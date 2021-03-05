openbase logo
tld-extract

by François Leurent
2.0.1 (see all)

Nodejs TLD extract

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Version License Code style

Motivation

Extract the TLD/domain/subdomain parts of an URL/hostname against mozilla TLDs official listing.

API

var parser = require('tld-extract');

console.log( parser("http://www.google.com") );
console.log( parser("http://google.co.uk") );
/**
* >> { tld: 'com', domain: 'google.com', sub: 'www' }
* >> { tld: 'co.uk', domain: 'google.co.uk', sub: '' }
*/

Private TLDs

Private TLDs are supported, see chromium source code for specs

console.log( parser("http://jeanlebon.cloudfront.net"));
/**
* >> { tld : 'net', domain : 'cloudfront.net', sub : 'jeanlebon' };
*/


console.log( parser("http://jeanlebon.cloudfront.net", {allowPrivateTLD : true}));
/**
* >> { tld : 'cloudfront.net', domain : 'jeanlebon.cloudfront.net', sub : '' };
*/

Unknown TLDs (level0)

By default, unknown TLD throw an exception, you can allow them and use tld-extract as a parser using the allowUnknownTLD option

  parse("http://nowhere.local")
    >> throws /Invalid TLD/

  parse("http://nowhere.local", {allowUnknownTLD : true}))
    >> { tld : 'local', domain : 'nowhere.local', sub : '' }

Why

  • no dependencies
  • really fast
  • full code coverage
  • easy to read (10 lines)
  • easily updatable vs mozilla TLDs source list

Maintenance

You can update the remote hash table using npm run update

Not Invented Here

  • A port of a yks/PHP library

  • tldextract => bad API, (no need for async, "domain" property is wrong), no need for dependencies

  • tld => (nothing bad, a bit outdated )

  • tld.js => no sane way to prove/trust/update TLD listing

Credits

