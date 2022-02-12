openbase logo
tmp-react-map-gl-draw

by uber
0.16.129 (see all)

A suite of 3D-enabled data editing overlays, suitable for deck.gl

Documentation
1

GitHub Stars

476

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

version version

version version version

build coveralls

nebula.gl | Website

An editing framework for deck.gl

docs

nebula.gl provides editable and interactive map overlay layers, built using the power of deck.gl.

Getting started

Running the example

  1. git clone git@github.com:uber/nebula.gl.git
  2. cd nebula.gl
  3. yarn
  4. cd examples/advanced
  5. yarn
  6. export MapboxAccessToken='<Add your key>'
  7. yarn start-local
  8. You can now view and edit geometry.

Installation

For npm

npm install @nebula.gl/layers
npm install @nebula.gl/overlays
npm install @deck.gl/core
npm install @deck.gl/react
npm install @deck.gl/layers

For yarn

yarn add @nebula.gl/layers
yarn add @nebula.gl/overlays
yarn add @deck.gl/core
yarn add @deck.gl/react
yarn add @deck.gl/layers

EditableGeoJsonLayer

EditableGeoJsonLayer is implemented as a deck.gl layer. It provides the ability to view and edit multiple types of geometry formatted as GeoJSON (an open standard format for geometry) including polygons, lines, and points.

import DeckGL from '@deck.gl/react';
import { EditableGeoJsonLayer, DrawPolygonMode } from 'nebula.gl';

const myFeatureCollection = {
  type: 'FeatureCollection',
  features: [
    /* insert features here */
  ],
};

const selectedFeatureIndexes = [];

class App extends React.Component {
  state = {
    data: myFeatureCollection,
  };

  render() {
    const layer = new EditableGeoJsonLayer({
      id: 'geojson-layer',
      data: this.state.data,
      mode: DrawPolygonMode,
      selectedFeatureIndexes,

      onEdit: ({ updatedData }) => {
        this.setState({
          data: updatedData,
        });
      },
    });

    return <DeckGL {...this.props.viewport} layers={[layer]} />;
  }
}

Useful examples (Codesandbox)

