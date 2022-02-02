openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tns-core-modules-xml

by NativeScript
2.1.0 (see all)

⚡ Empowering JavaScript with native platform APIs. ✨ Best of all worlds (TypeScript, Swift, Objective C, Kotlin, Java). Use what you love ❤️ Angular, Capacitor, Ionic, React, Svelte, Vue and you name it compatible.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

20.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

275

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript

Build Status

NativeScript empowers you to access native APIs from JavaScript directly. The framework currently provides iOS and Android runtimes for rich mobile development and can be utilized in a number of diverse use cases.

Setup and Installation

Contribute

$ git clone https://github.com/NativeScript/NativeScript.git
$ cd NativeScript

# setup workspace for development
$ npm run setup

# list all available commands to run
$ npm start

We love you and your PR's 🤗. Please follow our contributing guide and see our code of governance to become as involved as you want to be.

@nativescript/*

Other source repos

Outside the source centralized in this repo, NativeScript consists of a few other source repos. Here are the major ones:

  • iOS runtime
    • npm
    • This repo contains the NativeScript iOS runtime — the code that hosts NativeScript iOS apps, and allows JavaScript code to be executed on iOS devices. The iOS runtime is written in a fun mix of C++, Objective-C, and more.
  • Android runtime
    • npm
    • This repo contains the NativeScript Android runtime — the code that hosts NativeScript Android apps, and allows JavaScript code to be executed on Android devices. The Android runtime is written in a fun mix of C++ and Java.
  • CLI
    • npm
    • This repo contains the NativeScript command-line interface, which lets you create, build, and run apps using the NativeScript framework. The CLI is written in TypeScript.
  • Docs
    • Docs
    • This repo contains the NativeScript framework documentation, which is available at http://docs.nativescript.org/. The docs are written in Markdown.

License

License

Made with ❤️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial