are correctly handled.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save to-absolute-glob

Usage

var toAbsGlob = require ( 'to-absolute-glob' ); toAbsGlob( 'a/*.js' );

Examples

Given the current project folder (cwd) is /dev/foo/ :

makes a path absolute

toAbsGlob( 'a' );

makes a glob absolute

toAbsGlob( 'a/*.js' );

retains trailing slashes

toAbsGlob( 'a/*/' );

retains trailing slashes with cwd

toAbsGlob( './fixtures/whatsgoingon/*/' , { cwd : __dirname});

makes a negative glob absolute

toAbsGlob( '!a/*.js' );

from a cwd

toAbsGlob( 'a/*.js' , { cwd : 'foo' });

makes a negative glob absolute from a cwd

toAbsGlob( '!a/*.js' , { cwd : 'foo' });

from a root path

toAbsGlob( '/a/*.js' , { root : 'baz' });

from a root slash

toAbsGlob( '/a/*.js' , { root : '/' });

from a negative root path

toAbsGlob( '!/a/*.js' , { root : 'baz' });

from a negative root slash

toAbsGlob( '!/a/*.js' , { root : '/' });

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor

16 doowb 15 jonschlinkert 1 phated 1 erikkemperman

