tmi - too many images

Discover your image weight on the web

Find out the image weight in your pages, compare to the BigQuery quantiles and discover what images you can optimize further.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

$ tmi Usage $ tmi <url> [ options ] Options Example $ tmi todomvc.com

Verbose mode

Verbose mode will show you a detailed summary of which images needs improving.

Good test URLs

Local testing

We plan on adding support for testing localhost and local files in the very near future. Until then, ngrok should be able to help get you mostly there.

API

See psi if you need a programmatic API for PageSpeed Insights.

License

Apache-2.0 Copyright 2015 Google Inc