Motivation

Extract the TLD/domain/subdomain parts of an URL/hostname against mozilla TLDs official listing.

API

var parser = require( 'tld-extract' ); console.log( parser( "http://www.google.com" ) ); console.log( parser( "http://google.co.uk" ) ); /** * >> { tld: 'com' , domain: 'google.com' , sub: 'www' } * >> { tld: 'co.uk' , domain: 'google.co.uk' , sub: '' } */

Private TLDs

Private TLDs are supported, see chromium source code for specs

console.log( parser( "http://jeanlebon.cloudfront.net" )); /** * >> { tld : 'net' , domain : 'cloudfront.net' , sub : 'jeanlebon' }; */ console.log( parser( "http://jeanlebon.cloudfront.net" , {allowPrivateTLD : true })); /** * >> { tld : 'cloudfront.net' , domain : 'jeanlebon.cloudfront.net' , sub : '' }; */

Unknown TLDs (level0)

By default, unknown TLD throw an exception, you can allow them and use tld-extract as a parser using the allowUnknownTLD option

parse ( "http://nowhere.local" ) >> throws / Invalid TLD / parse ( "http://nowhere.local" , { allowUnknownTLD : true})) >> { tld : 'local' , domain : 'nowhere.local' , sub : '' }

Why

no dependencies

really fast

full code coverage

easy to read (10 lines)

easily updatable vs mozilla TLDs source list

Maintenance

You can update the remote hash table using npm run update

Not Invented Here

A port of a yks/PHP library

tldextract => bad API, (no need for async, "domain" property is wrong), no need for dependencies

tld => (nothing bad, a bit outdated )

tld.js => no sane way to prove/trust/update TLD listing

