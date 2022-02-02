NativeScript empowers you to access native APIs from JavaScript directly. The framework currently provides iOS and Android runtimes for rich mobile development and can be utilized in a number of diverse use cases.

Setup and Installation

Contribute

$ git clone https://github.com/NativeScript/NativeScript.git $ cd NativeScript $ npm run setup $ npm start

We love you and your PR's 🤗. Please follow our contributing guide and see our code of governance to become as involved as you want to be.

@nativescript/core Core iOS/Android for NativeScript

@nativescript/types Types for both iOS/Android below wrapped up as a convenience. Most commonly used.

@nativescript/types-ios Types for iOS

@nativescript/types-android Types for Android

@nativescript/ui-mobile-base UI mobile base native classes used by core

@nativescript/webpack Webpack build utilities and configs used by NativeScript apps



Other source repos

Outside the source centralized in this repo, NativeScript consists of a few other source repos. Here are the major ones:

iOS runtime This repo contains the NativeScript iOS runtime — the code that hosts NativeScript iOS apps, and allows JavaScript code to be executed on iOS devices. The iOS runtime is written in a fun mix of C++, Objective-C, and more.

Android runtime This repo contains the NativeScript Android runtime — the code that hosts NativeScript Android apps, and allows JavaScript code to be executed on Android devices. The Android runtime is written in a fun mix of C++ and Java.

CLI This repo contains the NativeScript command-line interface, which lets you create, build, and run apps using the NativeScript framework. The CLI is written in TypeScript.

Docs This repo contains the NativeScript framework documentation, which is available at http://docs.nativescript.org/. The docs are written in Markdown.



License

