A simple temporary file and directory creator for node.js.
This is a widely used library to create temporary files and directories in a node.js environment.
Tmp offers both an asynchronous and a synchronous API. For all API calls, all the parameters are optional. There also exists a promisified version of the API, see tmp-promise.
Tmp uses crypto for determining random file names, or, when using templates, a six letter random identifier. And just in case that you do not have that much entropy left on your system, Tmp will fall back to pseudo random numbers.
You can set whether you want to remove the temporary file on process exit or not.
If you do not want to store your temporary directories and files in the standard OS temporary directory, then you are free to override that as well.
See the CHANGELOG for more information.
Since version 0.1.0, all support for node versions < 0.10.0 has been dropped.
Most importantly, any support for earlier versions of node-tmp was also dropped.
If you still require node versions < 0.10.0, then you must limit your node-tmp dependency to versions below 0.1.0.
Since version 0.0.33, all support for node versions < 0.8 has been dropped.
If you still require node version 0.8, then you must limit your node-tmp dependency to version 0.0.33.
For node versions < 0.8 you must limit your node-tmp dependency to versions < 0.0.33.
npm install tmp
Please also check API docs.
Simple temporary file creation, the file will be closed and unlinked on process exit.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.file(function _tempFileCreated(err, path, fd, cleanupCallback) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('File: ', path);
console.log('Filedescriptor: ', fd);
// If we don't need the file anymore we could manually call the cleanupCallback
// But that is not necessary if we didn't pass the keep option because the library
// will clean after itself.
cleanupCallback();
});
A synchronous version of the above.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const tmpobj = tmp.fileSync();
console.log('File: ', tmpobj.name);
console.log('Filedescriptor: ', tmpobj.fd);
// If we don't need the file anymore we could manually call the removeCallback
// But that is not necessary if we didn't pass the keep option because the library
// will clean after itself.
tmpobj.removeCallback();
Note that this might throw an exception if either the maximum limit of retries for creating a temporary name fails, or, in case that you do not have the permission to write to the directory where the temporary file should be created in.
Simple temporary directory creation, it will be removed on process exit.
If the directory still contains items on process exit, then it won't be removed.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.dir(function _tempDirCreated(err, path, cleanupCallback) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Dir: ', path);
// Manual cleanup
cleanupCallback();
});
If you want to cleanup the directory even when there are entries in it, then
you can pass the
unsafeCleanup option when creating it.
A synchronous version of the above.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const tmpobj = tmp.dirSync();
console.log('Dir: ', tmpobj.name);
// Manual cleanup
tmpobj.removeCallback();
Note that this might throw an exception if either the maximum limit of retries for creating a temporary name fails, or, in case that you do not have the permission to write to the directory where the temporary directory should be created in.
It is possible with this library to generate a unique filename in the specified directory.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.tmpName(function _tempNameGenerated(err, path) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Created temporary filename: ', path);
});
A synchronous version of the above.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const name = tmp.tmpNameSync();
console.log('Created temporary filename: ', name);
Creates a file with mode
0644, prefix will be
prefix- and postfix will be
.txt.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.file({ mode: 0o644, prefix: 'prefix-', postfix: '.txt' }, function _tempFileCreated(err, path, fd) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('File: ', path);
console.log('Filedescriptor: ', fd);
});
A synchronous version of the above.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const tmpobj = tmp.fileSync({ mode: 0o644, prefix: 'prefix-', postfix: '.txt' });
console.log('File: ', tmpobj.name);
console.log('Filedescriptor: ', tmpobj.fd);
As a side effect of creating a unique file
tmp gets a file descriptor that is
returned to the user as the
fd parameter. The descriptor may be used by the
application and is closed when the
removeCallback is invoked.
