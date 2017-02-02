Tiled Map Editor map parser made to work in node.js or browserify.
var tmx = require('tmx-parser');
// if you have a string (pathToFile is for resolving tilesets if necessary)
tmx.parse(xmlString, pathToFile, function(err, map) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(map);
});
// if you have a file
tmx.parseFile(filename, function(err, map) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(map);
});
The second example in that list uses
tmx.readFile(filename, callback)
and then calls
tmx.parse(...) on the results.
So if you're in browserland, you can replace the
readFile function
with your own asset loading function.
A parsed map looks something like this:
{ version: '1.0',
orientation: 'orthogonal',
width: 200,
height: 100,
tileWidth: 16,
tileHeight: 16,
backgroundColor: undefined,
layers:
[ { map: [Object],
type: 'tile',
name: 'Tiles',
opacity: 1,
visible: true,
properties: {},
tiles: [Object],
horizontalFlips: [Object],
verticalFlips: [Object],
diagonalFlips: [Object] },
{ map: [Object],
type: 'tile',
name: 'Ladders',
opacity: 1,
visible: true,
properties: {},
tiles: [Object],
horizontalFlips: [Object],
verticalFlips: [Object],
diagonalFlips: [Object] },
{ type: 'object',
name: 'Objects',
color: undefined,
opacity: 1,
visible: true,
properties: {},
objects: [Object] },
{ type: 'object',
name: 'PlayerLayer',
color: undefined,
opacity: 1,
visible: true,
properties: {},
objects: [] } ],
properties:
{ bg_art: 'background.png',
bg_music: 'music/silly.mp3',
fg_art: 'hill.png' },
tileSets:
[ { firstGid: 1,
source: 'tiles.tsx',
name: 'default',
tileWidth: 16,
tileHeight: 16,
spacing: null,
margin: null,
tileOffset: [Object],
properties: {},
image: [Object],
tiles: [Object],
terrainTypes: [] } ] }
The
objects array looks like this:
{ type: 'object',
name: 'Objects',
color: undefined,
opacity: 1,
visible: true,
properties: {},
objects:
[ { name: undefined,
type: 'Decoration',
x: 0,
y: 640,
width: 224,
height: 240,
rotation: 0,
properties: [Object],
gid: null,
visible: true,
ellipse: false,
polygon: null,
polyline: null },
{ name: 'movement text',
type: 'Text',
x: 240,
y: 640,
width: 336,
height: 80,
rotation: 0,
properties: [Object],
gid: null,
visible: true,
ellipse: false,
polygon: null,
polyline: null },
{ name: 'victory',
type: 'Victory',
x: 2976,
y: 880,
width: 224,
height: 96,
rotation: 0,
properties: {},
gid: null,
visible: true,
ellipse: false,
polygon: null,
polyline: null } ] }
TileLayer objects have a
tileAt(x, y) method.
Otherwise you can access
layer.tiles in row-major order.
See the bottom of index.js for more information.