collection of convertors. Comes with command line options to use the convertors along with a library version that can be used within programs as well.
$ npm install -g to
$ npm install to
Command line:
# reads xml file and prints it in yml
$ to -i examples/sample.xml -o .yaml
# reads yaml and prints it in json
$ to -i examples/sample.yml -o .json
Within your program:
var to = require('to');
# Load yaml
var yamldoc = to.format.yaml.load('config.yaml');
# print doc in yaml
var doc = ...;
console.log(to.format.yaml.stringify(doc));
For a sample input xml:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" ?>
<!DOCTYPE log4j:configuration SYSTEM "log4j.dtd">
<dummy>
<value>15</value>
<value>35</value>
<value>5</value>
<value>4784</value>
<value>one more</value>
<h>decent</h>
<h>list</h>
<h>another</h>
<object>value</object>
<inner>
<h1>value</h1>
<li>got</li>
<li>milk</li>
</inner>
Output in json:
{
"dummy": {
"value": [
"15",
"35",
"5",
"4784",
"one more"
],
"h": [
"decent",
"list",
"another"
],
"object": "value",
"inner": {
"h1": "value",
"li": [
"got",
"milk"
]
}
}
}
# to try this example
$ to -i examples/sample1.xml -o .json
Output in yaml:
dummy:
value:
- 15
- 35
- 5
- 4784
- "one more"
h:
- decent
- list
- another
object: value
inner:
h1: value
li:
- got
- milk
# to try this example
$ to -i examples/sample1.xml -o .yaml
To execute full test cases
$ make