In some use cases the application does not need the descriptor, needs to close it without removing the file, or needs to remove the file without closing the descriptor. Two options control how the descriptor is managed:
discardDescriptor - if
true causes
tmp to close the descriptor after the file
is created. In this case the
fd parameter is undefined.
detachDescriptor - if
true causes
tmp to return the descriptor in the
fd
parameter, but it is the application's responsibility to close it when it is no
longer needed.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.file({ discardDescriptor: true }, function _tempFileCreated(err, path, fd, cleanupCallback) {
if (err) throw err;
// fd will be undefined, allowing application to use fs.createReadStream(path)
// without holding an unused descriptor open.
});
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.file({ detachDescriptor: true }, function _tempFileCreated(err, path, fd, cleanupCallback) {
if (err) throw err;
cleanupCallback();
// Application can store data through fd here; the space used will automatically
// be reclaimed by the operating system when the descriptor is closed or program
// terminates.
});
Creates a directory with mode
0755, prefix will be
myTmpDir_.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.dir({ mode: 0o750, prefix: 'myTmpDir_' }, function _tempDirCreated(err, path) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Dir: ', path);
});
Again, a synchronous version of the above.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const tmpobj = tmp.dirSync({ mode: 0750, prefix: 'myTmpDir_' });
console.log('Dir: ', tmpobj.name);
Creates a new temporary directory with mode
0700 and filename like
/tmp/tmp-nk2J1u.
IMPORTANT NOTE: template no longer accepts a path. Use the dir option instead if you
require tmp to create your temporary filesystem object in a different place than the
default
tmp.tmpdir.
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.dir({ template: 'tmp-XXXXXX' }, function _tempDirCreated(err, path) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Dir: ', path);
});
This will behave similarly to the asynchronous version.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const tmpobj = tmp.dirSync({ template: 'tmp-XXXXXX' });
console.log('Dir: ', tmpobj.name);
Using
tmpName() you can create temporary file names asynchronously.
The function accepts all standard options, e.g.
prefix,
postfix,
dir, and so on.
You can also leave out the options altogether and just call the function with a callback as first parameter.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const options = {};
tmp.tmpName(options, function _tempNameGenerated(err, path) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Created temporary filename: ', path);
});
The
tmpNameSync() function works similarly to
tmpName().
Again, you can leave out the options altogether and just invoke the function without any parameters.
const tmp = require('tmp');
const options = {};
const tmpname = tmp.tmpNameSync(options);
console.log('Created temporary filename: ', tmpname);
If graceful cleanup is set, tmp will remove all controlled temporary objects on process exit, otherwise the temporary objects will remain in place, waiting to be cleaned up on system restart or otherwise scheduled temporary object removal.
To enforce this, you can call the
setGracefulCleanup() method:
const tmp = require('tmp');
tmp.setGracefulCleanup();
All options are optional :)
name: a fixed name that overrides random name generation, the name must be relative and must not contain path segments
mode: the file mode to create with, falls back to
0o600 on file creation and
0o700 on directory creation
prefix: the optional prefix, defaults to
tmp
postfix: the optional postfix
template:
mkstemp like filename template, no default, must include
XXXXXX once for random name generation, e.g.
'foo-bar-XXXXXX'.
dir: the optional temporary directory that must be relative to the system's default temporary directory.
absolute paths are fine as long as they point to a location under the system's default temporary directory.
Any directories along the so specified path must exist, otherwise a ENOENT error will be thrown upon access,
as tmp will not check the availability of the path, nor will it establish the requested path for you.
tmpdir: allows you to override the system's root tmp directory
tries: how many times should the function try to get a unique filename before giving up, default
3
keep: signals that the temporary file or directory should not be deleted on exit, default is
false
cleanupCallback function manually.
unsafeCleanup: recursively removes the created temporary directory, even when it's not empty. default is
false
detachDescriptor: detaches the file descriptor, caller is responsible for closing the file, tmp will no longer try closing the file during garbage collection
discardDescriptor: discards the file descriptor (closes file, fd is -1), tmp will no longer try closing the file during garbage collection