Installation

npm install tld

Usage

Get registered domain name

var tld = require ( 'tld' ); console .log(tld.registered( 'www.google.com' )); console .log(tld.registered( 'www.anything.goes.fj' )); console .log(tld.registered( 'a.b.c.hyogo.jp' )); console .log(tld.registered( 'api.metro.tokyo.jp' )); console .log(TLD.registered( 'www.foo.bar.sch.uk' )); console .log(TLD.registered( 'www.british-library.uk' ));

Recent copy of TLD data is bundled within node-tld and loaded automatically on first call to registered . But if you want to hot update from an URL, following code will download TLD data from node-tld 's defaut TLD data source and, if parsed successfully, update in-memory TLD data cache. If path is provided, raw TLD data will also be saved to the location.

var tld = require ( 'tld' ); tld.download( 'http://mxr.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/source/netwerk/dns/effective_tld_names.dat?raw=1' , __dirname + '/effective_tld_names.dat' );

Load TLD data file from non-default path

If you downloaded more recent copy of TLD data to another path (perhaps using download method), you can either change defaultFile before first call to registered like this:

var tld = require ( 'tld' ); tld.defaultFile = '.../some/other/path/...' ; tld.registered( 'foo.bar.com' );

or load explicitly at anytime to switch/update TLD data:

var tld = require( 'tld' ); tld. load ( '.../some/other/path/...' ); // first call triggers loads from above path tld.registered( 'foo.bar.com' );

License

This module contains a copy of TLD data file from Mozilla which is licensed under MPL 2.0. Therefore, this module is also license under MPL 2.0.