collection of convertors. Comes with command line options to use the convertors along with a library version that can be used within programs as well.

Solves

read input formats json, xml, yaml

converts the document to internal javascript object form

write output as json, yaml documents

only input xml is handled (no output xml yet)

Installation

$ npm install -g to $ npm install to

Usage

Command line:

# reads xml file and prints it in yml $ to -i examples/sample.xml -o .yaml # reads yaml and prints it in json $ to -i examples/sample.yml -o .json

Within your program:

var to = require ( 'to' ); var yamldoc = to.format.yaml.load( 'config.yaml' ); var doc = ...; console.log(to.format.yaml.stringify(doc));

refer to examples directory for xml, json, yaml code

Example

For a sample input xml:

< dummy > < value > 15 </ value > < value > 35 </ value > < value > 5 </ value > < value > 4784 </ value > < value > one more </ value > < h > decent </ h > < h > list </ h > < h > another </ h > < object > value </ object > < inner > < h1 > value </ h1 > < li > got </ li > < li > milk </ li > </ inner >

Output in json:

{ "dummy": { "value": [ "15", "35", "5", "4784", "one more" ], "h": [ "decent", "list", "another" ], "object": "value", "inner": { "h1": "value", "li": [ "got", "milk" ] } } } # to try this example $ to -i examples/sample1.xml -o .json

Output in yaml:

dummy: value: - 15 - 35 - 5 - 4784 - "one more" h: - decent - list - another object: value inner: h1: value li: - got - milk $ to -i examples/sample1.xml -o .yaml

Todo

Input html (be forgiving with bad html)

Input markdown

Output xml

Output html

add unit tests

allow beautification params for all outputs

Test cases

To execute full test cases