A simple utility for creating temporary files or directories.

The tmp package with promises support. If you want to use tmp with async/await then this helper might be for you.

This documentation is mostly copied from that package's - but with promise usage instead of callback usage adapted.

Installation

npm i tmp-promise

Note: Node.js 8+ is supported - older versions of Node.js are not supported by the Node.js foundation. If you need to use an older version of Node.js install tmp-promise@1.10

npm i tmp-promise @ 1 . 1 . 0

About

This adds promises support to a widely used library. This package is used to create temporary files and directories in a Node.js environment.

tmp-promise offers both an asynchronous and a synchronous API. For all API calls, all the parameters are optional.

Internally, tmp uses crypto for determining random file names, or, when using templates, a six letter random identifier. And just in case that you do not have that much entropy left on your system, tmp will fall back to pseudo random numbers.

You can set whether you want to remove the temporary file on process exit or not, and the destination directory can also be set.

tmp-promise also uses promise disposers to provide a nice way to perform cleanup when you're done working with the files.

Usage (API Reference)

Asynchronous file creation

Simple temporary file creation, the file will be closed and unlinked on process exit.

With Node.js 10 and es - modules:

import { file } from 'tmp-promise' ( async () => { const {fd, path, cleanup} = await file(); cleanup(); })();

Or the older way:

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.file().then( o => { console .log( "File: " , o.path); console .log( "Filedescriptor: " , o.fd); o.cleanup(); });

Simple temporary file creation with a disposer:

With Node.js 10 and es - modules:

import { withFile } from 'tmp-promise' withFile( async ({path, fd}) => { await doSomethingWithFile(db); });

Or the older way:

tmp.withFile( o => { console .log( "File: " , o.path); console .log( "Filedescriptor: " , o.fd); return somePromiseReturningFn(); }).then( v => { });

Synchronous file creation

A synchronous version of the above.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var tmpobj = tmp.fileSync(); console .log( "File: " , tmpobj.name); console .log( "Filedescriptor: " , tmpobj.fd); tmpobj.removeCallback();

Note that this might throw an exception if either the maximum limit of retries for creating a temporary name fails, or, in case that you do not have the permission to write to the directory where the temporary file should be created in.

Asynchronous directory creation

Simple temporary directory creation, it will be removed on process exit.

If the directory still contains items on process exit, then it won't be removed.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.dir().then( o => { console .log( "Dir: " , o.path); o.cleanup(); });

If you want to cleanup the directory even when there are entries in it, then you can pass the unsafeCleanup option when creating it.

You can also use a disposer here which takes care of cleanup automatically:

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.withDir( o => { console .log( "Dir: " , o.path); return somePromiseReturningFn(); }).then( v => { });

Synchronous directory creation

A synchronous version of the above.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var tmpobj = tmp.dirSync(); console .log( "Dir: " , tmpobj.name); tmpobj.removeCallback();

Note that this might throw an exception if either the maximum limit of retries for creating a temporary name fails, or, in case that you do not have the permission to write to the directory where the temporary directory should be created in.

Asynchronous filename generation

It is possible with this library to generate a unique filename in the specified directory.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.tmpName().then( path => { console .log( "Created temporary filename: " , path); });

Synchronous filename generation

A synchronous version of the above.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var name = tmp.tmpNameSync(); console .log( "Created temporary filename: " , name);

Advanced usage

Asynchronous file creation

Creates a file with mode 0644 , prefix will be prefix- and postfix will be .txt .

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.file({ mode : 0644 , prefix : 'prefix-' , postfix : '.txt' }).then( o => { console .log( "File: " , o.path); console .log( "Filedescriptor: " , o.fd); });

Synchronous file creation

A synchronous version of the above.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var tmpobj = tmp.fileSync({ mode : 0644 , prefix : 'prefix-' , postfix : '.txt' }); console .log( "File: " , tmpobj.name); console .log( "Filedescriptor: " , tmpobj.fd);

Asynchronous directory creation

Creates a directory with mode 0755 , prefix will be myTmpDir_ .

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.dir({ mode : 0750 , prefix : 'myTmpDir_' }).then( o => { console .log( "Dir: " , o.path); });

Synchronous directory creation

Again, a synchronous version of the above.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var tmpobj = tmp.dirSync({ mode : 0750 , prefix : 'myTmpDir_' }); console .log( "Dir: " , tmpobj.name);

mkstemp like, asynchronously

Creates a new temporary directory with mode 0700 and filename like /tmp/tmp-nk2J1u .

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.dir({ template : '/tmp/tmp-XXXXXX' }).then( console .log);

mkstemp like, synchronously

This will behave similarly to the asynchronous version.

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var tmpobj = tmp.dirSync({ template : '/tmp/tmp-XXXXXX' }); console .log( "Dir: " , tmpobj.name);

Asynchronous filename generation

The tmpName() function accepts the prefix , postfix , dir , etc. parameters also:

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); tmp.tmpName({ template : '/tmp/tmp-XXXXXX' }).then( path => console .log( "Created temporary filename: " , path); );

Synchronous filename generation

The tmpNameSync() function works similarly to tmpName() .

var tmp = require ( 'tmp-promise' ); var tmpname = tmp.tmpNameSync({ template : '/tmp/tmp-XXXXXX' }); console .log( "Created temporary filename: " , tmpname);

Graceful cleanup

One may want to cleanup the temporary files even when an uncaught exception occurs. To enforce this, you can call the setGracefulCleanup() method:

var tmp = require ( 'tmp' ); tmp.setGracefulCleanup();

Options

All options are optional :)