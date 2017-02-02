tmx parser

Tiled Map Editor map parser made to work in node.js or browserify.

Usage

var tmx = require ( 'tmx-parser' ); tmx.parse(xmlString, pathToFile, function ( err, map ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(map); }); tmx.parseFile(filename, function ( err, map ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(map); });

The second example in that list uses tmx.readFile(filename, callback) and then calls tmx.parse(...) on the results. So if you're in browserland, you can replace the readFile function with your own asset loading function.

Documentation

A parsed map looks something like this:

{ version : '1.0' , orientation : 'orthogonal' , width : 200 , height : 100 , tileWidth : 16 , tileHeight : 16 , backgroundColor : undefined , layers : [ { map : [ Object ], type : 'tile' , name : 'Tiles' , opacity : 1 , visible : true , properties : {}, tiles : [ Object ], horizontalFlips : [ Object ], verticalFlips : [ Object ], diagonalFlips : [ Object ] }, { map : [ Object ], type : 'tile' , name : 'Ladders' , opacity : 1 , visible : true , properties : {}, tiles : [ Object ], horizontalFlips : [ Object ], verticalFlips : [ Object ], diagonalFlips : [ Object ] }, { type : 'object' , name : 'Objects' , color : undefined , opacity : 1 , visible : true , properties : {}, objects : [ Object ] }, { type : 'object' , name : 'PlayerLayer' , color : undefined , opacity : 1 , visible : true , properties : {}, objects : [] } ], properties : { bg_art : 'background.png' , bg_music : 'music/silly.mp3' , fg_art : 'hill.png' }, tileSets : [ { firstGid : 1 , source : 'tiles.tsx' , name : 'default' , tileWidth : 16 , tileHeight : 16 , spacing : null , margin : null , tileOffset : [ Object ], properties : {}, image : [ Object ], tiles : [ Object ], terrainTypes : [] } ] }

The objects array looks like this:

{ type : 'object' , name : 'Objects' , color : undefined , opacity : 1 , visible : true , properties : {}, objects : [ { name : undefined , type : 'Decoration' , x : 0 , y : 640 , width : 224 , height : 240 , rotation : 0 , properties : [ Object ], gid : null , visible : true , ellipse : false , polygon : null , polyline : null }, { name : 'movement text' , type : 'Text' , x : 240 , y : 640 , width : 336 , height : 80 , rotation : 0 , properties : [ Object ], gid : null , visible : true , ellipse : false , polygon : null , polyline : null }, { name : 'victory' , type : 'Victory' , x : 2976 , y : 880 , width : 224 , height : 96 , rotation : 0 , properties : {}, gid : null , visible : true , ellipse : false , polygon : null , polyline : null } ] }

TileLayer objects have a tileAt(x, y) method. Otherwise you can access layer.tiles in row-major order.

See the bottom of index.js for more information.