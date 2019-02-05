tmatch
This module exists to facilitate the
t.match() method in
tap.
It checks whether a value matches a given "pattern". A pattern is an
object with a set of fields that must be in the test object, or a
regular expression that a test string must match, or any combination
thereof.
The algorithm is borrowed heavily from
only-shallow, with some notable
differences with respect to the handling of missing properties and the
way that regular expressions are compared to strings.
usage
var matches = require('tmatch')
if (!matches(testObject, pattern)) console.log("yay! diversity!");
http.get(someUrl).on('response', function (res) {
var expect = {
statusCode: 200,
headers: {
server: /express/
}
}
if (!tmatch(res, expect)) {
throw new Error('Expect 200 status code from express server')
}
})
details
Copied from the source, here are the details of
tmatch's algorithm:
- If the object loosely equals the pattern, and either they're both
objects or neither objects, then return true. Note that this
covers object identity, some type coercion, and matching
null
against
undefined, and avoids some stuff like
1 == [1].
- If the object is a RegExp and the pattern is also a RegExp, return
true if their source, global, multiline, lastIndex, and ignoreCase
fields all match.
- If the pattern is a RegExp, then return true if
pattern.test(object), casting the object to a string if it is not
already a string.
- If the pattern is a
Set, then return true if all the keys in
pattern appear in
object.
- If the pattern is a
Map, then return true if all the keys in
pattern are in
object, and the values match as well.
- If the object is a string and the pattern is a non-empty string,
then return true if the string occurs within the object.
- If the object and the pattern are both Date objects, then return
true if they represent the same date.
- If the object is a Date object, and the pattern is a string, then
return true if the pattern is parseable as a date that is the same
date as the object.
- If the object is an
arguments object, or the pattern is an
arguments object, then cast them to arrays and compare their
contents.
- If the pattern is the
Buffer constructor, then return true if
the object is a Buffer.
- If the pattern is the
Function constructor, then return true if
the object is a function.
- If the pattern is the String constructor, then return true if the
pattern is a string.
- If the pattern is the Boolean constructor, then return true if the
pattern is a boolean.
- If the pattern is the Array constructor, then return true if the
pattern is an array.
- If the pattern is any function, and then object is an object, then
return true if the object is an
instanceof the pattern.
- At this point, if the object or the pattern are not objects, then
return false (because they would have matched earlier).
- If the object is a buffer, and the pattern is also a buffer, then
return true if they contain the same bytes.
- At this point, both object and pattern are object type values, so
compare their keys:
- Get list of all iterable keys in pattern and object. If both
are zero (two empty objects), return true.
- Check to see if this pattern and this object have been tested
already (to handle cycles). If so, return true, since the
check higher up in the stack will catch any mismatch.
- For each key in the pattern, match it against the corresponding
key in object. Missing keys in object will be resolved to
undefined, so it's possible to use
{foo:null} as a pattern
to ensure that the object doesn't have a
foo property.
license
ISC. Go nuts.