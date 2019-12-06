The easiest way to find out if your JavaScript project meets its dependencies' licensing requirements.
tldrlegal is a Node.js command-line tool that checks your dependencies for license requirements using a legal resource called tldrlegal.com which provides plain English software license interpretations.
A few examples of license obligations in JavaScript dependencies which are not uncommon:
npm install -g tldrlegal
cd my-js-project
tldrlegal
tldrlegal --help
Usage: tldrlegal [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--folder <path> set path to project root with node_modules/ directory
--closed-source whether the project is being distributed as closed-source (for example as a binary or client-side with webpack)
Apache 2.0