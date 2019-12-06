tldrlegal

The easiest way to find out if your JavaScript project meets its dependencies' licensing requirements.

tldrlegal is a Node.js command-line tool that checks your dependencies for license requirements using a legal resource called tldrlegal.com which provides plain English software license interpretations.

A few examples of license obligations in JavaScript dependencies which are not uncommon:

State Changes - You must state significant changes made to the software.

Disclose Source - You must disclose your source code when you distribute your software.

Give Credit - You must display an acknowledgement in all advertising materials mentioning features or use of the software.

Usage

npm install -g tldrlegal cd my-js-project tldrlegal

Preview

Command Line Options

tldrlegal --help Usage: tldrlegal [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number --folder <path> set path to project root with node_modules/ directory --closed-source whether the project is being distributed as closed-source (for example as a binary or client-side with webpack)

Requirements

Node.js v6.x.x or newer

Disclaimer

This tool is not a replacement for proper legal consultation. Please be advised that the information provided by this tool may not be 100% accurate.

Credits

Thanks to all the contributors of tldrlegal.com who helped make this possible. Thanks to all the contributors of franciscop/legally, a package that determines your dependencies' licenses with great accuracy.

License

Apache 2.0