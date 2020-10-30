TiNy is a wrapper for the Appcelerator CLI's
run and Titanium CLI's
build command that allows you to do the same using less keystrokes. It has built-in recipes, but also allows you to compose and save your own recipes.
WARNING: Version 3.x is once again a wrapper like 1.x and no longer a hook as 2.x
[sudo] npm install -g tn --unsafe-perm
sudo on Mac OS.
--unsafe-perm to allow TiNy to uninstall the 2.x hook if needed.
If for some reason uninstalling the 2.x hook failed, use the TiNY CLI to do so:
tn uninstall
Generate recipes for all connected simulators, emulators and devices:
tn generate
Build a project for iPhone 6 Simulator using the generated recipe:
tn iphone-6
tn iphone-6 --another-recipe
tn instead of
ti.
tn r or
tn b, just use
tn.
tn does not need to start with
--.
build
Compose a custom recipes mixing others (
--ah) and an option value (
%s):
tn save ci \
-b \
--pp-uuid 37304C9F-B2E0-490A-9800-0448A33BECE9 \
--distribution-name "Jeff Haynie (E8978765FC)" \
--ah \
--installr --installr-release-notes %s
Ship it:
tn ci "a great update"
A recipe is simply a flag or option that stands for a group of other arguments, which may in turn include other recipes. There are built-in recipes, but you can also add your own or override built-ins.
tn list
Colors will show you which recipes are built-in, user and user-overrides.
Most recipes are flags, but a receipe can also be an option. If a recipe is followed by an argument value, TiNy assumes the recipe to be an option and replace any occurences of
%s in the recipe with the value. See step 4 of the Quick Start for an example.
These are the current built-in recipes. If you have handy custom recipes you think everybody should have, please send a PR or open a ticket to have them added to the built-ins.
--.
--.
|name
|recipe
|android
|--platform android
|blackberry
|--platform blackberry
|ios
|--platform ios
|mobileweb
|--platform mobileweb
|tizen
|--platform tizen
|ipad
|--device-family ipad
|iphone
|--device-family iphone
|ip
|--iphone
|universal
|--device-family universal
|uni
|--universal
|watch
|--ios --launch-watch-app
|appstore
|--ios --target dist-appstore
|as
|--appstore
|playstore
|--android --target dist-playstore
|play
|--playstore
|ps
|--playstore
|distribute
|--blackberry --target distribute
|dist
|--distribute
|adhoc
|--ios --target dist-adhoc
|ah
|--adhoc
|emulator
|--target emulator
|emu
|--emulator
|simulator
|--target simulator
|sim
|--simulator
|device
|--target device
|ioses
|--ios --device --device-id all
|droid
|--android --device
|desktop
|-output-dir ~/Desktop
|ip7
|--sim-version 7.1 --sim-type iphone
|ip6
|--sim-version 6.1 --sim-type iphone
|ipad7
|--sim-version 7.1 --sim-type ipad
|ipad6
|--sim-version 6.1 --sim-type ipad
|key-password
|--key-password %s --key-password %s --platform android
|android-sdk
|--android-sdk %s --platform android
|avd-abi
|--avd-abi %s --platform android
|keystore
|--keystore %s --platform android
|alias
|--alias %s --platform android
|store-password
|--store-password %s --platform android
|avd-skin
|--avd-skin %s --platform android
|ip-address
|--ip-address %s --platform blackberry
|debug-token
|--debug-token %s --platform blackberry
|keystore-password
|--keystore-password %s --platform blackberry
|ndk
|--ndk %s --platform blackberry
|password
|--password %s --platform blackberry
|force-copy
|--force-copy --platform ios
|force-copy-all
|--force-copy-all --platform ios
|retina
|--retina --platform ios
|sim-64bit
|--sim-64bit --platform ios
|sim-focus
|--sim-focus --platform ios
|tall
|--tall --retina --platform ios
|device-family
|--device-family %s --platform ios
|ios-version
|--ios-version %s --platform ios
|pp-uuid
|--pp-uuid %s --platform ios
|distribution-name
|--distribution-name %s --platform ios
|sim-version
|--sim-version %s --target simulator --platform ios
|keychain
|--keychain %s --platform ios
|developer-name
|--developer-name %s --target device --platform ios
|sim-type
|--sim-type %s --target simulator --platform ios
The user recipes are stored in
~/.tn.json and override built-in recipes sharing the same name. Use the TiNy CLI to edit them:
tn save ios --target android # overrides the built-in ios-recipe
tn rename ios confusing # restores the built-in ios-recipe
tn remove confusing # deletes the confusing custom recipe
tn reset # deletes the ~/.tn.json file
You can generate user recipes for all connected devices, emulators and simulators by running
tn generate. This will automatically create new recipes like:
iphone-5s: --platform ios --target simulator --device-id 2592EB13-534C-4E05-8D58-110D0261BDE3
iphone-5s-ios71: --platform ios --target simulator --device-id 2AE900F4-4349-4AD9-9AC4-CFD881BD5877
iphone-jason: --platform ios --target device --device-id daf492502fffe744842280370ed6dcc740eda657
samsung-galaxy-s4-43-api-18-1080x1920: --platform android --target emulator --device-id "Samsung Galaxy S4 - 4.3 - API 18 - 1080x1920"
Project recipes override both user and built-in recipes. The are stored in the current working directory in a file called
tn.json. To edit this file instead of the global user file add
project before the
save,
rename,
remove and
reset commands:
tn project save ios --target android # overrides the built-in (and custom) ios-recipe
tn project rename ios confusing # restores the built-in (or custom) ios-recipe
tn project remove confusing # deletes the confusing custom recipe
tn project reset # deletes the tn.json file
Any recipe can be used as a command as well. Like the Quick Start shows you can do
tn ipad instead of
tn --ipad. If the first argument is a valid recipe name TiNy will turn it into a flag/option and continue as normal.
If you want to know exactly what TiNy is doing, e.g. when you're composing a new recipe, you can enable verbose-mode by passing
--verbose as one of the arguments. Apart from showing how TiNy cooks the end-result, it will also pause before actually executing it, asking if you want to save it as a recipe, just run it or exit.
TiNy will convert abbreviations (
-T) to their full names (
--target). It needs to this for the next feature.
TiNy will resolve any duplicate options and flags in order of appearance.
tn r or
tn b thanks to appc-compat
ti build and
appc run.
tn generate).
postinstall for
npm link).
T=emulator and
T:emulator notations.
When you find issues, please report them. Be sure to include all of the output from the gittio command that didn't work as expected. Also please check if there's not already in issue for it.
Copyright (c) 2016-2021, Jason Kneen. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.