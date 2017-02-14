openbase logo
tmi

tmi

by Addy Osmani
2.0.0 (see all)

TMI (Too Many Images) - discover your image weight on the web

Overview

91

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

tmi - too many images Build Status

Discover your image weight on the web

Find out the image weight in your pages, compare to the BigQuery quantiles and discover what images you can optimize further.

Install

$ npm install --global tmi

Usage

$ tmi --help

  Usage
    $ tmi <url> [options]

  Options
    --verbose    Detailed summary
    --key        Google API Key. By default the free tier is used
    --strategy   Strategy to use when analyzing the page: mobile|desktop
    --locale     Locale results should be generated in
    --threshold  Threshold score to pass the PageSpeed test

  Example
    $ tmi todomvc.com --strategy=desktop

Verbose mode

Verbose mode will show you a detailed summary of which images needs improving.

Good test URLs

Local testing

We plan on adding support for testing localhost and local files in the very near future. Until then, ngrok should be able to help get you mostly there.

API

See psi if you need a programmatic API for PageSpeed Insights.

License

Apache-2.0 Copyright 2015 Google Inc

