tldts - Blazing Fast URL Parsing

tldts is a JavaScript library to extract hostnames, domains, public suffixes, top-level domains and subdomains from URLs.

Features:

Tuned for performance (order of 0.1 to 1 μs per input) Handles both URLs and hostnames Full Unicode/IDNA support Support parsing email addresses Detect IPv4 and IPv6 addresses Continuously updated version of the public suffix list TypeScript, ships with umd , esm , cjs bundles and type definitions Small bundles and small memory footprint Battle tested: full test coverage and production use

Install

npm install --save tldts

Usage

Using the command-line interface:

$ npx tldts 'http://www.writethedocs.org/conf/eu/2017/' { "domain" : "writethedocs.org" , "domainWithoutSuffix" : "writethedocs" , "hostname" : "www.writethedocs.org" , "isIcann" : true , "isIp" : false , "isPrivate" : false , "publicSuffix" : "org" , "subdomain" : "www" }

Or from the command-line in batch:

$ echo "http://www.writethedocs.org/

https://example.com" | npx tldts { "domain" : "writethedocs.org" , "domainWithoutSuffix" : "writethedocs" , "hostname" : "www.writethedocs.org" , "isIcann" : true , "isIp" : false , "isPrivate" : false , "publicSuffix" : "org" , "subdomain" : "www" } { "domain" : "example.com" , "domainWithoutSuffix" : "example" , "hostname" : "example.com" , "isIcann" : true , "isIp" : false , "isPrivate" : false , "publicSuffix" : "com" , "subdomain" : "" }

Programmatically:

const { parse } = require ( 'tldts' ); parse( 'http://www.writethedocs.org/conf/eu/2017/' );

Modern ES6 modules import is also supported:

import { parse } from 'tldts' ;

Alternatively, you can try it directly in your browser here: https://npm.runkit.com/tldts

Check README.md for more details about the API.

Contributors

tldts is based upon the excellent tld.js library and would not exist without the many contributors who worked on the project.

This project would not be possible without the amazing Mozilla's public suffix list either. Thank you for your hard work!

License

MIT License.