Make a glob pattern absolute, ensuring that negative globs and patterns with trailing slashes are correctly handled.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save to-absolute-glob
var toAbsGlob = require('to-absolute-glob');
toAbsGlob('a/*.js');
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*.js'
Given the current project folder (cwd) is
/dev/foo/:
makes a path absolute
toAbsGlob('a');
//=> '/dev/foo/a'
makes a glob absolute
toAbsGlob('a/*.js');
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*.js'
retains trailing slashes
toAbsGlob('a/*/');
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*/'
retains trailing slashes with cwd
toAbsGlob('./fixtures/whatsgoingon/*/', {cwd: __dirname});
//=> '/dev/foo/'
makes a negative glob absolute
toAbsGlob('!a/*.js');
//=> '!/dev/foo/a/*.js'
from a cwd
toAbsGlob('a/*.js', {cwd: 'foo'});
//=> '/dev/foo/foo/a/*.js'
makes a negative glob absolute from a cwd
toAbsGlob('!a/*.js', {cwd: 'foo'});
//=> '!/dev/foo/foo/a/*.js'
from a root path
toAbsGlob('/a/*.js', {root: 'baz'});
//=> '/dev/foo/baz/a/*.js'
from a root slash
toAbsGlob('/a/*.js', {root: '/'});
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*.js'
from a negative root path
toAbsGlob('!/a/*.js', {root: 'baz'});
//=> '!/dev/foo/baz/a/*.js'
from a negative root slash
toAbsGlob('!/a/*.js', {root: '/'});
//=> '!/dev/foo/a/*.js'
