tld

tld

by Don Park
0.0.2 (see all)

node.js module for working with Top-Level Domain data

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

571

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-tld

Installation

npm install tld

Usage

Get registered domain name

var tld = require('tld');
console.log(tld.registered('www.google.com')); // google.com
console.log(tld.registered('www.anything.goes.fj')); // anything.goes.fj
console.log(tld.registered('a.b.c.hyogo.jp')); // b.c.hyogo.jp
console.log(tld.registered('api.metro.tokyo.jp')); // metro.tokyo.jp
console.log(TLD.registered('www.foo.bar.sch.uk')); // foo.bar.sch.uk
console.log(TLD.registered('www.british-library.uk')); // british-library.uk

Hot update TLD data

Recent copy of TLD data is bundled within node-tld and loaded automatically on first call to registered. But if you want to hot update from an URL, following code will download TLD data from node-tld's defaut TLD data source and, if parsed successfully, update in-memory TLD data cache. If path is provided, raw TLD data will also be saved to the location.

var tld = require('tld');
tld.download(
  'http://mxr.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/source/netwerk/dns/effective_tld_names.dat?raw=1',
  __dirname + '/effective_tld_names.dat');

Load TLD data file from non-default path

If you downloaded more recent copy of TLD data to another path (perhaps using download method), you can either change defaultFile before first call to registered like this:

var tld = require('tld');
tld.defaultFile = '.../some/other/path/...';
// first call triggers loads from above path
tld.registered('foo.bar.com');

or load explicitly at anytime to switch/update TLD data:

var tld = require('tld');
tld.load('.../some/other/path/...');
// first call triggers loads from above path
tld.registered('foo.bar.com');

License

This module contains a copy of TLD data file from Mozilla which is licensed under MPL 2.0. Therefore, this module is also license under MPL 2.0.

    This Source Code Form is subject to the
    terms of the Mozilla Public License, v.
    2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not
    distributed with this file, You can obtain
    one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/.

