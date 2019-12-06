openbase logo
tld

tldrlegal

by Elad Nava
1.0.11 (see all)

The easiest way to find out if your JavaScript project meets its dependencies' licensing requirements.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

319

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

tldrlegal

npm version

The easiest way to find out if your JavaScript project meets its dependencies' licensing requirements.

tldrlegal is a Node.js command-line tool that checks your dependencies for license requirements using a legal resource called tldrlegal.com which provides plain English software license interpretations.

A few examples of license obligations in JavaScript dependencies which are not uncommon:

  • State Changes - You must state significant changes made to the software.
  • Disclose Source - You must disclose your source code when you distribute your software.
  • Give Credit - You must display an acknowledgement in all advertising materials mentioning features or use of the software.

Usage

npm install -g tldrlegal

cd my-js-project
tldrlegal

Preview

Preview

Command Line Options

tldrlegal --help

  Usage: tldrlegal [options]

  Options:

    -h, --help       output usage information
    -V, --version    output the version number
    --folder <path>  set path to project root with node_modules/ directory
    --closed-source  whether the project is being distributed as closed-source (for example as a binary or client-side with webpack)

Requirements

  • Node.js v6.x.x or newer

Disclaimer

  1. This tool is not a replacement for proper legal consultation.
  2. Please be advised that the information provided by this tool may not be 100% accurate.

Credits

  1. Thanks to all the contributors of tldrlegal.com who helped make this possible.
  2. Thanks to all the contributors of franciscop/legally, a package that determines your dependencies' licenses with great accuracy.

License

Apache 2.0

