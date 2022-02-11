tldts is a JavaScript library to extract hostnames, domains, public suffixes, top-level domains and subdomains from URLs.
Features:
umd,
esm,
cjs bundles and type definitions
npm install --save tldts
Using the command-line interface:
$ npx tldts 'http://www.writethedocs.org/conf/eu/2017/'
{
"domain": "writethedocs.org",
"domainWithoutSuffix": "writethedocs",
"hostname": "www.writethedocs.org",
"isIcann": true,
"isIp": false,
"isPrivate": false,
"publicSuffix": "org",
"subdomain": "www"
}
Or from the command-line in batch:
$ echo "http://www.writethedocs.org/\nhttps://example.com" | npx tldts
{
"domain": "writethedocs.org",
"domainWithoutSuffix": "writethedocs",
"hostname": "www.writethedocs.org",
"isIcann": true,
"isIp": false,
"isPrivate": false,
"publicSuffix": "org",
"subdomain": "www"
}
{
"domain": "example.com",
"domainWithoutSuffix": "example",
"hostname": "example.com",
"isIcann": true,
"isIp": false,
"isPrivate": false,
"publicSuffix": "com",
"subdomain": ""
}
Programmatically:
const { parse } = require('tldts');
// Retrieving hostname related informations of a given URL
parse('http://www.writethedocs.org/conf/eu/2017/');
// { domain: 'writethedocs.org',
// domainWithoutSuffix: 'writethedocs',
// hostname: 'www.writethedocs.org',
// isIcann: true,
// isIp: false,
// isPrivate: false,
// publicSuffix: 'org',
// subdomain: 'www' }
Modern ES6 modules import is also supported:
import { parse } from 'tldts';
Alternatively, you can try it directly in your browser here: https://npm.runkit.com/tldts
Check README.md for more details about the API.
tldts is based upon the excellent
tld.js library and would not exist without
the many contributors who worked on the project.
This project would not be possible without the amazing Mozilla's public suffix list either. Thank you for your hard work!