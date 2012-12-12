openbase logo
by el aras
0.2.9 (see all)

common format converters. xml, json, yaml

Readme

to.js

collection of convertors. Comes with command line options to use the convertors along with a library version that can be used within programs as well.

Solves

  • read input formats json, xml, yaml
  • converts the document to internal javascript object form
  • write output as json, yaml documents
  • only input xml is handled (no output xml yet)

Installation

$ npm install -g to
$ npm install to

Usage

Command line:

 # reads xml file and prints it in yml
 $ to -i examples/sample.xml -o .yaml
 
 # reads yaml and prints it in json
 $ to -i examples/sample.yml -o .json

Within your program:

var to = require('to');

# Load yaml
var yamldoc = to.format.yaml.load('config.yaml');

# print doc in yaml 
var doc = ...;
console.log(to.format.yaml.stringify(doc));
  • refer to examples directory for xml, json, yaml code

Example

For a sample input xml:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" ?>
<!DOCTYPE log4j:configuration SYSTEM "log4j.dtd">    
<dummy>
<value>15</value>
<value>35</value>
<value>5</value>
<value>4784</value>
<value>one more</value>
<h>decent</h>
<h>list</h>
<h>another</h>
<object>value</object>
<inner>
  <h1>value</h1>
  <li>got</li>
  <li>milk</li>
</inner>

Output in json:

{
  "dummy": {
    "value": [
      "15",
      "35",
      "5",
      "4784",
      "one more"
    ],
    "h": [
      "decent",
      "list",
      "another"
    ],
    "object": "value",
    "inner": {
      "h1": "value",
      "li": [
        "got",
        "milk"
      ]
    }
  }
}

# to try this example
$ to -i examples/sample1.xml -o .json

Output in yaml:

dummy: 
  value: 
    - 15
    - 35
    - 5
    - 4784
    - "one more"
  h: 
    - decent
    - list
    - another
  object: value
  inner: 
    h1: value
    li: 
      - got
      - milk

# to try this example
$ to -i examples/sample1.xml -o .yaml

Todo

  • Input html (be forgiving with bad html)
  • Input markdown
  • Output xml
  • Output html
  • add unit tests
  • allow beautification params for all outputs

Test cases

To execute full test cases

$ make

