npm install tld
var tld = require('tld');
console.log(tld.registered('www.google.com')); // google.com
console.log(tld.registered('www.anything.goes.fj')); // anything.goes.fj
console.log(tld.registered('a.b.c.hyogo.jp')); // b.c.hyogo.jp
console.log(tld.registered('api.metro.tokyo.jp')); // metro.tokyo.jp
console.log(TLD.registered('www.foo.bar.sch.uk')); // foo.bar.sch.uk
console.log(TLD.registered('www.british-library.uk')); // british-library.uk
Recent copy of TLD data is bundled within
node-tld and loaded automatically on first call to
registered. But if you want to hot update from an URL, following code will download TLD data from
node-tld's defaut TLD data source and, if parsed successfully, update in-memory TLD data cache. If
path is provided, raw TLD data will also be saved to the location.
var tld = require('tld');
tld.download(
'http://mxr.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/source/netwerk/dns/effective_tld_names.dat?raw=1',
__dirname + '/effective_tld_names.dat');
If you downloaded more recent copy of TLD data to another path (perhaps using
download method), you can either change
defaultFile before first call to
registered like this:
var tld = require('tld');
tld.defaultFile = '.../some/other/path/...';
// first call triggers loads from above path
tld.registered('foo.bar.com');
or load explicitly at anytime to switch/update TLD data:
var tld = require('tld');
tld.load('.../some/other/path/...');
// first call triggers loads from above path
tld.registered('foo.bar.com');
This module contains a copy of TLD data file from Mozilla which is licensed under MPL 2.0. Therefore, this module is also license under MPL 2.0.
This Source Code Form is subject to the
terms of the Mozilla Public License, v.
2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not
distributed with this file, You can obtain
one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/.