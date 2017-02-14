Discover your image weight on the web
Find out the image weight in your pages, compare to the BigQuery quantiles and discover what images you can optimize further.
$ npm install --global tmi
$ tmi --help
Usage
$ tmi <url> [options]
Options
--verbose Detailed summary
--key Google API Key. By default the free tier is used
--strategy Strategy to use when analyzing the page: mobile|desktop
--locale Locale results should be generated in
--threshold Threshold score to pass the PageSpeed test
Example
$ tmi todomvc.com --strategy=desktop
Verbose mode will show you a detailed summary of which images needs improving.
We plan on adding support for testing localhost and local files in the very near future. Until then, ngrok should be able to help get you mostly there.
See
psi if you need a programmatic API for PageSpeed Insights.
Apache-2.0 Copyright 2015 Google Inc